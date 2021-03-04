Previewing all six of Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament. All games are at Pinnacle Bank Arena and are televised on News Channel Nebraska.
Note: Rankings are according to The World-Herald's class ratings
* * *
CLASS A
No. 1 Lincoln Pius X (23-0) vs. No. 5 Omaha Central (23-3), 6:15 p.m.
The game: The Thunderbolts eventually opened some daylight during Millard North’s slowdown game, defeating the Mustangs 40-20 in the first round. The Eagles had a big lead, lost it and then rallied for a 54-50 first-round win over Lincoln Southwest.
The pick: Central will make this one interesting but the edge goes to the defending-champion Thunderbolts to advance to the final.
No. 2 Millard South (24-1) vs. No. 3 Fremont (22-3), 8:30 p.m.
The game: The Patriots struggled early but eventually pulled away to defeat Lincoln East by 11 in the first round. The Tigers cruised to a 35-point win over North Platte in the opening round.
The pick: Two teams that love to get up and down the court, but the slightest edge to the Patriots to win a high-scoring game and move on to the final.
CLASS B
No. 1 Norris (21-2) vs. No. 5 York (21-3), 1:30 p.m.
The game: The Titans used a balanced scoring effort to put away Bennington in the first round. The Dukes prevailed in a low-scoring first-rounder vs. Omaha Skutt, posting a 31-28 win.
The pick: Norris won by 15 at York during the season so our pick is the Titans to move on in quest of their first state title.
No. 3 Elkhorn North (19-2) vs. No. 6 Scottsbluff (19-6), 4 p.m.
The game: The Wolves struggled with Omaha Gross in their state tourney debut before finally posting a 35-28 win. The Bearcats also won a low-scoring game, knocking out second-ranked and defending champion Crete 34-20.
The pick: Not much to go on here but Elkhorn North appears to have a little more firepower so we’ll give the nod to the Wolves.
CLASS C-1
Unranked Winnebago (16-10) vs. No. 4 North Bend (22-3), 9 a.m.
The game: The Indians continue to surprise, knocking off top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic in the first round. The Tigers were impressive in a 21-point win over once-beaten Broken Bow.
The pick: Our guess is that Winnebago’s run at state ends here against the defending champ; North Bend moves on to the final.
No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran (20-2) vs. No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (23-2), 11:15 a.m.
The game: The defensive-minded Warriors did a number on Sidney in the first round, posting a 53-20 win. The Hawkettes stretched their win streak to 16 with an opening-round win over Syracuse.
The pick: St. Cecilia has won six state titles and Lincoln Lutheran is seeking its first; slight edge to the Hawkettes, the two-time defending C-2 champs, to advance in quest of title No. 7.
