Previewing all six of Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

The pick: Two teams that love to get up and down the court, but the slightest edge to the Patriots to win a high-scoring game and move on to the final.

CLASS B

No. 1 Norris (21-2) vs. No. 5 York (21-3), 1:30 p.m.

The game: The Titans used a balanced scoring effort to put away Bennington in the first round. The Dukes prevailed in a low-scoring first-rounder vs. Omaha Skutt, posting a 31-28 win.

The pick: Norris won by 15 at York during the season so our pick is the Titans to move on in quest of their first state title.

No. 3 Elkhorn North (19-2) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (19-6), 4 p.m.

The game: The Wolves struggled with Omaha Gross in their state tourney debut before finally posting a 35-28 win. The Bearcats also won a low-scoring game, knocking out second-ranked and defending champion Crete 34-20.

The pick: Not much to go on here but Elkhorn North appears to have a little more firepower so we’ll give the nod to the Wolves.

CLASS C-1

Unranked Winnebago (16-10) vs. No. 4 North Bend (22-3), 9 a.m.