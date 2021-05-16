Previewing Monday's semifinal matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues Monday with four semifinal matches in Class B. Here are quick previews of each one.

Rankings according to The World-Herald.

CLASS B GIRLS

No. 2 Norris (19-0) vs No. 3 Omaha Duchesne (16-3), 10 a.m.: An unbeaten season is on the line in what may be the biggest test all year for Norris. The Titans faced only one other tournament team — fellow semifinalist Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central — before beating Lexington 2-0 in Friday’s opening round. It was the program’s first state tournament win. Senior forward Molly Ramsey scored her 17th goal of the season in the victory, tying her for tops on the team. Duchesne presents a challenge all over the field, but maybe most notably through the middle and up top. The Cardinals' midfield controlled things in a 3-0 first-round win over Omaha Mercy, limiting the Monarchs to just two shots. Senior forward Maddie Smith had one of those goals, her team-leading 25th of the season. Duchesne is looking to get back to the finals for the first time since 1997, the last of their five state titles in a seven-year stretch.