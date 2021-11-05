Previewing Saturday's finals at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament

The pick: The Baumert sisters of Howells-Dodge are tough to handle but a slight edge to Bergan, playing in its fourth consecutive D-1 championship match, to carry home the hardware.

CLASS C-2

Oakland-Craig (30-6) vs. Sutton (27-6), 1 p.m.

The Knights, making their first state tourney appearance in almost 30 years, faltered late in their semifinal match against Superior — the Wildcats staved off six match points — but prevailed in four. The Fillies have shown resilience, surviving a late five-setter Thursday against Clarkson-Leigh before rallying from a 2-1 deficit Friday to defeat Wisner-Pilger in five.

The pick: We like the Fillies' spirit but we're going with the Knights to finish off their championship season.

CLASS C-1

Lincoln Lutheran (37-2) vs. Kearney Catholic (33-4), 3 p.m.

The match: The top-ranked Warriors have been impressive, rolling to three-set sweeps over Wahoo Neumann and Grand Island Central Catholic. The Stars swept Pierce in the first round but had to rally from an 0-2 deficit Friday to defeat Columbus Lakeview. The teams met once during the season, with Lutheran prevailing.