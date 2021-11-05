 Skip to main content
Previewing Saturday's finals at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament
VOLLEYBALL

Six champions will be crowned Saturday at the Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament. Here's a preview of all of the championship matches that will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Rankings are according to The World-Herald.

* * *

CLASS D-2

Falls City Sacred Heart (34-2) vs. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5), 9 a.m.

The match: The top-ranked Irish have posted a pair of sweeps over Exeter-Milligan and Wynot, looking every part the pre-tourney favorite. Sacred Heart is going after its first state title since 2006. The Flyers survived a five-setter Thursday against Anselmo-Merna before rallying Friday for a four-set win over Maywood-Hayes Center.

The pick: St. Francis — three-time champion and five-time runner-up — deserves credit for reaching the final but the edge here goes to the Irish to take home their third state title.

CLASS D-1

Howells-Dodge (30-3) vs. Fremont Bergan (27-10), 11 a.m.

The match: The Jaguars cruised past BDS in the first round but needed a major comeback Friday against Nebraska Christian, rallying from two sets down to claim the victory. The Knights needed a comeback of their own, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Elmwood-Murdock in five. The teams did not play this season.

The pick: The Baumert sisters of Howells-Dodge are tough to handle but a slight edge to Bergan, playing in its fourth consecutive D-1 championship match, to carry home the hardware.

CLASS C-2

Oakland-Craig (30-6) vs. Sutton (27-6), 1 p.m.

The Knights, making their first state tourney appearance in almost 30 years, faltered late in their semifinal match against Superior — the Wildcats staved off six match points — but prevailed in four. The Fillies have shown resilience, surviving a late five-setter Thursday against Clarkson-Leigh before rallying from a 2-1 deficit Friday to defeat Wisner-Pilger in five.

The pick: We like the Fillies' spirit but we're going with the Knights to finish off their championship season.

CLASS C-1

Lincoln Lutheran (37-2) vs. Kearney Catholic (33-4), 3 p.m.

The match: The top-ranked Warriors have been impressive, rolling to three-set sweeps over Wahoo Neumann and Grand Island Central Catholic. The Stars swept Pierce in the first round but had to rally from an 0-2 deficit Friday to defeat Columbus Lakeview. The teams met once during the season, with Lutheran prevailing.

The pick: Kearney Catholic is solid but the pick here is Lincoln Lutheran to capture its third title and second in the past three years.

CLASS B

Norris (35-2) vs. Omaha Skutt (33-7), 5 p.m.

The match: The Titans were pushed to the limit by tourney newcomer Elkhorn North, rallying from a 2-1 deficit to win in five. Omaha Skutt had its back to the wall against Waverly on Friday night but fought back to win in five sets, keeping its dream of a state-record seventh straight title alive.

​The pick: Coin-flip on this final between the two teams most expected to make it. The Titans are very tough but so are the SkyHawks, and a razor-thin edge to Skutt to take home No. 7 in a row.

CLASS A

Papillion-La Vista South (39-0) vs. Millard West (28-6), 7 p.m.

The match: The undefeated Titans had three tough sets against Elkhorn South on Friday night but prevailed, keeping their dream of a perfect season intact. Millard West had a long night Friday, outlasting a gritty Omaha Westside squad in five.

The pick: This team has been on a mission from the start, and it's impossible to pick against Papio South to finish off its magical season.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

