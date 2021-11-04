Previewing and predicting Friday's Nebraska high school state football playoff games

Stu’s pick: Bellevue West

No. 6 Omaha Burke (8-2) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (10-0), 7 p.m.: With receiver Trae Starks out after being ejected last week for two taunting penalties, expect Burke to increase Oregon pledge Devon Jackson’s role on offense. Westside’s winning streak is at 22 games. Burke will be the best team the Warriors have faced since Prep in the season opener. Radio: 660, Omaha.

Stu’s pick: Westside

CLASS B

No. 4 Waverly (7-3) at No. 1 Bennington (10-0), 6 p.m.: Could be one of the top games of the quarterfinals. Cole Murray at quarterback makes Waverly go. The Vikings will have to find ways to contain the nation’s No. 3 rusher, Dylan Mostek (247.2 ypg.). Radio: 1240/103.3, Lincoln.

Stu’s pick: Bennington

No. 8 Seward (8-2) at No. 5 Elkhorn (9-1), 4 p.m.: Gavin Sukup’s passing has the Jays in their first quarterfinal since 2018. He’ll have to crack up a tough Elkhorn defense. Radio: 95.9/103.5/1370, York.

Stu’s pick: Elkhorn