In this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, Stu Pospisil, Mike Patterson and Dillon Adams break down the main takeaways from Week 2 in Nebraska high school football, including Millard South's statement win over previous-No. 2 Elkhorn South to move the Patriots up to the 2nd spot behind Omaha Westside.

The three discuss the revolving door that is that No. 2 spot and who they think might be able to hold onto it by the end of the season.

The team gives out the weekly "Breakout Baller" award before Mike runs down the latest volleyball rankings.

The trio end the episode by talking about the biggest riser thus far in the early season: the Bennington Badgers, led by Husker commit Olivia Mauch.