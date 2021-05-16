Previewing Monday's games at the Nebraska state baseball tournament

The Nebraska high school state baseball tournament continues Monday at Haymarket Park for Class A and at Werner Park for Class B. The games will be played on a rolling schedule, with each game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the previous game. Here is a quick breakdown:
Class A
At Haymarket Park
Game 5: Columbus (18-14) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (20-9), 10 a.m.
The Discoverers received a strong pitching effort from Tadan Bell but lost 2-1 to Millard South on Saturday. The Titans fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 6-2 loss against Millard West.
Game 6: Lincoln Southwest (19-11) vs. Fremont Bergan (16-8)
The Silver Hawks hope to make amends after committing four errors in an 8-1 loss to Lincoln East. Bergan will seek to bounce back from that tough loss to Bellevue West.
Game 7: Millard South (31-4) vs. Millard West (25-11)
Nebraska recruit Nate Moquin pitched the Patriots past Columbus 2-1 in the first round. The Wildcats got a three-run homer from Avery Moore and a five-inning effort from starter Kael Dumont in a 6-2 win over Papio South.
Game 8: Lincoln East (22-8) vs. Bellevue West (28-4)
The Spartans jumped all over Lincoln Southwest on Saturday, cruising to victory. The Thunderbirds have won nine of their last 11 games.
Class B
At Werner Park
Game 5: Hastings (20-6) vs. Elkhorn (19-11), 10 a.m.
An early-morning elimination game between two schools considered to be pre-tourney favorites. Top-ranked Hastings saw its 11-game win streak snapped by Beatrice, while the No. 3 Antlers lost in extra innings against Ralston.
Game 6: Central City (19-6) vs. Bennington (16-10)
The Kernels fell to Omaha Skutt 14-4 in their first-round game, while Bennington received a gutty pitching performance from Ryan Malone — he went 7 2/3 innings — but fell to Norris 3-2 in nine innings.
Game 7: Beatrice (15-6) vs. Ralston (21-7)
The Orangemen entered the tourney having lost four straight but turned it around Saturday against Hastings. The Rams got a big pitching effort from Josh Kilzer in an eight-inning win over Elkhorn.
Game 8: Norris (23-7) vs. Omaha Skutt (18-6)
The Titans got five quality innings from starter Landon Meyer, who eventually drove home the winning run in the ninth against Bennington. Cade Barton struck out eight, while Nick Wiepen and Sam Borsh homered as the SkyHawks beat Central City.
mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH