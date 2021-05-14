Previewing Saturday's semifinal matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues Saturday with four semifinal matches in Class A. Here are quick previews of each one.
Rankings according to The World-Herald.
CLASS A GIRLS
No. 1 Gretna (19-1) vs No. 3 Lincoln East (16-1), 10 a.m.: Like goals? Show up early to Morrison Stadium. These teams combined for 10 in opening-round wins. Gretna, which beat Kearney 4-1 on Wednesday, now has 138 on the season, 13 more than the previous Class A record. The Dragons are averaging 6.9 goals per match, which would also be a new record. Senior forward Sarah Weber, a Nebraska recruit, now owns the Class A single-season scoring record (47) after three more in the first round. She’s one goal shy of 100 for her career. East has its own weaponry though. The Spartans tallied six goals in a state tournament win Wednesday, including two from sophomore forward Kayma Carpenter to run her season total to 31. A pair of Weber’s future Husker teammates — seniors Briley Hill and Haley Peterson — also scored in that one. Simply put: expect fireworks.
No. 4 Omaha Marian (15-3) vs No. 5 Millard North (12-7), 1 p.m.: Like defense? Show up around lunchtime at Morrison Stadium. These teams combined for one goal in opening-round wins, and that came in the final minute of the first overtime in Marian’s 1-0 win over North Platte. The Crusaders generated plenty of chances — 33 shots in the match — but had trouble breaking through the Bulldogs' packed-in defense. They’ll get more of the same from Millard North, which was outshot 19-5 in an opener against Lincoln Southwest but won a second consecutive shootout with a backup keeper. In their last two matches the Mustangs have knocked off the top two teams in the state, and they're a win away from playing for a state title after beating Marian 1-0 in the 2018 final. One of the two teams has played in all but two state finals in Nebraska history, something that will continue this season.
CLASS A BOYS
No. 2 Omaha South (18-1) vs No. 3 Gretna (16-3), 4 p.m.: It may be brief, but there’s already a bit of history between these two. South ran around the Dragons 4-0 in the 2019 semifinals on its way to a state title. Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said it was an eye-opening experience for a team in its first season playing in Class A, but they feel better equipped to handle the pace this time. They’ll get their chance to prove that against a Packer program that has been in eight of the last 10 state semifinals. Gretna blitzed Lincoln Southeast 5-0 in the opening round Tuesday, looking as good as anyone in the state for significant stretches of the match. South stuck to a familiar script in a 3-1 win over Millard West in Tuesday’s first round. The Packers fell behind in the first half — for the seventh time this season — before running off the final three scores of the match.
No. 1 Lincoln Southwest (16-0) vs No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (13-5), 7 p.m.: A team with season-long scoring woes against perhaps the top goal stopper in the state. That may make it seem as if Southwest and senior keeper Nolan Fuelberth are the easy choice, but picking against Prep at the state tournament is never wise. The Junior Jays showed some of that typical Prep magic in an opening-round shootout win over Millard South. And while the Junior Jays appeared fully capable of danger in their attack, they’ve only scored more than two goals in a match twice this season. Southwest is looking to become the first unbeaten Class A boys champion since 2013, which ended a run of three such winners in four seasons. The Silver Hawks looked complete in a 3-0 win over Grand Island in Tuesday’s first round. Southwest has conceded just four goals all season. By comparison, the other three semifinalists have given up 13, 18 and 19.