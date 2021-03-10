Previewing all six of Thursday's semifinals at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

Stu's Views

Top scorer

Blake Sindelar of Howells-Dodge was the first scorer in the tournament to break out of the 20s, collecting 30 points in the Jaguars’ 68-49 win over Walthill in D-1.

Best game

Waverly 41, Omaha Skutt 40: The Vikings advanced to their first Class B semifinal since 1995 on Andrew Heffelfinger’s basket with five seconds left that sank Skutt’s hopes of a repeat state title.

Second chances

When Waverly and Beatrice won, Class B’s semifinals now have three teams (Elkhorn the other) that lost in subdistricts but bounced back to win their district finals.

McGee a groundbreaker

Longtime Omaha-area referee MK McGee became the first woman to officiate a state tournament boys game, Auburn-Pierce in Class C-1. She also worked the girls tournament last week.

Silence is golden

The third quarter of the Skutt-Waverly game had to be one of the quickest-ever played at state. No fouls called. And it continued that way past the 5-minute mark of the final quarter.

Best Thursday semifinal

If they can rub the sleep out of their eyes, Class D-2 No. 1 Lincoln Parkview meets No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary’s (the No. 2 seed) at 9 a.m. Both teams average better than 65 points and this could be the highest-scoring bout of the day.