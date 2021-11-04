Previewing Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament

Howells-Dodge (29-3) vs. Nebraska Christian (29-3), 9 a.m.

The Jaguars took care of business Thursday by sweeping BDS, though the Eagles made the third set interesting (26-24). Christian also posted a first-round sweep by defeating Overton. The teams did not meet during the season.

Elmwood-Murdock (23-9) vs. Fremont Bergan (26-10), 11

Eighth-ranked Elmwood-Murdock netted one of the first upsets of the tourney, outlasting second-ranked Mead in a first-round five setter. Top-ranked Bergan, state runner-up the past two years, swept Cambridge on Thursday. Bergan defeated Elmwood-Murdock in subdistricts.

CLASS C-2

SOUTH COURT

Oakland-Craig (29-6) vs. Superior (24-8), 1 p.m.

The top-ranked Knights, who haven’t been to state in almost 30 years, showed no sign of jitters in a first-round sweep of tourney veteran Hastings St. Cecilia. The Wildcats prevailed in a five-set first-rounder against Amherst. The teams did not play during the season.

Wisner-Pilger (28-6) vs. Sutton (26-6), 3