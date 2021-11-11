Previewing and predicting Friday's Nebraska high school state football playoff games

The Nebraska high school state football playoffs continue this weekend. Here's a preview of every game in each class for the semifinal round, with all games set to be played Friday.
* * *
CLASS A
No. 7 Omaha North (6-5) at No. 4 Gretna (10-1), 7 p.m.: If the wind howls like the weather forecasts suggest, how will that impact this game few saw coming? How will it impact Gretna’s passing attack, or the Jordan Williams-to-Keshawn Williams connection for playoff darling Omaha North? Gretna is coming off its best defensive game of the season, beating Elkhorn South 14-7. Either way, the finals will be getting a storybook team.
Stu’s pick: North
No. 1 Bellevue West (10-1) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (11-0), 7: The game we’ve waited two years to see and didn’t get last year when West was upset by Kearney in the quarterfinals. Westside is on a 23-game roll with a defense markedly improved since midseason. It’s allowed a field goal in two playoff games. But it’s how Bellevue West manages on defense against the Warriors that could determine who moves onto Memorial Stadium. Radio: 660, Omaha.
Stu’s pick: Bellevue West
CLASS B
No. 5 Elkhorn (10-1) at No. 1 Bennington (11-0), 7: Elkhorn has a second chance against Bennington, with its hopes of repeating as Class B champion riding on it. The Badgers took apart Elkhorn in a 49-14 win on Oct. 8. The Antlers must find ways to score against a solid Bennington defense. Badgers running back Dylan Mostek’s 37 rushing touchdowns are tied for the Class B record.
Stu’s pick: Bennington
No. 6 Omaha Skutt (8-3) at No. 3 Aurora (9-2), 7: Skutt is visiting a team that’s on a nine-game winning streak. The SkyHawks, at their healthiest since early in the season, have allowed 10 points in each of their two playoff wins, but they didn’t see the likes of Aurora’s offense that is averaging 385 yards a game. The Huskies are trying to return to the state finals. Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 97.3, Aurora.
Stu’s pick: Aurora
CLASS C-1
No. 7 Battle Creek (8-3) at Pierce (9-2), 7: Pierce’s second loss of the season was to Battle Creek 24-6 on Oct. 15. Since then the defending champion Bluejays have gotten healthier and, except for a lapse by yours truly, should have been included in the current ratings. Each team has had to work for its two playoff wins. TV: NCN North. Radio: 97.5, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Pierce
No. 4 Columbus Lakeview (9-2) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (11-0), 6: The host Stars have benefitted from their No. 2 seed, giving up a touchdown through two rounds. No. 11 seed Lakeview has taken out Nos. 6 and 3 to be in its first semifinal since 2013. TV: NCN South. Radio: 101.1, Columbus; 98.9, Kearney.
Stu’s pick: Kearney Catholic
CLASS C-2
No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia (7-4) at No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (10-1), 6: Getting in as the No. 13 seed, Wilber-Clatonia has avenged one loss and validated one win from the regular season to get to a first-ever meeting with the Knights. Catholic is on a 10-game winning streak. Radio: 1450, Beatrice; 106.7, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic
No. 6 Ord (10-1) at No. 1 Fremont Bergan (11-0), 6: Ord returns to Heedum Field, where it beat the Knights 28-7 in last year’s state final. Ord will rely on 1,200-yard rushers Gage Racek and sophomore Dylan Hurlburt. Wyoming pledge Koa McIntyre has run for 1,136 yards on only 111 carries and thrown for 1,763 as Bergan’s quarterback. Radio: 103.9, Ord; 105.5, Fremont.
Stu’s pick: Bergan
EIGHT MAN-1
No. 1 Burwell (11-0) at No. 2 Howells-Dodge (11-0), 7: In the teams’ first-ever meeting, Burwell beat the Jaguars 50-14 in last year’s round of 16. It’s a ground-and-pound matchup of the Jags’ Levi Belina (1,745 yards, 31 TDs rushing) and Burwell’s Caleb Busch (2,313 yards). Radio: 107.9, West Point; 93.5, Columbus.
Stu’s pick: Burwell
No. 3 Cross County (10-1) at No. 9 Hitchcock County (10-1), 5: It’s not hyperbole that this is the biggest football game in Hitchcock’s history. Neither Trenton nor Culbertson had much playoff success. Each team has a pair of 1,000-yard rushers. Cross County outlasted Nebraska City Lourdes 58-51 in the quarterfinals. Radio: 95.9/103.5/1370, York; 93.5, Columbus.
Stu’s pick: Cross County
EIGHT MAN-2
No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford (11-0) at No. 10 Elgin/Pope John (8-3), 6: Sandhills/Thedford is trying to return to the state finals against the surprise team in Eight Man-2. The Wolfpack started as the No. 13 seed. Radio: 94.7, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Sandhills/Thedford
No. 7 BDS (8-3) at No. 1 Kenesaw (11-0), 6: These teams aren’t strangers. BDS knocked out the Blue Devils in the quarterfinals last year – and went on to the state title -- but lost to them 52-14 on Oct. 1. The Eagles will target their defense on Kenesaw quarterback Tyson Denkert, who’s rushed for 2,120 yards and 45 touchdowns and thrown touchdowns on 12 of his 55 attempts. Radio: 104.9, York; 99.5, Fairbury; 94.5, Hastings; 100.3, Central City.
Stu’s pick: Kenesaw
SIX MAN
No. 2 Potter-Dix (10-0) at No. 3 Spalding Academy (9-1), 2 CT: Potter-Dix has won 10 games for the first time. It’s never been to the finals. The host Shamrocks have dealt heartbreaking losses to seasonlong No. 1 Sterling and defending champion McCool Junction to get here. Radio: 98.7, Sidney.
Stu’s pick: Academy
No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (10-0) at No. 6 Wallace (9-1), 6 CT: It’s the first time Wallace has been this far in the playoffs. It’s Cody-Kilgore’s third consecutive year in the semifinals. The Cowboys average 10 yards a carry. Tucker Ravenscroft, who’s 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, has scored on 17 of his 36 carries.
Stu’s pick: Cody-Kilgore