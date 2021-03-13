Previewing Saturday's championships at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

CLASS A

The biggest question entering round 3 (round 4 counting last year’s final) is what does Bellevue West have left in the tank after going three overtimes against Omaha Creighton Prep in the best state tournament game ever in Class A. It’s Hunter (Sallis) vs. Chucky (Hepburn), Saint (Thomas) vs. Frankie (Fidler), Jadin (Johnson) vs. Josiah (Dotzler). Does that mean junior Jasen Green of Millard North is the X-factor? Scoring averages (entering state): MN 81.5-59.9, BW 79.0-57.7. Stu’s pick: If the state tournament had been its usual Thursday-Friday-Saturday format, it would be easy to say Bellevue West left it all on the court to get to the finals and a third game in three days would be too much. Since that’s not the case, I’ll stick with the pre-tourney pick Thunderbirds. For coach Tim Cannon’s sake, I hope I’m wrong. Radio: 94.5, 1420, Omaha; 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.