 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Hello Garage
top story topical

Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the preseason boys basketball ratings.

Here are Stu Pospisil's preseason Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings.

* * *

TOP 10/CLASS A

School, 2021-22 record, previous ranking

1. Bellevue West, 25-4, 2

2. Gretna, 19-7, 4

3. Omaha Westside, 24-3, 3

4. Millard North, 26-2, 1

5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 18-8, 5

6. Lincoln Southwest, 16-8, 10

7. Lincoln Southeast, 10-13, NR

8. Elkhorn South, 16-9, 6

9. Omaha North, 14-11, NR

10. Papillion-La Vista South, 16-8, 9

People are also reading…

CLASS B

1. Omaha Skutt, 24-2, 2

2. Platteview, 21-7, 3

3. Omaha Roncalli, 22-4, 1

4. Waverly, 16-10, 7

5. Scottsbluff, 21-6, 5

6. Bennington, 19-7, 6

7. Crete, 11-14, NR

8. Beatrice, 17-7, 4

9. York, 15-10, NR

10. South Sioux City, 9-14, NR

CLASS C-1

1. Wahoo, 23-3, 4

2. Auburn, 25-4, 2

3. Ashland-Greenwood, 27-1, 1

4. Aurora, 15-11, B-9

5. Ogallala, 22-5, 8

6. Central City, 21-6, 9

7. Malcolm, 16-9, NR

8. Boys Town, 7-14, NR

9. O’Neill, 20-6, NR

10. Boone Central, 15-8, NR

CLASS C-2

1. Freeman, 24-3, 7

2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 23-5, 5

3. Amherst, 23-6, 6

4. Norfolk Catholic, 23-5, 4

5. Grand Island Central Catholic, 24-4, 2

6. Gordon-Rushville, 21-4, C-1 10

7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 18-8, 9

8. Doniphan-Trumbull, 21-4, 8

9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 18-7, NR

10. Palmyra, 17-8, NR

CLASS D-1

1. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 26-2, 1

2. Howells-Dodge, 23-4, C-2 4

3. Ainsworth, 17-9, NR

4. Maywood-Hayes Center, 17-10, NR

5. Dundy County-Stratton, 24-5, 4

6. Elgin/Pope John, 21-6, 7

7. Riverside, 20-7, 9

8. Elm Creek, 13-10, NR

9. South Loup, 10-12, NR

10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 28-1, C-2 1

CLASS D-2

1. Lincoln Parkview, 216, 1

2. Shelton, 19-8, 2

3. Osceola, 22-7, NR

4. Creighton, 6-16, NR

5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 24-6, 3

6. Wynot, 23-3, 5

7. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 26-3, 2

8. Mullen, 18-9, 7

9. Potter-Dix, 20-4, NR

10. Hyannis, 23-4, 8

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert