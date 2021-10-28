Previewing Friday's Class A, B and C football state playoff games

York (5-4) at No. 5 Elkhorn (8-1), 4 p.m.: York’s three most recent wins have been low-scoring. Elkhorn’s offense is methodical, but can the Dukes score enough on the Elkhorn defense? Radio: 103.5, York.

Stu’s pick: Elkhorn

Omaha Gross (4-5) at No. 2 Plattsmouth (9-0), 7 p.m.: Christian Meneses of Plattsmouth is No. 2 in rushing (224 ypg, 30 TDs), and Gross junior Jake Garcia has his second 1,000-yard season. May not be much time to stand in the concession line.

Stu’s pick: Plattsmouth

No. 8 Norris (4-5) at No. 6 Omaha Skutt (6-3), 7 p.m.: The Titans bring the state’s best 4-5 record to town against a SkyHawk lineup still missing pieces. Cooper Hausmann of Norris and Wyoming pledge Caden Becker of Skutt operate the offenses.

Stu’s pick: Skutt

Beatrice (6-3) at No. 7 Scottsbluff (7-2), 6 p.m. MT: The Bearcats are 2-0 all-time against Beatrice in the playoffs. Scottsbluff’s young backfield that includes Sebastien Boyle and QB Braeden Stull gets its best test of the year. Radio: 1450/94.7, Beatrice, 106.9, Minatare.

Stu’s pick: Scottsbluff