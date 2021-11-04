Previewing Friday's semifinals at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament

The 2021 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament continues Friday in Lincoln. Here's a preview of all of 12 semifinals, which will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Rankings are according to The World-Herald.
CLASS D-2
NORTH COURT
Falls City Sacred Heart (33-2) vs. Wynot (22-9), 9 a.m.
The top-ranked Irish survived a tough third set vs. Exeter-Milligan (29-27) on Thursday en route to the sweep. The Blue Devils had it much tougher in the first round, outlasting Stuart in five. Sacred Heart and Wynot will be meeting for the first time this year.
Humphrey St. Francis (24-5) vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, 11
The Flyers survived a five-setter against Anselmo-Merna in the first round, winning the last set 15-9. The Wolves, in their second trip to state, ousted defending state champion Diller-Odell in four sets Thursday. The teams have not played this season.
CLASS D-1
SOUTH COURT
Howells-Dodge (29-3) vs. Nebraska Christian (29-3), 9 a.m.
The Jaguars took care of business Thursday by sweeping BDS, though the Eagles made the third set interesting (26-24). Christian also posted a first-round sweep by defeating Overton. The teams did not meet during the season.
Elmwood-Murdock (23-9) vs. Fremont Bergan (26-10), 11
Eighth-ranked Elmwood-Murdock netted one of the first upsets of the tourney, outlasting second-ranked Mead in a first-round five setter. Top-ranked Bergan, state runner-up the past two years, swept Cambridge on Thursday. Bergan defeated Elmwood-Murdock in subdistricts.
CLASS C-2
SOUTH COURT
Oakland-Craig (29-6) vs. Superior (24-8), 1 p.m.
The top-ranked Knights, who haven’t been to state in almost 30 years, showed no sign of jitters in a first-round sweep of tourney veteran Hastings St. Cecilia. The Wildcats prevailed in a five-set first-rounder against Amherst. The teams did not play during the season.
Wisner-Pilger (28-6) vs. Sutton (26-6), 3
The Lady Gators dropped the first set against Norfolk Catholic on Thursday but stormed back to win in four. The Fillies rallied to capture a five-set win over Clarkson/Leigh on Thursday night. First match-up between these teams this season.
CLASS C-1
NORTH COURT
Kearney Catholic (32-4) vs. Columbus Lakeview (31-4), 1 p.m.
The Stars got 22 kills from Ashley Keck in a first-round sweep of Pierce. The Vikings, seeking their first state title in 40 years, got 17 kills from Madison Vogt in a first-round sweep of once-beaten Syracuse. Kearney Catholic defeated host Lakeview on Oct. 2 in the Columbus Classic Invitational.
Grand Island Central Catholic (31-1) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (36-2), 3
Three Crusaders’ hitters had at least 12 kills in a four-set win over Gothenburg on Wednesday. The top-ranked Warriors’ Abby Wachal had 14 kills in a first-round sweep of second-ranked Wahoo Neumann, the team that handed Central Catholic its only loss this season.
CLASS B
SOUTH COURT
Norris (34-2) vs. Elkhorn North (22-11), 5 p.m.
The top-ranked Titans got 15 kills from Ella Waters while dispatching Adams Central 3-0 in the first round. The Wolves’ go-to player Grace Heaney had 13 kills in an opening sweep of York. The Eastern Midlands Conference foes have played twice this season, splitting the matches.
Omaha Skutt (32-7) vs. Waverly (24-11), 7
The No. 2 SkyHawks swept Omaha Duchesne on Wednesday to stay on track for a possible state-record seventh straight title. Nebraska pledge Bekka Allick had 23 kills in a first-round sweep of Grand Island Northwest. The teams have not played this season.
CLASS A
NORTH COURT
Papillion-La Vista South (38-0) vs. Elkhorn South (28-7), 5 p.m.
The No. 1 Titans struggled slightly in the second set but remained perfect this season with a sweep of Fremont in the first round. The Storm were pushed to the limit Wednesday by Gretna, prevailing in five grueling sets. Papio South is 2-0 against Elkhorn South but the teams haven’t played since Sept. 18.
Millard West (27-6) vs. Omaha Westside (26-11), 7
The Wildcats won a tough first set against Papillion-La Vista on Wednesday and went on to post the sweep. The Warriors, making their first state appearance since 2002, showed moxie to net a five-set, first-round win over Lincoln Southwest. Millard West defeated Westside in a triangular Oct. 4.
