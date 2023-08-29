In this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, Stu Pospisil, Mike Patterson and Dillon Adams break down the main takeaways from Week 1 of the Nebraska high school football season.

The trio discuss Westside's 57-7 beatdown of rival Omaha Creighton Prep, who suffered its worst loss in more than 100 years.

They then dig into who will be the Warriors' greatest competition this season after preseason No. 2 Bellevue West slid to No. 8 due to a commanding win by Omaha North over the Thunderbirds.

Stu talks about what the Vikings were able to do defensively to disrupt Husker commit QB Danny Kaelin, and Dillon gives out the new "Breakout Baller" award.

Then, the three talk about Stu's alma mater, Omaha Benson, and how the program moves on after a 93-0 loss to Lincoln North Star, before tackling a controversial ending to Bennington's 27th win in a row.

Finally, the episode wraps with a look at Patterson's latest volleyball rankings, talking Papillion-La Vista's newest addition, and a familiar name on top at last weekend's Bellevue West Invitational.

