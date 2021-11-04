Previewing and predicting Friday's Nebraska high school state football playoff games

The Nebraska high school state football playoffs continue this weekend. Here's a preview of every game in each class for the quarterfinal round, with all games set to be played Friday.
* * *
CLASS A
No. 7 Omaha North (5-5) at No. 9 North Platte (7-3), 6:30 p.m.: So many elements in this one — North Platte’s first home quarterfinal since 2004, North coming off its epic upset of undefeated Millard South and making the long trip. North Platte’s flexbone offense won’t be easy to prepare for. Radio: 1410/98.1, North Platte.
Stu’s pick: Omaha North
No. 4 Gretna (9-1) at No. 3 Elkhorn South (9-1), 8 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium: It's a rematch of the host Storm’s 28-20 comeback win on Oct. 7. They rushed for nearly 300 yards after halftime. It’s a different challenge for Gretna from last week when they faced Lincoln East’s air attack. TV: Cox 13.
Stu’s pick: Elkhorn South
No. 10 Grand Island (7-3) at No. 1 Bellevue West (9-1), 7 p.m.: Omaha North overshadowed the upset that was the Islanders' victory over then-No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep, 30-28, after not beating a playoff team all season. Can they do a 2020 Kearney and upset the Thunderbirds in the quarterfinals? Radio: 99.7, Grand Island.
Stu’s pick: Bellevue West
No. 6 Omaha Burke (8-2) at No. 2 Omaha Westside (10-0), 7 p.m.: With receiver Trae Starks out after being ejected last week for two taunting penalties, expect Burke to increase Oregon pledge Devon Jackson’s role on offense. Westside’s winning streak is at 22 games. Burke will be the best team the Warriors have faced since Prep in the season opener. Radio: 660, Omaha.
Stu’s pick: Westside
CLASS B
No. 4 Waverly (7-3) at No. 1 Bennington (10-0), 6 p.m.: Could be one of the top games of the quarterfinals. Cole Murray at quarterback makes Waverly go. The Vikings will have to find ways to contain the nation’s No. 3 rusher, Dylan Mostek (247.2 ypg.). Radio: 1240/103.3, Lincoln.
Stu’s pick: Bennington
No. 8 Seward (8-2) at No. 5 Elkhorn (9-1), 4 p.m.: Gavin Sukup’s passing has the Jays in their first quarterfinal since 2018. He’ll have to crack up a tough Elkhorn defense. Radio: 95.9/103.5/1370, York.
Stu’s pick: Elkhorn
No. 6 Omaha Skutt (7-3) at No. 2 Plattsmouth (10-0), 7 p.m.: Christian Meneses’ availability after an injury will impact this game. Ethan Walker filled in for him last week against Omaha Gross, rushing for 120 yards and a touchdown and scoring on a 96-yard kickoff return. Skutt is getting healthier with the return of running back Wyatt Archer. Radio: 102.7, Omaha.
Stu’s pick: Skutt
No. 7 Scottsbluff (8-2) at No. 3 Aurora (8-2), 7 p.m.: Aurora’s eight-game winning streak started with a 43-22 win at Scottsbluff. That was the Bearcats’ last loss. Both young teams have steadily improved. TV: NCN South. Radio: 106.9, Minatare; 97.3, Aurora.
Stu’s pick: Aurora
CLASS C-1
No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (10-0) at Pierce (8-2), 7 p.m.: It’s an all-Jays cage match. Pierce, the defending champion, hopes to have a couple key players healthy enough to play against a very good defense. I whiffed badly on the latest ratings not including Pierce. It should have been, and likely will be in the final summation. Radio: 97.5, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Ashland-Greenwood
No. 5 Columbus Scotus (9-1) at No. 7 Battle Creek (7-3), 7 p.m.: A three-game losing streak for Battle Creek started with a 28-21 setback against Scotus. The Braves have beaten Pierce and then-undefeated Chadron in the past three games. Radio: 101.1, Columbus; 105.9, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Battle Creek
No. 3 Boone Central (9-1) at No. 4 Columbus Lakeview (8-2), 7 p.m.: Two potent offenses come together, so are the defenses up to the challenge? Lakeview is in its first quarterfinal since 2013. Radio: 100.3, Central City.
Stu’s pick: Boone
No. 2 Kearney Catholic (10-0) at No. 6 Wahoo (7-3), 6 p.m.: Riley Grieser’s running (1,532 yards) and Brett Mahony’s passing (1,219, with 22 TDs) have the Stars hoping for a return to the semifinals. Gavin Pokorny has turned out to be Wahoo’s best running threat (804 yards). Radio: 98.9, Kearney.
Stu’s pick: Kearney Catholic
CLASS C-2
No. 2 Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at No. 4 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.: Norfolk Catholic ended the regular season with a 27-20 home win over the Trojans. The rematch is on their grass field, not the turf at Norfolk’s Memorial Stadium. Does that improve the Trojans’ chances? TV: NCN North. Radio: 106.7, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic
No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) at No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia (6-4), 7 p.m.: It’s the Bluehawks’ second visit of the season to Wilber, where they lost 34-20 to open the season. The Wolverines already have won one rematch, rallying last week for a 27-26 win at Yutan. Radio: 1230/104.1, Hastings; 1450, Beatrice.
Stu’s pick: Wilber-Clatonia
No. 7 Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at No. 6 Ord (9-1), 7 p.m.: Ord has scored seven or more touchdowns in seven of the nine games it’s played (it has a forfeit win). Lutheran is looking to be in the semifinals for only the second time (2017). Radio: 1060/93.9, Ord.
Stu’s pick: Ord
No. 3 David City Aquinas (8-2) at No. 1 Fremont Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.: A rematch of Bergan’s 40-0 home win on Oct. 1. Aquinas must be much better on offense against the Knights’ speed. Radio: 93.5, Columbus; 105.5, Fremont.
Stu’s pick: Bergan
EIGHT MAN-1
No. 5 Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at No. 1 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.: Burwell trailed until the fourth quarter before beating the Coyotes 34-28 on Oct. 8. Radio: 103.9, Ord.
Stu’s pick: Burwell
No. 2 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at No. 6 Dundy County Stratton (9-1), 4 p.m. MT at Benkelman: The defending champions host one of Eight Man’s premier programs for the first time. Howells-Dodge seems to have the better defense, but can DCS quarterback Quade Myers work more of his magic?
Stu’s pick: Howells-Dodge
No. 9 Hitchcock County (9-1) at No. 10 Perkins County (8-2), 6 p.m. MT at Grant: From these two unexpected quarterfinalists will come an unexpected semifinalist. Hitchcock quarterback Keynan Gaston is three yards from 1,000 on the ground. Tristan Hite operates the Perkins offense.
Stu’s pick: Hitchcock
No. 4 Nebraska City Lourdes (10-0) at No. 3 Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m.: Carter Seim of Cross County missed two games but is averaging 188.6 yards rushing with 28 touchdowns. NU walk-on pledge Blake Miller is a 75% passer with 1,500 yards in the air and 899 rushing. Radio: 103.1, Auburn; 95.9/103.5/1370, York.
Stu’s pick: Cross County
EIGHT MAN-2
No. 5 Osceola (9-1) at No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m. at Thedford: Ground and pound for both teams. Isaiah Zelasney is averaging 224 yards a game and Xavier Blackburn 86 for Osceola. Trae Hickman and Dane Pokorny combine for 180 a game for the Knights.
Stu’s pick: Sandhills/Thedford
No. 10 Elgin/Pope John (7-3) at No. 6 Johnson-Brock (8-2), 4 p.m.: The visiting Wolfpack’s Jack Wemhoff is coming off a seven-touchdown, 256-yard rushing game against then-ranked Bloomfield. Johnson-Brock quarterback Caleb Fossenbarger has accounted for 40 touchdowns and 2,000 yards. Radio: 94.7, Norfolk; 103.1, Auburn.
Stu’s pick: Elgin/Pope John
No. 7 BDS (7-3) at Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m. at Ansley: BDS isn’t ready to yield its Eight Man-2 throne. As for the host team, it beat Mullen 50-42 in overtime behind six touchdowns from Cooper Slingsby. Radio: 104.9, York, 99.5, Fairbury; 1280/96.3, Broken Bow.
Stu’s pick: BDS
No. 1 Kenesaw (10-0) at No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0), 6 p.m.: Kenesaw sees another perennial state contender after needing 360 yards and seven touchdowns on 55 carries from quarterback Tyson Denkert in its comeback against Falls City Sacred Heart. Radio: 94.5, Hastings.
Stu’s pick: Kenesaw
SIX MAN
No. 8 Lincoln Parkview (7-2) at No. 2 Potter-Dix (9-0), 1 p.m. MT: It’s the longest road trip ever for Parkview in football. Potter-Dix never has had a 10-win season. Radio: 98.7, Sidney.
Stu’s pick: Potter-Dix
No. 3 Spalding Academy (8-1) at No. 7 McCool Junction (8-1), 6 p.m.: The Academy, which is joining the Riverside co-op team next year, already eliminated season-long No. 1 Sterling. Its next task is taking down the defending champion Mustangs.
Stu’s pick: Academy
No. 6 Wallace (8-1) at No. 9 Pawnee City (6-3), 6 p.m.: Six Man has suited both schools well. Wallace forfeited its last eight-man season in 2019, and Pawnee City had back-to-back losing seasons in its final eight-man years. Andy Maloley has rushed for 1,208 yards for Pawnee, Carson Glunz 1,591 for Wallace.
Stu’s pick: Wallace
No. 5 Arthur County (7-2) at No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (9-0), 1 p.m. MT: Cody beat the Wolves 77-33 on Sept. 3. The Cowboys are averaging 72 points a game.
Stu’s pick: Cody