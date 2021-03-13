Previewing Saturday's championships at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Saturday's finals at the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament. All games are at Pinnacle Bank Arena and broadcast on NET.
Note: Rankings are according to The World-Herald's class ratings
* * *
CLASS A
No. 3 Millard North (26-2) vs. No. 1 Bellevue West (24-2), 7 p.m.
The biggest question entering round 3 (round 4 counting last year’s final) is what does Bellevue West have left in the tank after going three overtimes against Omaha Creighton Prep in the best state tournament game ever in Class A. It’s Hunter (Sallis) vs. Chucky (Hepburn), Saint (Thomas) vs. Frankie (Fidler), Jadin (Johnson) vs. Josiah (Dotzler). Does that mean junior Jasen Green of Millard North is the X-factor? Scoring averages (entering state): MN 81.5-59.9, BW 79.0-57.7. Stu’s pick: If the state tournament had been its usual Thursday-Friday-Saturday format, it would be easy to say Bellevue West left it all on the court to get to the finals and a third game in three days would be too much. Since that’s not the case, I’ll stick with the pre-tourney pick Thunderbirds. For coach Tim Cannon’s sake, I hope I’m wrong. Radio: 94.5, 1420, Omaha; 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.
CLASS B
No. 5 Elkhorn (19-7) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (18-6), 2 p.m.
When Elkhorn edged the Orangemen 40-39 in the consolation game of Beatrice’s holiday tournament, who knew 11 weeks later there would be a rematch for the state title. Both were dynamite on defense in semifinal wins. Don’t expect a game out of the 30s or low 40s. Key matchup: Bennett Crandall of Beatrice against Drew Christo of Elkhorn. Scoring averages: Elkhorn 51.2-42.3, B 55.4-46.9. Stu’s pick: Since I’m 0-4 at state with these two teams, I hate to whammy either one. But the way Elkhorn’s inside game is, the Antlers seem the sensible choice. Radio: 1450, Beatrice.
CLASS C-1
No. 1 Auburn (25-0) vs. No. 3 Adams Central (26-2), 10:45 a.m.
Auburn outlasted Omaha Concordia in a double-overtime game to play for its third consecutive Class C-1 title — Hastings St. Cecilia from 2008-10 was the last threepeat. It’s won 61 games in a row, the third-longest streak all-time in boys basketball. Adams Central is in its first final since winning C-1 in 2016. Key matchup: Cam Binder, Auburn, vs. Cam Foster, Adams Central. Scoring averages: A 57.0-32.7, AC 60.2-38.5. Stu’s pick: This game should go the distance… and so should Auburn. Radio: 101.3, Falls City; 103.1/1600, Auburn; 94.5, Hastings
CLASS C-2
No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (24-4) vs. No. 2 Yutan (24-2), 8:30 p.m.
Their last meeting was a dandy, Central Catholic winning 47-46 in the third overtime of last year’s semifinals. The Crusaders routed Hartington Cedar Catholic and Brady Timm rescued Yutan’s season with the winning basket in Thursday’s semifinals. Key matchup: Yutan’s much smaller front line against GICC brothers Dei (6-9) and Gil Dengmer (6-8). Scoring averages: GICC 57.5-38.2, Y 57.4-44.0. Stu’s pick: GICC, unless it gets content shooting 3-balls. Radio: 102.7, Omaha; 1430, 105.5, 107.7, Grand Island; 94.5, Hastings; 105.5, Fremont.
CLASS D-2
No. 1 Lincoln Parkview (27-1) vs. No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart (19-7), 3:45 p.m.
Parkview is playing for its first title and is the longer, more athletic team. But the Patriots’ opponent has hit its stride in the postseason, beat two teams ranked ahead of it in Lincoln and its coach, Doug Goltz, is undefeated in 10 state basketball finals and eight state football finals. Did we mention he needs one more win to tie the state record of 694? Key matchup: Parkview coach Nathan Godwin against Goltz. Scoring averages: LP 66.7-40.8, FCSH 52.2-40.2. Stu’s pick: Anybody else other than Sacred Heart, I’d continue to say Parkview. But the intangibles in Sacred Heart’s favor seem too great. Goltz gets No. 694. Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln; 101.3, Falls City; 103.1/1600, Auburn