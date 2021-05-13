Previewing Friday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues Friday with four quarterfinal girls matches in Class B. Here are quick previews of each one.

Rankings according to The World-Herald.

CLASS B GIRLS FIRST ROUND

No. 2 Norris (18-0) vs No. 7 Lexington (14-4), 10 a.m.: Someone will come out of this with their first state tournament win. Norris is 0-3 all-time at the tournament, losing 3-0 in all three previous appearances. The Titans are the last remaining unbeaten team in Class B. Lexington is making its first trip to state. Against three common opponents this season — Hastings, Scottsbluff and Blair — Norris went 4-0 and held a 13-4 scoring advantage. Lexington went 1-2 (losing to Scottsbluff) and outscored opponents 5-4.