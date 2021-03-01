Previewing Monday night's boys basketball district finals

Stu Pospisil breaks down Monday night's boys basketball district finals:
Class A
A-1 — Lincoln North Star (12-9) at No. 1-ranked Bellevue West (22-2), 7 p.m.: North Star won at Omaha Central two weeks ago. Can the Navigators pull another upset?
A-2 — No. 10 Gretna (12-9) at No. 3 Millard North (23-2), 7 p.m.: Gretna would be the last team to try to outrun the Mustangs, who put up a Class A-record 113 points Saturday against Norfolk.
A-3 — Elkhorn South (11-11) at No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep (20-2), 7 p.m.: After leaving Kearney with a 69-38 win, the Storm try for another upset against Prep.
A-4 — Lincoln East (9-12) at No. 4 Lincoln Pius X (18-2), 6:30 p.m.: East has split games with the Thunderbolts, winning the most recent one 66-59 at home.
A-5 — No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South (14-9) at No. 5 Omaha Central (20-5), 6 p.m.: After two close losses at Central, Papio South returns there a third time and is riding a six-game winning streak.
A-6 — Millard South (10-11) at No. 7 Papillion-La Vista (16-6), 7 p.m.: Papio beat the Patriots 61-50 Jan. 30.
A-7 — No. 8 Millard West (16-5) at No. 6 Omaha Westside (17-6), 7 p.m.: Westside beat the Wildcats 59-38 Feb. 5.
Class B
State tournament field: No. 1 Omaha Skutt, No. 2 Norris, No. 3 Elkhorn Mount Michael, No. 4 Elkhorn, No. 5 Platteview, No. 6 Beatrice, No. 7 Waverly, unranked Blair.
Class C-1
C1-1 — Boone Central (13-12) vs. No. 1 Auburn (22-0), 7 p.m. at Crete: Auburn’s 58-game winning streak is tied for third on the all-time list.
C1-2 — Central City (19-6) at No. 2 Kearney Catholic (22-2), 7 p.m.: An upset would send Central City to state for the first time since 1947.
C1-3 — Ashland-Greenwood (15-7) vs. No. 3 Adams Central (23-2), 6:30 p.m. at Centennial: Both teams went to state last year.
C1-4 — Mitchell (16-9) vs. No. 4 Milford (25-0), 7 p.m. at North Platte: Mitchell hasn’t been to state since 1995. Milford is trying to be there for the second time in three years.
C1-5 — Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (16-6) vs. No. 6 St. Paul (22-2), 7 p.m. at Albion: An upset would send the Raiders to state for the first time.
C1-7 — No. 8 North Bend (18-5) at No. 9 Omaha Concordia (20-4), 7 p.m.: North Bend won 59-56 in the regular season. Concordia has never been to state.
Already in at state: No. 10 Pierce , unranked Wayne.
Class C-2
C2-1 — West Holt (14-10) vs. No. 2 Yutan (21-2), 6 p.m. at Norfolk Catholic: Yutan’s seniors are trying for a career sweep of state tournament appearances.
C2-2 — Twin River (13-12) at No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (21-4), 7 p.m.: Twin River was last at state in 2012. GICC made the final last year.
C2-4 — No. 7 Sutton (18-7) at No. 4 Freeman (20-4), 7 p.m. at Adams: Freeman hasn’t qualified since 2015; Sutton is going for three in a row.
C2-5 — Tri County (19-5) vs. No. 8 Hershey (19-4), 6 p.m. at Kearney: Both teams advanced as wild-card teams.
C2-6 — No. 10 Wakefield (20-5) at No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (18-6), 7 p.m.: The teams, 45 miles apart, didn’t meet in the regular season.
Already in: Unranked Bridgeport, No. 3 BRLD , unranked Chase County.
Class D-1
D1-1 — Kenesaw (16-6) at No. 2 Burwell (23-0), 7 p.m.: State football runner-up Burwell is trying to go to state in a second sport.
D1-3 — Creighton (15-9) vs. No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick’s (20-5), 6:30 p.m. at Wood River: A upset fueled by the state’s leading scorer, sophomore John Mitchell III, would send Creighton to state for the fourth time and first since 1987.
D1-4 — Mead (16-6) vs. No. 5 Howells-Dodge, 7 p.m. at Howells: The Jaguars are 2-0 against Mead this season.
D1-6 — No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes (15-8) vs. No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield (19-4), 7 p.m. at Aurora: Lourdes is playing for its fifth trip to state in six years.
D1-7 — Central Valley (16-6) at No. 8 Osmond (20-4), 6:30 p.m.: Osmond, which lost to Creighton in subdistricts, has a second chance to qualify for the fourth year in a row.
D1-8 — No. 4 Southern Valley (18-4) vs. No. 9 BDS (19-5), 6:30 p.m. at Minden: BDS, last at state in 2017, is playing last year’s runner-up.
Already in: No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Walthill.
Class D-2
D2-6 — Wallace (17-5) vs. No. 7 Wynot (17-7), 6 p.m. at Grand Island Northwest: Wynot has been to state six times since Wallace’s last appearance in 2007.
D2-7 — Medicine Valley (14-8) vs. No. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart (16-7), 6 p.m. at Hampton: Medicine Valley was last at state in 2000.
Already in: No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s, No. 2 Lincoln Parkview, No. 3 Mullen, No. 4 Loomis, No. 5 Humphrey St. Francis, No. 8 Osceola.