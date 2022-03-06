Previewing Monday's matchups at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Monday's matchups at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament.

Games Monday

CLASS A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Millard South (26-0) vs. No. 7 Bellevue West (18-6), 1:30 p.m.: The top-ranked Patriots are the only unbeaten team left in the state and are seeking their first title since 1996. The Thunderbirds reached state by posting a last-second road win over Lincoln Pius X in the district final. Radio: Mike’s pick: Millard South.

No. 4 Omaha Central (24-3) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Southwest (19-5), 3:15: Central finished the season with seven wins after consecutive losses against Southwest and Millard South. The Silver Hawks, who are making their sixth straight trip to state, defeated Lincoln East in a district final. Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln. Mike’s pick: Central.

No. 3 Fremont (24-2) vs. No. 8 Lincoln Pius X (19-6), 6: Fremont, last year’s state runners-up, has won seven straight since a home-court loss to Lincoln High. The Thunderbolts, who defeated Fremont in their season opener, snagged the lone wild card after losing their district final to Bellevue West. Radio: 1340, Fremont; 103.3, 1240, Lincoln. Mike’s pick: Fremont.

No. 2 Lincoln High (21-2) vs. No. 6 Bellevue East (19-6), 7:45: Lincoln High, seeking its first state title since 1980, is riding a 12-game win streak. The Chieftains, making their first state tourney appearance since 2014, qualified with a 43-39 district-final victory over Millard North. Radio: 103.3, 1240, Lincoln. Mike’s pick: Lincoln High.

CLASS C-1

At Devaney Center

All games on NCN (Cox 116 in Omaha)

No. 3 Lincoln Lutheran (22-3) vs. No. 7 BRLD (19-6), 9 a.m.: The Warriors won their last five games, including a victory over Fairbury in the district final. BRLD have reached state three straight years, including a third-place finish in Class C-2 last year. Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln; 107.9, West Point; 780, 105.9, Norfolk. Mike’s pick: Lincoln Lutheran.

No. 6 Broken Bow (22-4) vs. No. 8 Gothenburg (18-7), 10:45: The Indians, who reach state for the second straight year, won 11 of their last 12. Gothenburg, which is making its first state tourney appearance since 2004, are 0-3 against Broken Bow this season. Radio: 100.1, Cozad; 92.3, Sargent; 96.3, 1280, Broken Bow. Mike’s pick: Broken Bow.

No. 2 North Bend (24-2) vs. No. 4 Malcolm (20-6), 1:30 p.m.: The two-time defending state champion Tigers, who won 15 of their last 16, are led by the Emanuel sisters – the top three scorers on the team. Malcolm, seeking itsfirst championship, qualified for state with a 10-point win over Syracuse in the district final. Radio: 107.9, West Point; 100.3, Central City. Mike’s pick: North Bend.

No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (20-5) vs. No. 5 St. Paul (21-4), 3:15: The Crusaders, seeking their first state title, were the top seed last year but lost 48-46 in the first round to Winnebago. St. Paul, which is making itsr fourth appearance at state, qualified with an overtime victory over Columbus Scotus in the district final. Radio: 1430, Grand Island; 100.3, Central City; 94.5, Hastings; Mike’s pick: GICC.

CLASS D-2

At Lincoln Northeast

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (24-3) vs. No. 6 Wynot (15-10), 9 a.m.: The Irish are one of the state tournament blue bloods, qualifying for the 26th time – trailing only Lincoln Southeast (27) and tying them with Omaha Marian. Wynot is one of the few teams with more state titles than the six-time champion Irish, winning eight since 2005. Radio: 103.1, Auburn; 101.3, 1230, Falls City. Mike’s pick: Sacred Heart.

No. 4 Anselmo-Merna (19-6) vs. No. 5 Sterling (19-6), 10:45: The Coyotes, making their sixth appearance and first since 2006, have yet to survive the first round. Sterling, also seeking its first state title, has been to the tourney four consecutive years. Radio: 99.5, Fairbury; 1600, 105.5, Nebraska City; 101.3, Falls City; 95.3, Broken Bow. Mike’s pick: Sterling.

At Lincoln North Star

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-3) vs. No. 7 Diller-Odell (16-7), 6 p.m.: The defending-champion Flyers have done well to get back to state without graduated All-Nebraska guard Allison Weidner. Diller-Odall has been to state three times, most recently in 2017 when it was the Class C-2 runners-up. Radio: 94.7, Norfolk; 97.5, Norfolk; 99.5, Fairbury; 101.1, Columbus. Mike’s pick: St. Francis.

No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary (19-6) vs. No. 8 Crawford (20-4), 7:45: Coach Traci Berg’s Cardinals made it back to state for the first time since 2017 in search of their second title. Crawford has reached the tourney two previous times, falling in the first round in 2014 and 2015. Radio: 102.9, O’Neill; 107.7, Chadron. Mike’s pick: St. Mary.

