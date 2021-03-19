 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preseason Nebraska high school boys and girls soccer team ratings
0 comments
alert
SOCCER

Preseason Nebraska high school boys and girls soccer team ratings

{{featured_button_text}}

It's been almost two years since Nebraska high school soccer teams took the pitch. As the spring season opens, Nick Rubek ranks the top boys and girls teams.

All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nick covers high school soccer, wrestling and other sports for The World-Herald.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert