Previewing and predicting Friday's Nebraska high school state football playoff games

The Nebraska high school state football playoffs continue this weekend. Here's a preview of every game in each class for the semifinal round, with all games set to be played Friday.

* * *

CLASS A

No. 7 Omaha North (6-5) at No. 4 Gretna (10-1), 7 p.m.: If the wind howls like the weather forecasts suggest, how will that impact this game few saw coming? How will it impact Gretna’s passing attack, or the Jordan Williams-to-Keshawn Williams connection for playoff darling Omaha North? Gretna is coming off its best defensive game of the season, beating Elkhorn South 14-7. Either way, the finals will be getting a storybook team.

Stu’s pick: North

No. 1 Bellevue West (10-1) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (11-0), 7: The game we’ve waited two years to see and didn’t get last year when West was upset by Kearney in the quarterfinals. Westside is on a 23-game roll with a defense markedly improved since midseason. It’s allowed a field goal in two playoff games. But it’s how Bellevue West manages on defense against the Warriors that could determine who moves onto Memorial Stadium. Radio: 660, Omaha.

Stu’s pick: Bellevue West

CLASS B