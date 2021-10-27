Previewing Friday's Eight Man and Six Man football state playoff games

No. 9 McCool Junction (7-1) at No. 8 Franklin (7-1), 6:30 p.m.: First playoff appearance for Franklin since 2013. McCool has seven pick-sixes. Sophomore Ryland Garretson has 10 total TD returns.

Stu’s pick: McCool Junction

No. 5 Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 1 Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.: Last year’s runner-up, Sterling is facing its best opponent to date.

Stu’s pick: Sterling

Pawnee City (5-3) at No. 4 Red Cloud (8-0), 7 p.m.: Pawnee City’s seniors lost their first 19 games, so a playoff berth is a nice finish to their careers.

Stu’s pick: Red Cloud

Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 7 Wallace (7-1), 6 p.m.: Wallace hasn’t been past the first round since 2013, when it beat the Hawks in the Eight Man-2 second round.

Stu’s pick: Wallace

SEM (5-3) at No. 6 Arthur County (6-2), 2 p.m. MT: A rematch of that wild 101-80 win by Arthur to open the season. The Wolves’ Bryce Hanna has thrown for 1,958 yards and 39 touchdowns.

Stu’s pick: Arthur