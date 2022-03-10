Previewing Friday's title matchups at the Nebraska state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writers Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson have compiled everything you need to know about Friday's state championship matchups at the Nebraska high school state basketball tournament.

Games Friday

BOYS

CLASS B

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (24-1) vs. No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (21-4), 1 p.m.: It’s Round Four for these River Cities Conference teams. Skutt won the first in overtime and the second was for the RCC tournament title. Roncalli broke through in the subdistrict final at Skutt. It’s James Gninefou, Jake Brack and JJ Ferrin for the SkyHawks (also ranked eighth in the all-class Top 10) against Jake Orr, Brady McGill and Quincy Evans for Roncalli. TV: NPM (Nebraska Public Media). Radio: none. Stu’s pick: Skutt gets its second finals win over the Crimson Pride in three years.

CLASS C-2

No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic (23-3) vs. No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (26-1), 4 p.m.: It’s a rare matchup of returning champions. HLHF moved up from D-1, in which the Bulldogs were champions two of the past three years. It’s the final game for twins Jacob and Jason Sjuts. They’ve been through an overtime game and a two-pointer at state. GICC has perimeter shooters in Isaac Herbak and Marcus Lowry to go with 6-8 center Gil Jengmer. TV: NPM. Radio: 1430, 105.5, Grand Island; 94.7, Norfolk; 106.7, Norfolk. Stu’s pick: GICC’s schedule prepares the Crusaders for games like this and teams like HLHF.

CLASS D-1

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (25-2) vs. No. 3 Loomis (25-4), 9 a.m.: D-1 gets the breakfast-time game this year. Brecken Erickson has been the Irish’s leading scorer in each of their first two games. Jack Heiss hasn’t had a big game, but he broke the school’s career scoring record during the semifinals. Loomis has the state’s career leader in 3-pointers, Quinn Johnson, who had 32 points against DCS on Wednesday. TV: NPM. Radio: 1240, 106.1, North Platte; 93.1, Lexington; 98.9, Kearney. Stu’s pick: Loomis can score, especially if Shay Swanson stays out of foul trouble, but the Irish should prevail for their first state title since Class D in 1928.

GIRLS

CLASS C-1

No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran (24-3) vs. No. 2 North Bend (26-2), 11 a.m.: Lincoln Lutheran played a low-scoring semifinal against Gothenburg but prevailed 35-23. The Tigers, seeking their third straight C-1 title, put away a taller Grand Island Central Catholic squad 44-32 in the other semifinal. TV: NPM (Nebraska Public Media). Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln; 105.5, Fremont. Mike’s pick: The Warriors will be playing in their first title game while the Tigers will be there for the third straight time, winning the previous two. The pick is for North Bend, with the help of the three Emanuel sisters, to make it three championships in a row.

CLASS A

No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (21-5) vs. No. 3 Fremont (26-2), 6 p.m.: Southwest played a strong defensive game in Wednesday night's semifinal, posting the 53-46 victory over top-ranked and previously undefeated Millard South. The Tigers got a 24-point performance from Taylor McCabe in a 20-point win over second-ranked Lincoln High in the other semifinal. TV: NPM. Radio: 103.3, 1240, Lincoln; 1340, Fremont. Mike’s pick: They say it's tough to beat a team three times and Fremont already has defeated Southwest twice. Our guess is that the Tigers will find a way to post that third win behind Gatorade Player of the Year McCabe and capture their first state title.

CLASS D-2

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (25-3) vs. No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (26-3), 8 p.m.: The defending-champion Flyers had a close call in Wednesday's semifinal, slipping past third-ranked O'Neill St. Mary 40-37. Sacred Heart also had a close game against Sterling before pulling away late for a 10-point win. TV: NPM. Radio: 94.7, Norfolk; 97.5, Norfolk; 99.5, 101.1, Columbus; 103.1, Auburn; 101.3, 1230, Falls City. Mike’s pick: This is a close call and could go either way, but a slight edge to Sacred Heart to avenge last year's loss in the final to take home its seventh title and fourth since 2015.

