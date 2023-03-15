Here are the preseason ratings for Nebraska high school baseball by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.
Top 10
Rank, school, record, previous ranking
1. Millard West, 31-6, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 19-10, 5
3. Millard South, 26-10, 2
4. Omaha Creighton Prep, 29-7, 4
5. Bellevue West, 17-12, 10
6. Lincoln East, 27-5, 3
7. Papillion-LVS, 16-12, NR
8. Elkhorn North, 24-11, 8
9. Om. Westside, 18-16, 7
10. Millard North, 11-17, NR
CLASS A
1. Millard West, 31-6, 1
2. Elkhorn South, 19-10, 5
3. Millard South, 26-10, 2
4. Om. Creighton Prep, 29-7, 4
5. Bellevue West, 17-12, 9
6. Lincoln East, 27-5, 3
7. Papillion-LVS, 16-12, NR
8. Om. Westside, 18-16, 7
9. Millard North, 11-17, NR
10. Lincoln Southeast, 23-8, 6
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn North, 24-11, 1
2. Norris, 20-8, 6
3. Omaha Skutt, 21-8, 3
4. Bennington, 15-6, 9
5. Waverly, 16-15, 2
6. Elkhorn, 16-15, 7
7. Blair, 8-10, NR
8. Omaha Gross, 18-9, 8
9. Beatrice, 18-6, 4
10. Platte Valley, 18-6, 10
CLASS C
1. Malcolm, 14-6, NR
2. Omaha Roncalli, 9-14, NR
3. Plattsmouth, 10-10, NR
4. Platteview, 13-8, NR
5. Omaha Concordia, 11-10, NR
6. Central City, 22-4, NR
7. Wayne, 13-7, NR
8. Lincoln Christian, 13-6, NR
9. Adams Central, 11-7, NR
10. Douglas County West, 5-12, NR
