Previewing Friday's Eight Man and Six Man football state playoff games

EIGHT MAN-1
Second round Friday
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (6-3) at No. 1 Burwell (9-0), 7 p.m.: HLHF took down unbeaten Norfolk Lutheran Northeast in the opening round. Burwell brings a more physical challenge. Radio: 103.9, Ord.
Stu’s pick: Burwell
No. 8 Stanton (8-1) at No. 5 Anselmo-Merna (8-1), 6 p.m.: Stanton needed a big second half to pull away from Heartland. This task is stouter. Carter Johnson has rushed for 1,020 yards and 18 touchdowns for Anselmo-Merna.
Stu’s pick: Anselmo-Merna
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (7-2) at No. 2 Howells-Dodge (9-0), 7 p.m.: Two good rushers on the field with LCC's Evan Haisch (1,481 yards, 25 TDs) and H-D's Levi Belina (1,273, 23).
Stu’s pick: Howells-Dodge
Nebraska Christian (6-3) at No. 10 Dundy County Stratton (8-1), 5 p.m. MT at Benkelman: Quade Myers and Corbin Horner have split more than 2,500 yards rushing for DCS. A Christian upset would be its first second-round win since 1985.
Stu’s pick: DCS
Perkins County (7-2) at No. 9 Arapahoe (9-0), 7 p.m.: Led by Tristian White (1,204 yards, 29 TDs), Arapahoe is having its best season since 2012. Triston Hite has hit the 100-yard rushing mark for Perkins County in its past three games. Radio: 880/106.9/98.5, Lexington.
Stu’s pick: Arapahoe
No. 6 Neligh-Oakdale (8-1) at Hitchcock County (7-1), 6 p.m.: Two high-powered offenses, with Neligh-Oakdale relying on Aiden Kuester (935 yards, 18 TDs rushing; 2,312 yards, 30 TDs passing). Hitchcock will keep it on the ground with Keynan Gaston and Bradyn Hutto.
Stu’s pick: Neligh-Oakdale
No. 3 Cross County (8-1) at No. 7 Weeping Water (9-0), 7 p.m.: Hunter Mortimer has rushed for 1,492 yards and 23 TDs for the undefeated Indians. Haiden Hild has 870 yards and 19 touchdowns in eight games, Carter Seim 848 and 19 in only five after missing time with an injury. Radio: 103.5, York.
Stu’s pick: Cross County
Sutherland (6-3) at No. 4 Nebraska City Lourdes (9-0), 4:30 p.m.: The Sailors’ Tanner Drueke is a 1,000-yard rusher. NU walk-on pledge Blake Miller averages 278 yards of total offense, accounting for 46 touchdowns.
Stu’s pick: Nebraska City Lourdes
EIGHT MAN-2
Second round Friday
Mead (5-4) at No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford (9-0), 3 p.m. at Thedford: Mead’s first-round win over Wynot was its first of the season over a winning team. The reward is traveling to last year’s state runner-up.
Stu’s pick: Sandhills/Thedford
Leyton (7-2) at No. 7 Osceola (8-1), 3 p.m.: Junior speedster Isaiah Zelasney bounced back from an injury in the Bulldogs’ season-opening loss to have three more 200-yard games and has scored on 29 of 109 carries. Radio: 1340/95.7, Sidney, 93.5, Columbus.
Stu’s pick: Osceola
No. 8 Johnson-Brock (7-2) at No. 6 Riverside (8-1), 5 p.m. at Cedar Rapids: Caleb Fossenbarger leads the visiting Eagles in rushing and passing. He’ll try to avoid Riverside’s leading tackler (and 1,000-yard rusher), Tony Berger.
Stu’s pick: Riverside
Elgin/Pope John (6-3) at No. 9 Bloomfield (8-1), 7 p.m.: The host Bees are throwing the ball like never before. E/PJ’s Jack Wemhoff averages 31 carries a game. TV: NCN South.
Stu’s pick: Bloomfield
BDS (6-3) at No. 5 Pender (9-0), 5:30 p.m.: Pender ended a four-year playoff losing streak last week by getting five touchdown passes from Braxton Volk. Now it faces the defending champion. Radio: 104.9, York, 99.5, Fairbury; 107.9, West Point.
Stu’s pick: BDS
Ansley-Litchfield (7-2) at No. 10 Mullen (8-1), 6 p.m. MT: Clayton Moore’s passing gives Mullen a second dimension with its offense.
Stu’s pick: Mullen
No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (8-1) at No. 1 Kenesaw (9-0), 6 p.m.: The blockbuster matchup of this round in small-school football. It all starts with the quarterbacks, Jakob Jordan of Sacred Heart and Tyson Denkert of Kenesaw. Radio: 94.5, Hastings.
Stu’s pick: Kenesaw
Blue Hill (5-4) at No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis (9-0), 6 p.m.: The Bobcats must slow down St. Francis all-stater Tanner Pfeifer.
Stu’s pick: Humphrey St. Francis
SIX MAN
First round Friday
Sioux County (4-4) at No. 3 Potter-Dix (8-0), 5 p.m. MT: Potter-Dix opened the season with a 62-8 home win over the Warriors. Radio: 103.1, Auburn.
Stu’s pick: Potter-Dix
Silver Lake (5-3) at No. 10 Lincoln Parkview (6-2), 3 p.m.: Silver Lake qualified for the first time since 2010.
Stu’s pick: Silver Lake
No. 9 McCool Junction (7-1) at No. 8 Franklin (7-1), 6:30 p.m.: First playoff appearance for Franklin since 2013. McCool has seven pick-sixes. Sophomore Ryland Garretson has 10 total TD returns.
Stu’s pick: McCool Junction
No. 5 Spalding Academy (7-1) at No. 1 Sterling (8-0), 6 p.m.: Last year’s runner-up, Sterling is facing its best opponent to date.
Stu’s pick: Sterling
Pawnee City (5-3) at No. 4 Red Cloud (8-0), 7 p.m.: Pawnee City’s seniors lost their first 19 games, so a playoff berth is a nice finish to their careers.
Stu’s pick: Red Cloud
Hay Springs (5-3) at No. 7 Wallace (7-1), 6 p.m.: Wallace hasn’t been past the first round since 2013, when it beat the Hawks in the Eight Man-2 second round.
Stu’s pick: Wallace
SEM (5-3) at No. 6 Arthur County (6-2), 2 p.m. MT: A rematch of that wild 101-80 win by Arthur to open the season. The Wolves’ Bryce Hanna has thrown for 1,958 yards and 39 touchdowns.
Stu’s pick: Arthur
Stuart (5-3) at No. 2 Cody-Kilgore (8-0), 1 p.m. MT: The host Cowboys lead Six Man by averaging 382 yards rushing. They got close to that when they beat Stuart 60-14 on Sept. 14. Radio: 102.9, O’Neill.
Stu’s pick: Cody-Kilgore