Previewing all 18 of Wednesday's games at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

LINCOLN — Elkhorn North reached the state tournament in its first season.

Now the Wolves are hoping a tourney victory is the next milestone.

Coach Ann Prince’s squad survived its district final — a 61-60 home win over Hastings — to advance to state. The Wolves will start tournament play Wednesday at 9 a.m. against Omaha Gross at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

It’s one of 18 games that will be contested on the tourney’s busiest day. Class C-2 through D-2 games will be played at in high school gyms starting at 11 a.m.

There will be six semifinals Thursday and Friday and six finals Saturday, all at Pinnacle.

Elkhorn North is led by 5-foot-10 freshman guard Britt Prince, who is averaging 23.5 points per game. The daughter of the head coach also leads the Wolves in rebounds, assists and steals.

Junior forward Reilly Palmer averages 12.5 points while junior Molly Bruggeman (7.5 ppg) and sophomore Hannah Nadgwick (6.3) also help carry the scoring load.

The Cougars will be making their eighth state tourney appearance and first since 2015. Gross defeated Grand Island Northwest, last year’s state runner-up, in a district final.