Previewing Cody-Kilgore vs. Potter-Dix in Six-Man state football final

Six-Man Final
No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (11-0) vs. No. 2 Potter-Dix (11-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: University of Nebraska at Kearney
Gate admission: Adults $8, students $6
TV: NCN
Radio: 98.7, Sidney; 940, Valentine
When Cody-Kilgore has the ball: The Cowboys, who average a tad under 70 points a game, split their carries between Peyton Wilkerson-Sterkel (91 carries, 1,137 yards, 22 TDs) and Cactus Miller (85-1,193-18). Their hammer is 6-foot-2, 240-pound Tucker Ravenscroft, who has scored on 20 of 44 carries. Only 49 passes attempted in 11 games, but receiver Dylan Naslund is 6 for 6 on getting to the end zone. Luke Kasten leads Potter-Dix with 11.5 sacks and his 103 tackles are second to Jared Anton’s 116. Thomas Muldoon has swiped 11 passes.
When Potter-Dix has the ball: The Coyotes average 62 points a game as Luke Kasten has rushed for 1,105 yards and Anton is one away from 1,000. Brayden Kasten has thrown for 1,029 yards and 31 touchdowns in 60 completions, with Muldoon scoring on 11 of his 21 grabs. Cody-Kilgore’s Gage Davis has team highs of 109 tackles and six fumble recoveries. Wilkerson-Sterkel has nine sacks and five fumble recoveries. Parker Andrews has six pickoffs.
Road to Kearney: Cody-Kilgore beat Stuart 55-19, No. 5 Arthur County 51-6 and No. 6 Wallace 72-28. Potter-Dix beat Sioux County 54-0, No. 8 Lincoln Parkview 70-34 and No. 3 Spalding Academy 39-38.
Stu’s pick: Both schools are looking for a first state football title. Cody-Kilgore has hammered all comers, even though it hasn’t seen a team east of Santee. It wins all four score comparisons with the Coyotes, so I’ll go with the Cowboys to lasso the trophy.