Previewing all 18 of Wednesday's games at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

Walthill is back at the state tournament and it’s the highest-scoring team not wearing Bellevue West or Millard North uniforms.
The Blujays are averaging 71.5 points in fashioning a 19-4 record. They qualified for state for the first time since they were Class D-1 runners-up in 2016.
Seventh-ranked Walthill draws No. 4 Howells-Dodge (18-8) in the D-1 first round at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southeast.
Kaden Sheridan, a 5-foot-8 senior whose 19.5-point average leads the team, said a subdistrict final win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge showed his team it had what it took to get to Lincoln.
“We got them out of the picture,” he said. “They were the defending state champions and we were honored to beat them.”
Walthill coach John Parker said the team started with the goal of making state.
“I had confidence in these boys and they had confidence in themselves to get to this point,” he said. “These boys have been playing together since they were young.”
His son, senior guard Jalen Merrick, averages 17.1 points a game and sophomore forward Tyrese Lovejoy, is the third scoring option at 10.8. Kenyon WhiteEyes and Zander Lovejoy also start for the Pa’he — the school on the hill.
Note: Rankings are according to The World-Herald's class ratings
CLASS B
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1-ranked Omaha Skutt (19-4) vs. No. 7 Waverly (15-6), 9 a.m.: Defending champion Skutt has won eight in a row with Charlie Fletcher averaging 13.5 ppg for the season. Waverly recovered from its subdistrict loss to rout Scottsbluff at home for its first state berth since 2013. Offense has been a struggle for the Vikings. Scoring averages: Skutt 65.1 for, 41.1 against; Waverly 48.1-42.6. Stu’s pick: Skutt has the best scoring defense in Class B and it advances. Radio: 93.7, 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.
No. 3 Elkhorn Mount Michael (20-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-6), 11:15 a.m.: Beatrice lost to Nebraska City in subdistricts and rebounded to win its district final against Aurora for its first state berth since 2015. Elliot Jurgens is the Orange’s leading scorer (13.1 ppg) and rebounder. Mount Michael has won four in a row. Kaleb Brink (14.5), Brad Bennett (13.0) and Joseph Chouinard (11.2) are the primary scorers for the Knights, most of whom who have been starters for four years. Scoring averages: EMM 64.2-42.8, B 55.4-46.9. Stu’s pick: Mount Michael earns another shot against Skutt. Radio: 1450, Beatrice.
CLASS C-1
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Auburn (23-0) vs. No. 7 Pierce (21-4), 1:30 p.m.: Auburn beat the Jays 53-41 for the Wayne State holiday championship on New Year’s Eve. Pierce won at Wahoo to claim its first state berth since 2016. Sophomore Ben Brahmer has team-high bests of 14.0 ppg and 7.2 rpg. Auburn has won 59 straight behind UNK signee Cam Binder (15.1 ppg) and Daniel Frary (13.1, 7.7 rpg). Scoring averages: A 57.0-32.7, P 52.3-37.4. Stu’s pick: Make it No. 60 for the Bulldogs. Radio: 101.3, Falls City; 103.1/1600, Auburn; 94.7, 97.5, Norfolk.
No. 6 Omaha Concordia (21-4) vs. No. 4 Milford (26-0), 4 p.m.: Both teams have school-record win totals. Concordia’s first district title team has been fueled by juniors Zach Kulus (16.1 ppg) and Karsten Mathsen (12.8). Crete transfer Jaxon Weyand averages 17.8 and Seth Stutzman 15.8 for the Eagles, at state for the second time in three years. Scoring averages: OC 58.0-49.7, M 63.1-44.7. Stu’s pick: Milford should advance and give the tourney semifinals a rare undefeated matchup with Auburn. Radio: 104.9, York; 99.5, Fairbury.
No. 2 Kearney Catholic (23-2) vs. No. 8 Wayne (22-5), 6:15 p.m.: Both teams bowed out in the first round last year. Brett Mahony averages 18.0 for the Stars, Tanner Walling 12.8 for Wayne. Scoring averages: KC 60.3-38.1, W 51.0-39.9. Stu’s pick: Kearney Catholic, for its decided height advantage. Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 98.9, Kearney; 104.9, Wayne; 94.7, Norfolk.
No. 3 Adams Central (24-2) vs. No. 5 St. Paul (23-2), 8:30 p.m.: Adams Central beat the Wildcats 46-33 on Dec. 15. The Patriots’ only loss after that was 39-36 at Kearney Catholic before subdistricts. Their scoring chart is balanced, led by senior guard Lucas Bohlen at 12.0 ppg. Wyoming football signee Thomas Wroblewski averages 17 a game for St. Paul, which also has lost to C-2 No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic. Scoring averages: AC 60.2-38.5, SP 57.7-41.3. Stu’s pick: Adams Central should get a rematch with Kearney Catholic. Radio: 94.5, Hastings; 100.3, Central City; 1430, 105.5, Grand Island.
CLASS C-2
At Lincoln Northeast
No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (22-4) vs. No. 7 Tri County (20-5), 11 a.m.: GICC has played the best schedule in C-2, with two A teams (1-1 record), five B teams (5-0) and nine C-1 teams (6-3). Dei Jengmer, a 6-9 senior, leads with averages of 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. At state for the first time since 1988, Tri County lost to Freeman in subdistricts but beat Hershey in the district final. Cole Siems averages 16.5 ppg. Scoring averages: GICC 57.5-38.2, TC 54.1-44.0. Stu’s pick: GICC’s inside game should prevail. Radio: 1430, 105.5, 107.7, Grand Island; 94.5, Hastings; 99.5, Fairbury.
No. 5 Freeman (21-4) vs. No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-6), 1:30 p.m.: Both teams qualified for the first time since 2015. Cedar is on a seven-game winning streak that includes a win over C-1 qualifier Pierce. Senior guard Myles Thoene averages 14.3 ppg. The Ruses, senior Holden and sophomore Carter, combine for 25 ppg for Freeman, which has won five in a row. Scoring averages: F 47.7-38.8, HCC 56.3-46.4. Stu’s pick: Cedar, in a low-scoring contest. Radio: 99.5, Fairbury; 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 94.3, Yankton, S.D.
No. 2 Yutan (22-2) vs. No. 9 Chase County (16-8), 4 p.m.: Yutan is back at state for the fourth straight season and rides a 14-game winning streak. Senior Brady Timm is one of the best point guards in any class, averaging 21.0 points and 5.7 rebounds, with 91 assists. Mason Nordhausen and Cedric Maxwell are the top scorers for Chase County, which qualified for the first time since 2004. Scoring averages: Y 57.4-44.0, CC 56.2-49.0. Stu’s pick: Yutan is playing its 10th tourney game in four years. No. 11 should be on Thursday. Radio: 105.5, Fremont; 102.9, Imperial.
No. 6 Bridgeport (23-2) vs. No. 3 BRLD (18-4), 6:30 p.m.: Fourth consecutive trip to state for defending champion Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, and maybe the last, if their school boards can’t agree to continue the relationship. Dylan Beutler averages 18.9 points and 9.0 rebounds for the Wolverines and Lucas Vogt is at 14.4 ppg. After a year away, Bridgeport is back behind Luis Garza (14.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg). The Bulldogs are on a 10-game winning streak. Scoring averages: Bridgeport 63.4-40.2, BRLD 63.2-46.7. Stu’s pick: BRLD has been steeled by better competition and should advance to its fourth semifinal in a row. Radio: 93.3, Gering; 98.7/1340, Sidney; 107.9, West Point; 106.7, Norfolk.
CLASS D-1
At Lincoln Southeast
No. 1 Burwell (24-0) vs. No. 9 Central Valley (17-6), 11 a.m.: These Goldenrod Conference foes met on Jan. 7, with Burwell winning 67-45 at home. Central Valley qualified for the first time. Burwell ends a four-year absence. Barak Birch averages 15.6 ppg and Carter Mann 9.9 rpg. Ty Nekoliczak and Trevor Cargill combine to average 38 points a game. Scoring averages: B 63.3-40.9, CV 62.0-51.5. Stu’s pick: Burwell takes another step toward a first finals berth in 60 years. Radio: 92.3, Sargent; 103.9, Ord.
No. 4 Howells-Dodge (18-8) vs. No. 7 Walthill (19-4), 11:30 a.m.: Howells-Dodge is back after a year’s absence while Walthill qualified for the first time since their runner-up finish in 2016. H-D’s leader in scoring (19.0) and rebounding (8.2) is senior guard Blake Sindelar. Walthill’s 1-2 punch are senior guards Kaden Sheridan (19.5) and Jalen Merrick (17.1). Scoring averages: HD 55.2-43.8, W 71.5-53.5. Stu’s pick: Howells-Dodge, although Walthill can win if it stays out of foul trouble. Radio: 105.9, 780, Norfolk; 107.9, West Point; 93.5, Columbus.
No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (20-5) vs. No. 3 Southern Valley (19-4), 4 p.m.: It’s a rematch from last year’s semifinal that Southern Valley won 47-39 before the Eagles fell to Laurel-Concord-Coleridge in the final. HLHF doesn’t have a senior among its top six scorers. Twins Jason and Jacob Sjuts combine for 30 points a game. Clayton Berry averages 18.9 points a game, Carter Bose 11 rebounds. Scoring averages: HLHF 61.0-42.8, SV 55.2-43.7. Stu’s pick: HLHF brings more players back from last year’s game than the Eagles, so a reversal of 2020 is expected. Radio: 93.5, Columbus; 97.5, Norfolk; 93.1, Lexington.
No. 2 North Platte St. Patrick’s (21-5) vs. No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield (20-4), 6:30 p.m.: St. Pat’s draws a first-time qualifier. The Irish’s top players are seniors Corby Condon and Joseph Heirigs and junior Jack Heiss. Tycen Bailey (13.3, 7.5) leads Ansley-Litchfield in scoring and rebounding. Scoring averages: NPSP 61.0-36.4, AL 58.5-45.0. Stu’s pick: Ansley/Litchfield gave Burwell all it wanted in subdistricts, but St. Pat’s has the tournament experience to rate the edge. Radio: 1240, North Platte; 92.3, Sargent; 95.3, Broken Bow.
CLASS D-2
At Lincoln East
No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 8 Osceola (20-6), 11 a.m.: Both are second-chance qualifiers. St. Mary’s lost to Wynot in subdistricts but beat Silver Lake to be a repeat qualifier. Osceola lost Lincoln Parkview in subdistricts but beat Paxton for the district title. The Bulldogs, along with C-2 Tri County, are ending 33-year tourney droughts. Top scorers are Aidan Hedstrom (24.3) for St. Mary’s and sophomore Isaiah Zelasney (19.0) for a young Osceola team with only one senior starter. Scoring averages: OSM 67.3-36.0, Os 54.8-43.1. Stu’s pick: State experience always is a plus, so St. Mary’s should advance. Radio: 102.9, O’Neill; 101.1, Columbus; 104.9, York
No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (25-1) vs. No. 3 Loomis (22-4), 11:30 a.m.: Parkview beat the Wolves 65-49 in the 2020 first round. Jaheim Curry and Mark Lual are averaging 15.1 points apiece. Quinn Johnson’s 645 points (24.8 ppg) for Loomis are the most among tournament qualifiers. He also averages 8.3 rebounds. Scoring averages: LP 66.7-40.8, Loomis 68.8-47.1. Stu’s pick: In what should be the highest scoring game in the entire D-2 tournament, Parkview’s depth should prevail. Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln; 1380, Holdrege; 98.9, Kearney.
No. 2 Mullen (23-3) vs. No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart (17-7), 4 p.m.: Mullen is at state for the fourth time in five years. The Broncos have four starters, led by Clayton Moore at 12.6, averaging 10 points or more. It’s Sacred Heart’s fourth consecutive tournament appearance. Jack Fiegener has team-high averages of 14 points and 7.5 rebounds. Scoring averages: M 54.2-34.9, FCSH 52.2-40.2. Stu’s pick: Mullen ends Sacred Heart’s title defense. Radio: 92.3, Sargent; 95.3, Broken Bow; 101.3, Falls City; 103.1/1600, Auburn
No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis (20-4) vs. No. 6 Wynot (19-7), 6:30 p.m.: Wynot beat last year’s runner-up 51-40 in a holiday tournament final. Anthony Haberman averages 12.7 points for Wynot, Tanner Pfeifer 19.7 (and 8.3 rebounds) for St. Francis. Scoring averages: HSF 63.1-46.9, W 50.7-44.0. Stu’s pick: St. Francis has reloaded well from last season, but the Blue Devils are seen to get a validation win. Radio: 101.1, Columbus; 97.5, Norfolk; 101.5, 1570, Yankton, S.D.