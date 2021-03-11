Previewing Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska boys basketball state tournament

CLASS B

No. 2 Norris (19-2) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn (18-7), 1:30 p.m.: It’s only the third all-Eastern Midlands Conference semifinal and the first in five years. Norris has beaten the Antlers twice, 53-36 on Jan. 2 and 54-44 in the EMC tournament final, with both games in the Titans’ gym. The focus will be in the paint, with both teams’ best scoring threats on the front line. Scoring averages: N 62.5-46.1, E 51.2-42.3. Stu’s pick: I’ll stick with Norris, but Elkhorn is capable of getting to Saturday and a possible football-basketball championship sweep. Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.

No. 7 Waverly (16-6) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (17-6), 4 p.m.: When Waverly was losing to Beatrice by 24 to close the regular season and to Platteview by 12 in subdistricts, and Beatrice was losing to Nebraska City for the first time in ages in subdistricts, this semifinal couldn’t have been foreseen. Perseverance and short memories paid off with first-round wins Tuesday. Scoring averages: W 48.1-42.6, B 55.4-46.9. Stu’s pick: Truly a tossup, even with Beatrice’s win over Waverly relatively recent. I’ll take Waverly to avenge the loss and reach its first final since 1995. Radio: 93.7, 101.5, 1480, Lincoln; 1450, Beatrice.

CLASS C-1