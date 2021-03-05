Previewing all six of Saturday's championships at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

Stu's Views

FRIDAY’S BEST

Alexis Markowski of Lincoln Pius X had a monster game that the Thunderbolts needed to subdue Omaha Central 47-38 – 30 points and 27 rebounds. The rebounds were two shy of the Class A record and likely are the most ever in a tournament game.

DELIBERATE WITH A CAPITAL ‘D’

As expected, the Class C-1 semifinal between Hastings St. Cecilia and Lincoln Lutheran matched dominant defenses and offenses that took their sweet time. The result was a 29-25 St. Cecilia win that tied for the fifth-lowest score in tournament history.

SISTER ACT

Winnebago held North Bend sophomore Kaitlyn Emanuel to 11 points, six under her season average and 16 under her first-round total. No problem, said sister Sydney. The junior came up with 27 points, 12 over her average, in a 60-40 win.

SATURDAY’S WATCH LIST

Check out these future collegians:

Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, Class B, 2 p.m.: This freshman that will go high-Division I bounced back from a 7-point opener to cash 27 points against Scottsbluff.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, Class D-2, 3:45 p.m.: NU signee had 31 points in her semifinal. All she lacks in her career is a state championship.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X, Class A, 7 p.m.: She’s had 22 and 42 points this season against Fremont, the Thunderbolts’ finals opponent.

—Stu Pospisil