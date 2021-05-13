Previewing Friday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues Friday with four quarterfinal girls matches in Class B. Here are quick previews of each one.
Rankings according to The World-Herald.
CLASS B GIRLS FIRST ROUND
No. 2 Norris (18-0) vs No. 7 Lexington (14-4), 10 a.m.: Someone will come out of this with their first state tournament win. Norris is 0-3 all-time at the tournament, losing 3-0 in all three previous appearances. The Titans are the last remaining unbeaten team in Class B. Lexington is making its first trip to state. Against three common opponents this season — Hastings, Scottsbluff and Blair — Norris went 4-0 and held a 13-4 scoring advantage. Lexington went 1-2 (losing to Scottsbluff) and outscored opponents 5-4.
No. 3 Omaha Duchesne (15-3) vs No. 4 Omaha Mercy (14-5), 1 p.m.: The third meeting this season between the River Cities Conference rivals is for a spot in the state semifinals. Duchesne won both regular-season matches — 5-1 and 4-1. The Cardinals’ only losses of the season came to Skutt and in overtime to Class A Omaha Central. Duchesne hasn't played in a state semifinal since 2001. Mercy has won tournament openers each of the last two seasons. The Monarchs have won four straight, all by one score. They’re 10-1 in such matches this season.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (17-1) vs No. 9 Omaha Roncalli (9-7), 4 p.m.: High octane scorers on both sides give this one a chance to be up-tempo. Roncalli senior forward Abbey Schwarz has racked up 28 goals and 17 assists on the season for the Crimson Pride, which have scored six or more goals in seven of nine wins. Not to be outdone, Skutt’s Cece Behrens has 33 goals and nine assists for a SkyHawk team that has won state tournament openers in 11 of the last 12 seasons. Skutt has outscored opponents 46-7 in those matches.
No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (12-3) vs No. 6 Columbus Scotus (13-4), 7 p.m.: These two went scoreless for 100 minutes in early April before Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central won in a shootout. The Warriors' only losses this season came to unbeaten Norris (twice) and fourth-ranked Omaha Mercy by a single goal. Scotus has won 10 of its last 11, with seven shutouts in that stretch. During its current seven-match winning streak, the Shamrocks have outscored opponents 40-3. They look to get back to the semifinals for the second time in four seasons.