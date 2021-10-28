Previewing Friday's Class A, B and C football state playoff games

CLASS A
First round Friday
Omaha North (4-5) at No. 1 Millard South (9-0), 7 p.m.: The Vikings are on a four-game winning streak after their 43-21 loss on Sept. 24 at Millard South. Tough draw for a No. 1 seed. Radio: 660, Omaha.
Stu’s pick: Millard South
No. 8 Columbus (7-2) at No. 9 North Platte (6-3), 7 p.m.: They meet again after Columbus won 38-28 last week at home. Vince Genatone was hurt and didn’t play for the Bulldogs. His presence could flip the game. Radio: 93.5, Columbus; 1410/98.1, North Platte.
Stu’s pick: North Platte
No. 10 Lincoln East (6-3) at No. 6 Gretna (8-1), 6 p.m.: It’s a good thing this kickoff is early, because with the top two passers in Class A, it might take a while. East’s Noah Walters has 39 TD passes and needs 49 yards for 3,000. Gretna’s Zane Flores needs 36 yards for 2,000 and has 20 scores. Gretna has the better defense. Radio: 1240/103.3, Lincoln.
Stu’s pick: Gretna
Kearney (4-5) at No. 5 Elkhorn South (8-1), 8 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium: It’s their fourth meeting in barely a year, and South won the first three. Will it have injured running back Cole Ballard (21 touchdowns) available? Radio: 98.9, 1340, Kearney.
Stu’s pick: Elkhorn South
Papillion-La Vista (4-5) at No. 3 Bellevue West (8-1), 7 p.m.: Papio played Omaha Westside closer than anyone and gave Gretna a four-quarter scare last week. That should have the T-Bird’s attention.
Stu’s pick: Bellevue West
Grand Island (6-3) at No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (7-2), 7:30 p.m. at Burke Stadium: The last time the Islanders beat Prep in the playoffs was for the 1978 state title. Prep has a question mark in injured running back Marty Brown, but Jack Stessman stepped up with four touchdowns against Lincoln East. Radio: 99.7, Grand Island.
Stu’s pick: Creighton Prep
Lincoln Southeast (5-4) at No. 7 Omaha Burke (7-2), 4 p.m.: Best college futures game of the night given the teams’ individual talent. Southeast’s unexpected in-season stumbles would be forgotten with a win here.
Stu’s pick: Burke
Papillion-La Vista South (4-5) at No. 3 Omaha Westside (9-0), 7 p.m.: Westside has a 21-game winning streak, but what do the last nine really tell us about the Warriors? They beat the Titans 47-19 on Sept. 17 when PLVS leading rusher Devyn Jones was out.
Stu’s pick: Westside
CLASS B
First round Friday
McCook (4-5) at No. 1 Bennington (9-0), 6 p.m.: Tough assignment for McCook, which is expected to drop into C-1 for the next two years because of enrollment. The Badgers have the state’s No. 1 rusher (Dylan Mostek), Class B’s No. 2 passer (Trey Bird) and No. 1 receiver (Cayden Bluhm). Radio: 96.1, 93.9, McCook.
Stu’s pick: Bennington
No. 10 Grand Island Northwest (5-4) at No. 4 Waverly (6-3), 7 p.m.: Waverly’s three losses have been by a total of 11 points, one coming in two overtimes and the first two with quarterback Cole Murray out. It just weathered a three-OT game with Norris. TV: NCN South. Radio: 103.1, Ravenna; 1480, Lincoln.
Stu’s pick: Waverly
Omaha Roncalli (5-4) at No. 9 Seward (7-2), 7 p.m.: Roncalli wins the one score comparison available with the Jays (Omaha Gross). But Seward has the best win (Beatrice). Both teams rely on their passers, Brady McGill for Roncalli and Gavin Sukup for Seward. Radio: 95.9/1370, Seward.
Stu’s pick: Seward
York (5-4) at No. 5 Elkhorn (8-1), 4 p.m.: York’s three most recent wins have been low-scoring. Elkhorn’s offense is methodical, but can the Dukes score enough on the Elkhorn defense? Radio: 103.5, York.
Stu’s pick: Elkhorn
Omaha Gross (4-5) at No. 2 Plattsmouth (9-0), 7 p.m.: Christian Meneses of Plattsmouth is No. 2 in rushing (224 ypg, 30 TDs), and Gross junior Jake Garcia has his second 1,000-yard season. May not be much time to stand in the concession line.
Stu’s pick: Plattsmouth
No. 8 Norris (4-5) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3), 7 p.m.: The Titans bring the state’s best 4-5 record to town against a SkyHawk lineup still missing pieces. Cooper Hausmann of Norris and Wyoming pledge Caden Becker of Skutt operate the offenses.
Stu’s pick: Skutt
Beatrice (6-3) at No. 7 Scottsbluff (7-2), 6 p.m. MT: The Bearcats are 2-0 all-time against Beatrice in the playoffs. Scottsbluff’s young backfield that includes Sebastien Boyle and QB Braeden Stull gets its best test of the year. Radio: 1450/94.7, Beatrice, 106.9, Minatare.
Stu’s pick: Scottsbluff
Lexington (4-5) at No. 3 Aurora (7-2), 7 p.m.: Lexington was given three opponents east of Aurora, but is seeing the Huskies for the first time. Carlos Collazo thrives running behind all-stater Gage Griffith for Aurora. Radio: 1580/100.1, Cozad; 97.3, Aurora.
Stu’s pick: Aurora
CLASS C-1
First round Friday
Adams Central (6-3) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m.: Brutal draw for a No. 1 seed. Hyatt Collins, hurt for the Patriots’ worst loss (41-12 to No. 2 Kearney Catholic), makes them measurably better. Good enough for the upset? Radio: 1230/104.1, Hastings.
Stu’s pick: Ashland
Pierce (7-2) at Broken Bow (7-2), 6 p.m.: Defending champion Pierce has been giving up pinball point totals. Bow hasn’t. The latter’s best showing is its 9-6 home loss to Kearney Catholic. Radio: 1280/96.3, Broken Bow; 97.5, Norfolk. Stu’s pick: Pierce.
No. 10 Battle Creek (6-3) at No. 3 Chadron (9-0), 2 p.m. MT: This game tells us how good the host Cardinals could be. Because their schedule really hasn’t. Their defense has given up six touchdowns and a field goal. Radio: 610, Chadron, 97.5, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Chadron
Fort Calhoun (7-2) at No. 8 Columbus Scotus (8-1), 7 p.m.: Fort Calhoun ends a seven-year playoff drought. How will Scotus react to last week’s 35-0 loss to rival Columbus Lakeview? Radio: 101.1, Columbus.
Stu’s pick: Scotus
Wayne (5-4) at No. 4 Boone Central (8-1), 7 p.m.: Boone beat the Blue Devils 35-13 on Oct. 8 behind three rushing touchdowns by Braden Benes, then lost the next week to Scotus. Radio: 98.9/1590, Wayne; 94.7, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Boone Central
No. 7 Columbus Lakeview (7-2) at No. 5 Milford (8-1), 7 p.m.: It’s Milford’s best season since 11-1 in 2010. First-year quarterback Jaxon Weyand has broken Milford’s single-season passing yardage record. Lakeview ran over Scotus for 353 yards. Radio: 100.3, Central City.
Stu’s pick: Lakeview
No. 9 Wahoo (6-3) at No. 6 Auburn (7-2), 7 p.m.: Auburn’s losses were one-pointers, to Ashland and Milford. Wahoo lost by one to Milford and nine to Ashland. So expect a one-score game. Radio: 103.1, Auburn.
Stu’s pick: Auburn
Boys Town (6-3) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (9-0), 6 p.m.: With six straight wins, Boys Town is not a desirable first-round draw for the Stars. But they have beaten six teams with winning records. Boys Town has two such wins. T.J. Covington has rushed for 1,259 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Cowboys. Stars passer Brett Mahony and rusher Riley Grieser have 1,000-yard seasons. Radio: 1460/92.1, Kearney.
Stu's pick: Kearney Catholic
CLASS C-2
First round Friday
Crofton (5-4) at No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.: Catholic’s eight-game winning streak includes a 41-13 win over the Warriors on Oct. 15. Radio: 106.7, Norfolk.
Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic
No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic (7-2) at No. 8 North Platte St. Patrick’s (8-1), 5:30 p.m.: Second first-round meeting in five years. Cedar won 21-6 in 2016. Radio: 1240/106.1, North Platte.
Stu's pick: Hartington Cedar Catholic
Wahoo Neumann (5-4) at No. 6 Hastings St. Cecilia (8-1), 7 p.m.: St. Cecilia has won eight straight since an opening loss. Neumann extended its run of playoff appearances to seven in coach Ron Pavlik’s first season. Radio: 1550/92.7, Hastings; 102.7, Omaha.
Stu’s pick: St. Cecilia
Wilber-Clatonia (5-4) at No. 4 Yutan (8-1), 7 p.m.: Wilber has lost four of five, including a 42-35 setback in its previous visit to Yutan on Oct. 1. Yutan has won eight in a row since losing to No. 1 Fremont Bergan.
Stu’s pick: Yutan
Centennial (5-4) at No. 7 Ord (8-1), 7 p.m.: Centennial’s three most-recent losses have been one-score games. Defending C-2 champion Ord has two 1,000-yard rushers, senior Gage Racek and sophomore Dylan Hurlburt. Radio: 1060/93.9, Ord.
Stu’s pick: Ord
Gordon-Rushville (6-3) at No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran (7-2), 5:30 p.m. at Seacrest Field: The westerners qualified for the first time since 2011. Lutheran got to the playoffs with a pair of one-score wins the past two weeks.
Stu’s pick: Luthera
Oakland-Craig (5-4) at No. 1 Fremont Bergan (9-0), 7 p.m.: Two weeks ago, Bergan won 56-21. Wyoming pledge Koa McIntyre has thrown for 1,459 yards and run for a team-high 876. Radio: 98.3/98.7, West Point; 105.5, Fremont.
Stu’s pick: Bergan
No. 10 Sutton (6-3) at No. 3 David City Aquinas (7-2), 7 p.m.: Sutton’s workhorse back is Paxton Olson with 217 carries for 1,584 yards. Aquinas has four shutouts, including against playoff teams Neumann and Centennial.
Stu’s pick: Aquinas