The last time Presley Douglas left a state soccer match it was in an ambulance.

After notching a hat trick in her return Thursday, the Omaha Skutt sophomore took a more conventional route — checking out early.

Douglas tallied three goals and Omaha Skutt cruised to a 4-1 win over Elkhorn North in the opening round of the girls tournament at Morrison Stadium.

The two-time defending state champion SkyHawks advanced to play in Saturday’s 2 p.m. semifinal match, winning an eighth straight tourney opener and a seventh consecutive tournament match.

Douglas, who was knocked out of the state final a year ago with a head injury, got right into the mix on Thursday, scoring in the fifth minute on a rebound off the frame.

She’d put away a corner kick from Tess Behrens later in the half, then add a third ten minutes after the break.

After missing the majority of her season with a meniscus injury that she aggravated at the state basketball tournament, Douglas doubled her goal total in 50 minutes of game action on Thursday.

Skutt coach John Carlson said he challenged his star forward to be a playmaker up front.

“And she did. She really came up big today,” Carlson said. “That’s the kind of person she is, the kind of player she is. She’s a winner.”

Douglas said missed opportunities in a 1-0 win over the same Wolves team in the subdistrict final was motivation enough for Thursday.

“I was hungry because I knew I could have scored like three more goals,” Douglas said. “Today I was like ‘I’m going out and I’m going to get them.’”

She credited opportunities to her team’s ability to use the larger spaces at Morrison Stadium.

“We really used our width,” Douglas said. “Using our width was so much more to our advantage, to get it wide and get those crosses in.”

She’s now scored in all four career state tournament matches in her career.

Addison Burt put the cherry on top with her fifth of the season in the 55th minute, punching home a loose ball in the box off of a corner kick.

Elkhorn North ruined the shutout in the 74th minute on an Ava Spies blast from the top right corner of the box. It was the fifth of the season for the junior forward.

Skutt outshot the Wolves 12-4 on the night.

A win on Saturday would put SkyHawks into the Class B championship match for the 14th time in 15 seasons. They’ve won eight titles in that stretch.

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 4

Photos: Nebraska high school state soccer tournament, day 3