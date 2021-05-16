Previewing Monday's semifinal matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues Monday with four semifinal matches in Class B. Here are quick previews of each one.
Rankings according to The World-Herald.
CLASS B GIRLS
No. 2 Norris (19-0) vs No. 3 Omaha Duchesne (16-3), 10 a.m.: An unbeaten season is on the line in what may be the biggest test all year for Norris. The Titans faced only one other tournament team — fellow semifinalist Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central — before beating Lexington 2-0 in Friday’s opening round. It was the program’s first state tournament win. Senior forward Molly Ramsey scored her 17th goal of the season in the victory, tying her for tops on the team. Duchesne presents a challenge all over the field, but maybe most notably through the middle and up top. The Cardinals' midfield controlled things in a 3-0 first-round win over Omaha Mercy, limiting the Monarchs to just two shots. Senior forward Maddie Smith had one of those goals, her team-leading 25th of the season. Duchesne is looking to get back to the finals for the first time since 1997, the last of their five state titles in a seven-year stretch.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (18-1) vs No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central (13-3), 1 p.m.: A one-sided affair on paper, but state semifinals aren’t played on paper. Skutt is Class B’s all-time winningest program. The SkyHawks are in the semifinals for the 12th time in 13 seasons, looking for an eighth state title. A 7-1 win over Omaha Roncalli in the opening round on Friday was every bit as lopsided as the score line indicated. Standout forward Cece Behrens tallied four goals, taking her season total to a Class B-leading 37. She also had a pair of assists. Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central is in the semifinals in a much different fashion. The Warriors got their first state tournament win in a 1-0 shootout victory over Columbus Scotus on Friday night. They’ve been on the field with quality this season, having faced fellow semifinalist Norris twice (3-0 and 1-0 losses), but will be pushed more than ever in this one.
CLASS B BOYS
No. 2 Lexington (19-1) vs No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael (12-5), 4 p.m.: Teams at opposite ends of the consistency spectrum. Lexington’s lone loss came opening weekend to Skutt. Since then the Minutemen have run off 17 straight wins, including a 2-0 victory over South Sioux City in Thursday’s opening round. Lexington has seven players with double-digit goals on the season, led by junior midfielder Diego Martinez. A win would put the Minutemen, 0-4 all-time in semifinals, into their first state match in program history. Mount Michael’s road to this point has been a bit bumpier. The Knights lost five of nine matches during the middle of the season, although four of those came to state tournament qualifiers. A gutty 2-0 win over Columbus Scotus in the first round came on a pair of goals in the final six minutes. One of those was from sophomore Harper Held, who leads the Knights with ten goals on the season.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (19-1) vs No. 3 Bennington (17-3), 7 p.m.: Teams at opposite ends of the state tournament experience spectrum. Skutt is the defending champion, has nine championship match appearances and six titles on its résumé. The SkyHawks are rolling, coming off a win in Thursday’s opening round in which they became the first team in boys state tournament history to score ten goals. They’ve shut out 18 straight opponents, also a record. On the other side is a Bennington bunch playing in its first state tournament in program history. The Badgers got a late goal in a 1-0 win over Grand Island Northwest in the first round, the 13th win in their last 14 matches. How does Bennington solve the defensive riddle that is the Skutt defense? In their three losses this season, the Badgers scored two total goals. They averaged over five per match in their wins.