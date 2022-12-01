Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school boys basketball

Here are Stu Pospisil's preseason Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings.
TOP 10/CLASS A
School, 2021-22 record, previous ranking
1. Bellevue West, 25-4, 2
3. Omaha Westside, 24-3, 3
4. Millard North, 26-2, 1
5. Omaha Creighton Prep, 18-8, 5
6. Lincoln Southwest, 16-8, 10
7. Lincoln Southeast, 10-13, NR
8. Elkhorn South, 16-9, 6
9. Omaha North, 14-11, NR
10. Papillion-La Vista South, 16-8, 9
CLASS B
3. Omaha Roncalli, 22-4, 1
10. South Sioux City, 9-14, NR
CLASS C-1
3. Ashland-Greenwood, 27-1, 1
10. Boone Central, 15-8, NR
CLASS C-2
2. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 23-5, 5
4. Norfolk Catholic, 23-5, 4
5. Grand Island Central Catholic, 24-4, 2
6. Gordon-Rushville, 21-4, C-1 10
7. Hastings St. Cecilia, 18-8, 9
8. Doniphan-Trumbull, 21-4, 8
9. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 18-7, NR
CLASS D-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s, 26-2, 1
2. Howells-Dodge, 23-4, C-2 4
4. Maywood-Hayes Center, 17-10, NR
5. Dundy County-Stratton, 24-5, 4
6. Elgin/Pope John, 21-6, 7
10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 28-1, C-2 1
CLASS D-2
1. Lincoln Parkview, 216, 1
5. Falls City Sacred Heart, 24-6, 3
7. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 26-3, 2
