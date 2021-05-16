Previewing Monday's games at the Nebraska state baseball tournament

The Nebraska high school state baseball tournament continues Monday at Haymarket Park for Class A and at Werner Park for Class B. The games will be played on a rolling schedule, with each game starting about 30 minutes after the end of the previous game. Here is a quick breakdown:

Class A

At Haymarket Park

Game 5: Columbus (18-14) vs. Papillion-La Vista South (20-9), 10 a.m.

The Discoverers received a strong pitching effort from Tadan Bell but lost 2-1 to Millard South on Saturday. The Titans fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 6-2 loss against Millard West.

Game 6: Lincoln Southwest (19-11) vs. Fremont Bergan (16-8)

The Silver Hawks hope to make amends after committing four errors in an 8-1 loss to Lincoln East. Bergan will seek to bounce back from that tough loss to Bellevue West.

Game 7: Millard South (31-4) vs. Millard West (25-11)