Previewing Monday's matchups at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Monday's matchups at the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.

* * *

Games Monday

CLASS A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (22-1) vs. No. 8 Blair (15-9), 9 a.m.: Blair is the team with the winning streak, five games after beating Bennington and McCook to return to state. Skutt’s only loss was in overtime to Omaha Roncalli in subdistricts. Radio: 97.3, Blair. Stu’s pick: Skutt.

No. 5 Platteview (20-6) vs. No. 4 Bennington (19-6), 10:45: Class B’s top two scorers are in action. Connor Millikan leads the state at 28.3, with Austin Holtz of Bennington at 17.8. The Badgers beat Platteview 56-50 on Jan. 7. Radio: 103.1, Auburn. Stu’s pick: Platteview.

At Devaney Center

No. 2 Omaha Roncalli (19-4) vs. No. 7 Waverly (16-9), 6 p.m.: Waverly prefers a low-scoring game. Its season of 69 was two months ago against Scottsbluff. Roncalli is riding a 10-game winning streak. TV: NCN (Cox 116). Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln. Stu’s pick: Roncalli.

No. 3 Scottsbluff (21-5) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-5), 7:45: Scottsbluff’s only Class B loss was to Waverly. The Bearcats have won six straight. Beatrice is the defending champion. It, like Waverly, will slow the pace. The Orangemen haven’t hit 60 points all season. TV: NCN. Radio: 960, 100.3, Scottsbluff; 1450, Beatrice. Stu’s pick: Scottsbluff.

CLASS C-2

At Lincoln Northeast

No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic (23-4) vs. No. 6 Norfolk Catholic (21-4), 1:30 p.m.: Cedar has won seven straight, including a season series-evening win over the Knights on Feb. 18. Norfolk Catholic is at state for the first time since 2012. Radio: 94.3, Yankton; 94.7, Norfolk. Stu’s pick: Norfolk Catholic.

No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (25-1) vs. No. 2 Howells-Dodge (23-3), 3:15: The rematch of last year’s D-1 final, which HLHF won in overtime. It’s also the only first-rounder to pair the top two teams in a class. HLHF lost to Norfolk Catholic in subdistricts but is 2-0 against the Jaguars. Radio: 106.7, Norfolk; 107.9, West Point; 101.1, Columbus. Stu’s pick: HLHF.

No. 3 Freeman (24-2) vs. No. 7 Amherst (22-4), 6: Amherst bounced back from losing to Grand Island Central Catholic in subdistricts to eliminate No. 9 Hastings St. Cecilia in a district final. Freeman, with Carter Ruse averaging 20 a game, has lost only to three-time defending C-1 champion Auburn (twice). Radio: 1450, Beatrice; 98.9, Kearney. Stu’s pick: Freeman.

No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic (22-3) vs. No. 8 Doniphan-Trumbull (21-3), 7:45: These teams were in the same subdistrict with Amherst but didn’t play each other. Their meeting was on Jan. 8, a 51-39 GICC win on the road. GICC is the defending champion. Radio: 98.9, Kearney. Stu’s pick: GICC.

CLASS D-1

At Lincoln North Star

No. 1 North Platte St. Patrick’s (23-2) vs. No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes (15-10), 9 a.m.: Jack Heiss, averaging 21 a game for the top-ranked Irish, will be playing his seventh tournament game in three years. They finished third last year. Lourdes came through an arduous schedule for its first appearance since 2019. Radio: 1600, 105.5, Nebraska City. Stu’s pick: NPSP.

No. 6 Elgin/Pope John (21-5) vs. No. 5 Burwell (23-3), 10:45: While it’s the first time the two Elgin schools have been to state with their co-op, Burwell took fourth last year. The Longhorns are on a 10-game winning streak. Radio: 94.7, Norfolk; 97.5, Norfolk. Stu’s pick: Burwell.

No. 2 Dundy County-Stratton (23-3) vs. No. 10 Mead (16-10), 1:30: DCS has won five in a row and in districts beat Johnson-Brock, which beat Mead at the end of the regular season. DCS is at state for the first time since 2017 (Stratton, from 1929, had the only state-tournament win before the merger), Mead first since 2018. Stu’s pick: DCS.

No. 3 Loomis (23-4) vs. No. 4 Riverside (20-6), 3:15: Riverside has had 3-pointer shooters in its short history, but the Chargers are on the other side when they guard state career leader Quinn Johnson of the Wolves. Loomis is trying to end a three-year losing streak at state. Radio: 93.1, Lexington; 98.9, Kearney; 93.5, Columbus. Stu’s pick: Loomis.

