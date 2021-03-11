Previewing Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska boys basketball state tournament

There are six games on the schedule for Friday at the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament with semifinals in Classes A, B and C-1. All will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena and televised on News Channel Nebraska. Here's a preview for each game:
Note: Rankings are according to The World-Herald's class ratings
CLASS A
No. 3 Millard North (25-2) vs. No. 4 Millard West (18-5), 6:15 p.m.: It’s a rematch of a Feb. 12 game Millard North won at home 60-45 with a late surge. Hunter Sallis had 24 points in Tuesday’s opener against Millard South. Millard West has never been to the finals. The Wildcats advanced with a 47-45 win over Lincoln Pius X on Evan Meyersick’s basket before the buzzer. Scoring averages (entering state): MN 81.5 for-59.9 against, MW 61.8-48.2. Stu’s pick: Millard North, unless it is looking ahead to the final. Radio: 94.5, 1420, Omaha.
No. 1 Bellevue West (24-2) vs. No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep (23-2), 8:30 p.m.: West has dealt Prep its losses, both in the Junior Jays’ gym, 73-64 at the Metro Holiday and 79-77 in overtime the night after West took over the ratings lead with a win at Millard North. West played poorly against Lincoln East and survived. Prep got balanced scoring as usual in outlasting Papillion-La Vista South’s 3-point barrage. Scoring averages: BW 79.0-57.7, CP 64.4-48.8. Stu’s pick: Bellevue West may just have Prep’s number this year. Radio: 94.5, 1420, 102.7, Omaha.
CLASS B
No. 2 Norris (19-2) vs. No. 5 Elkhorn (18-7), 1:30 p.m.: It’s only the third all-Eastern Midlands Conference semifinal and the first in five years. Norris has beaten the Antlers twice, 53-36 on Jan. 2 and 54-44 in the EMC tournament final, with both games in the Titans’ gym. The focus will be in the paint, with both teams’ best scoring threats on the front line. Scoring averages: N 62.5-46.1, E 51.2-42.3. Stu’s pick: I’ll stick with Norris, but Elkhorn is capable of getting to Saturday and a possible football-basketball championship sweep. Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.
No. 7 Waverly (16-6) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (17-6), 4 p.m.: When Waverly was losing to Beatrice by 24 to close the regular season and to Platteview by 12 in subdistricts, and Beatrice was losing to Nebraska City for the first time in ages in subdistricts, this semifinal couldn’t have been foreseen. Perseverance and short memories paid off with first-round wins Tuesday. Scoring averages: W 48.1-42.6, B 55.4-46.9. Stu’s pick: Truly a tossup, even with Beatrice’s win over Waverly relatively recent. I’ll take Waverly to avenge the loss and reach its first final since 1995. Radio: 93.7, 101.5, 1480, Lincoln; 1450, Beatrice.
CLASS C-1
No. 1 Auburn (24-0) vs. No. 6 Omaha Concordia (22-4), 9 a.m.: Concordia lost at Auburn 50-39 in January. The Mustangs are 13-1 since then and are making history with each advancement in their first state tournament. Auburn has won 60 straight, the third-longest streak in state history. It won’t want to play at the Mustangs’ pace. Scoring averages: A 57.0-32.7, OC 58.0-49.7. Stu’s pick: Make it No. 61 for the Bulldogs. Radio: 101.3, Falls City; 103.1, 1600, Auburn.
No. 8 Wayne (23-5) vs. No. 3 Adams Central (25-2), 11:15 a.m.: Adams Central returns to the semifinals after beating St. Paul for the second straight year, this time in overtime. Wayne beat Kearney Catholic with uncharacteristically good free-throw shooting. Brandon Bartos had the hot hand for the Blue Devils, more than doubling his season average with 18. Andy Poss did nearly the same for Adams Central with his 21. Scoring averages: W 51.0-39.9, AC 60.2-38.5. Stu’s pick: Wayne makes its first final since 1956. Radio: 104.9, Wayne; 94.7, Norfolk; 94.5, Hastings.
