Previewing championship day at Nebraska state baseball

Thursday is championship day at the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament. Two teams remain in Class A, while three teams are still battling for the title in Class B. Below is World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson's preview of the matchups.

* * *

Class A at Haymarket Park

Millard South (33-5) vs. Millard West (28-11), 4 p.m. championship: ​The once-beaten Patriots will need to post two wins over the Wildcats, the only unbeaten team remaining in the double-elimination tourney. Millard South was fortunate to escape with a 6-5 win over Bellevue West on Wednesday when two unearned runs came home in the seventh. Millard West rallied to eliminate Lincoln East 5-3 on Wednesday. The Wildcats have had the upper hand against the Patriots, winning two games during the season and one at state. Millard West defeated Millard South 2-1 in 11 innings to claim the 2019 title, the most recent varsity baseball season.

* If Millard South wins, a second game would follow at 7 p.m.

Class B at Werner Park