In this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, Stu Pospisil, Mike Patterson and Dillon Adams break down the main takeaways from Week 1 of the Nebraska high school football season.
The trio discuss Westside's 57-7 beatdown of rival Omaha Creighton Prep, who suffered its worst loss in more than 100 years.
They then dig into who will be the Warriors' greatest competition this season after preseason No. 2 Bellevue West slid to No. 8 due to a commanding win by Omaha North over the Thunderbirds.
Stu talks about what the Vikings were able to do defensively to disrupt Husker commit QB Danny Kaelin, and Dillon gives out the new "Breakout Baller" award.
Then, the three talk about Stu's alma mater, Omaha Benson, and how the program moves on after a 93-0 loss to Lincoln North Star, before tackling a controversial ending to Bennington's 27th win in a row.
Finally, the episode wraps with a look at Patterson's latest volleyball rankings, talking Papillion-La Vista's newest addition, and a familiar name on top at last weekend's Bellevue West Invitational.
Photos: Omaha Creighton Prep opens football season at Bellevue West
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) gets caught between Omaha Creighton Prep's Gio Boyd (33) and Henry Bartholomew (6)
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Angelo Walker (21) is brought down by Bellevue West's Aden Morris (44)
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) looks to pass the ball
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Cade Zavala (40) attempts a two-point conversion with Omaha Creighton Prep's Vinnie Sall (35) tracking him
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's CJ Gauff scores a touchdown
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West fans celebrate a play
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) passes the ball
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (87) gets caught by Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant (4)
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Ruby (26) runs with the ball away from Bellevue West's Kaprice Keith (28) and Kenyann Hunt (20)
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets during the game
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's CJ Gauff (24) runs with the ball
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Dan Kenney (40) is brought down
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall runs with the ball. Bellevue West won the game 27-14.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) watches his defense take the field
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) passes the ball
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk talks to his team during a break
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin (10) passes the ball
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Cade Zavala (40) is brought down by Omaha Creighton Prep's Vinnie Sall (35) while attempting a two-point conversion
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall (5) is chased down by Omaha Creighton Prep's Ryan Uhl (23)
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Angelo Walker (21) runs with the ball
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Charlie Gewinner (8) runs with the ball amid the Omaha Creighton Prep defense
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Araf Evans Jr. (2) celebrates a play
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West head coach Mike Huffman watches his team during the game
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Jacob Ruby (26) is brought down by Bellevue West's Shawn Schutte (26)
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Angelo Walker (21) gets past Bellevue West's Shawn Schutte (26) for a touchdown
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep fans celebrate a play
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West takes the field
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Will Anderson (16) is brought down
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West players get pumped up before the start of the game
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep players warm up before the start of the game
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
