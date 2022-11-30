Preseason ratings: Nebraska high school girls basketball

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here are the preseason Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings

Here are Mike Patterson's preseason Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings.

* * *

TOP 10

School, 2021-22 record, previous ranking

1. Millard South, 27-1, 3

2. Lincoln High, 22-3, 4

3. Elkhorn North, 26-1, 5

4. Millard North, 18-7, NR

5. Lincoln Pius X, 19-7, 10

6. Omaha Skutt, 26-2, 7

7. Lincoln Southwest, 21-6, 2

8. Bellevue West, 18-7, 9

9. Bellevue East, 19-7, 8​

10. Omaha Central, 24-4, 6

CLASS A

1. Millard South, 27-1, 3

2. Lincoln High, 22-3, 4

3. Millard North, 18-7, 9

4. Lincoln Pius X, 19-7, 8

5. Lincoln Southwest, 21-6, 2

6. Bellevue West, 18-7, 7

7. Bellevue East, 19-7, 6

8. Omaha Central, 24-4, 5

9. Millard West, 15-9, 10

10. Fremont, 27-2, 1

CLASS B

1. Elkhorn North, 26-1, 1

2. Omaha Skutt, 26-2, 2

3. Norris, 21-5, 3

4. Waverly, 12-12, 6

5. Beatrice, 16-6, 9

6. Scottsbluff, 22-4, 7

7. Elkhorn, 13-11, 10

8. York, 21-5, 5

9. Bennington, 10-14. NR

10. Crete, 9-15, NR

CLASS C-1

1. North Bend, 27-2, 1

2. Bridgeport, 26-2, NR

3. Malcolm, 20-7, 7

4. Adams Central, 23-4, NR

5. Grand Island Central Catholic, 22-6, 3

6. Gothenburg, 19-9, 4

7. Broken Bow, 22-5, 5

8. Minden, 18-6, NR

9. Pierce, 16-9, NR

10. Wahoo, 18-7, 9

CLASS C-2

1. Oakland-Craig, 20-8, 3

2. Fremont Bergan, 20-7, NR

3. Ponca, 24-2, 6

4. Lincoln Lutheran, 24-4, NR

5. West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 25-2, 5

6. Crofton, 23-6, 4

7. Amherst, 19-7, NR

8. Pender, 20-7, 9

9. Clarkson-Leigh, 18-7, NR

10. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 22-6, NR

CLASS D-1

1. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 14-16, 4

2. Maywood-Hayes Center, 23-4, NR

3. Sterling, 21-7, NR

4. Norfolk Catholic, 12-12, NR

5. BDS, 23-5, 7

6. Hastings St. Cecilia, 26-2, NR

7. Niobrara/Verdigre, 18-9, 9

8. Elgin/Pope John, 17-7, 10

9. Nebraska Christian, 20-6, 8

10. Meridian, 15-9, NR

CLASS D-2

1. Shelton, 27-2, NR

2. O’Neill St. Mary’s, 20-8, 4

3. Falls City Sacred Heart, 27-3, 1

4. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-4, 2

5. Overton, 19-7, NR

6. Diller-Odell, 16-8, 7

7. Wynot, 15-11, 6

8. Wauneta-Palisade, 19-6, 9

9. Anselmo-Merna, 19-7, 5

10. McCool Junction, 16-7, NR

2022-23 Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

