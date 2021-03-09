Previewing all 18 of Wednesday's games at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

Walthill is back at the state tournament and it’s the highest-scoring team not wearing Bellevue West or Millard North uniforms.

The Blujays are averaging 71.5 points in fashioning a 19-4 record. They qualified for state for the first time since they were Class D-1 runners-up in 2016.

Seventh-ranked Walthill draws No. 4 Howells-Dodge (18-8) in the D-1 first round at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Southeast.

Kaden Sheridan, a 5-foot-8 senior whose 19.5-point average leads the team, said a subdistrict final win over Laurel-Concord-Coleridge showed his team it had what it took to get to Lincoln.

“We got them out of the picture,” he said. “They were the defending state champions and we were honored to beat them.”

Walthill coach John Parker said the team started with the goal of making state.

“I had confidence in these boys and they had confidence in themselves to get to this point,” he said. “These boys have been playing together since they were young.”

His son, senior guard Jalen Merrick, averages 17.1 points a game and sophomore forward Tyrese Lovejoy, is the third scoring option at 10.8. Kenyon WhiteEyes and Zander Lovejoy also start for the Pa’he — the school on the hill.