Previewing Saturday's semifinal matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

CLASS A BOYS

No. 2 Omaha South (18-1) vs No. 3 Gretna (16-3), 4 p.m.: It may be brief, but there’s already a bit of history between these two. South ran around the Dragons 4-0 in the 2019 semifinals on its way to a state title. Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said it was an eye-opening experience for a team in its first season playing in Class A, but they feel better equipped to handle the pace this time. They’ll get their chance to prove that against a Packer program that has been in eight of the last 10 state semifinals. Gretna blitzed Lincoln Southeast 5-0 in the opening round Tuesday, looking as good as anyone in the state for significant stretches of the match. South stuck to a familiar script in a 3-1 win over Millard West in Tuesday’s first round. The Packers fell behind in the first half — for the seventh time this season — before running off the final three scores of the match.