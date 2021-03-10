Previewing all six of Thursday's semifinals at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

World-Herald Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Thursday's Class C-2, D-1 and D-2 semifinals at the boys state basketball tournament. All games will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena and broadcast on News Channel Nebraska.
Note: Rankings are according to The World-Herald's class ratings
CLASS C-2
No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (23-4) vs. No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-6), 6:15 p.m.: Central Catholic doubled the score on Tri County on Wednesday, winning 58-29. Cedar Catholic rallied to defeat Freeman 40-37, winning the fourth quarter 14-5. The Trojans haven’t been to a final since Class B in 1993, losing 74-42 to Wahoo. Central Catholic was there last year, falling to BRLD. Scoring averages (entering state): GICC 57.5-38.2, HCC 56.3-46.4. Stu’s pick: GICC, because Cedar will have difficulty in the paint stopping brothers Dei and Gil Dengmer. Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 1430, 105.5, 107.7, Grand Island; 94.5, Hastings; 94.7, 106.7, Norfolk; 94.3, Yankton, S.D.
No. 2 Yutan (23-2) vs. No. 3 BRLD (19-4), 8:30 p.m.: Both teams are playing their 11th games at state in the past four years and they have a shared history. BRLD beat the Chieftains 53-42 for the 2019 C-2 title after taking a 73-62 win in the third-place game in 2018. Each won its first-round game handily. Scoring averages: Y 57.4-44.0, BRLD 63.2-46.7. Stu’s pick: Yutan ends the two-year title reign of the Wolverines. Radio: 105.5, Fremont; 107.9, West Point; 106.7, Norfolk.
CLASS D-1
No. 1 Burwell (25-0) vs. No. 4 Howells-Dodge (19-8), 1:30 p.m.: Blake Sindelar had a day’s-best 30 points and Richard Bayer 23 as Howells-Dodge beat a shorter Walthill crew 68-49. Those points in the paint won’t come as easy against the Longhorns, whose junior center Carter Mann had 43 blocks during the season. He had 10 points, with Dillon Critel getting 18 and Barak Birch 13, in the opening 53-45 win over Central Valley. Scoring averages: B 63.3-40.9, HD 55.2-43.8. Stu’s pick: This would be a dandy football matchup, too. In a close game, Burwell advances to its first final in 60 years. Radio: 92.3, Sargent; 103.9, Ord; 105.9, 780, Norfolk; 107.9, West Point; 93.5, Columbus.
No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (21-5) vs. No. 2 North Platte St. Patrick’s (22-5), 4 p.m.: It’s a rematch of last year’s third-place game that HLHF won 50-36. HLHF avenged last year’s semifinal loss to Southern Valley on Wednesday while St. Pat’s beat Ansley-Litchfield. Scoring averages: HLHF 61.0-42.8, NPSP 61.0-36.4. Stu’s pick: HLHF should make it to its second state final in three years with junior twins Jason and Jacob Sjuts. Radio: 93.5, Columbus; 97.5, Norfolk; 1240, North Platte.
CLASS D-2
No. 7 O’Neill St. Mary’s (23-2) vs. No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (26-1), 9 a.m.: This has the makings to be the highest scoring semifinal of the day. Mark Lual had 22 points and Michael Ault 17 for Parkview in its win over Loomis while Aidan Hedstron topped the 600-point threshold this season with 21 against Osceola. Scoring averages: OSM 67.3-36.0, LP 66.7-40.8. Stu’s pick: Parkview should claim its first spot in a state final. Radio: 102.9, O’Neill; 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.
No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart (18-7) vs. No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis (21-4), 11:15 a.m.: By avenging a regular-season loss to Wynot, St. Francis created a rematch of last year’s D-2 final that Sacred Heart won 45-33. The Irish rallied Wednesday to defeat favored Mullen 49-47 on junior Jakob Jordan’s spin-move basket after frustrating the Broncos with a second-half zone. Scoring averages: FCSH 52.2-40.2, HSF 63.1-46.9. Stu’s pick: Another battle of wits between football/basketball coaches Doug Goltz of Sacred Heart and Eric Kessler of St. Francis. I picked against both in the first round. Oops. This time I’ll take St. Francis and its scorer, Tanner Pfeifer. Radio: 101.3, Falls City; 103.1/1600, Auburn; 101.1, Columbus; 97.5, Norfolk.