Previewing Cody-Kilgore vs. Potter-Dix in Six-Man state football final

Six-Man Final

No. 1 Cody-Kilgore (11-0) vs. No. 2 Potter-Dix (11-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: University of Nebraska at Kearney

Gate admission: Adults $8, students $6

TV: NCN

Radio: 98.7, Sidney; 940, Valentine

When Cody-Kilgore has the ball: The Cowboys, who average a tad under 70 points a game, split their carries between Peyton Wilkerson-Sterkel (91 carries, 1,137 yards, 22 TDs) and Cactus Miller (85-1,193-18). Their hammer is 6-foot-2, 240-pound Tucker Ravenscroft, who has scored on 20 of 44 carries. Only 49 passes attempted in 11 games, but receiver Dylan Naslund is 6 for 6 on getting to the end zone. Luke Kasten leads Potter-Dix with 11.5 sacks and his 103 tackles are second to Jared Anton’s 116. Thomas Muldoon has swiped 11 passes.