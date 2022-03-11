Previewing Saturday's title matchups at the Nebraska state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writers Stu Pospisil and Mike Patterson have compiled everything you need to know about Saturday's state championship matchups at the Nebraska high school state basketball tournament.

Games Saturday

BOYS

CLASS A

No. 3 Millard North (25-2) vs. No. 1 Bellevue West (25-3), 6 p.m.: Three years, three state finals matchups for the Mustangs and the Thunderbirds. One a classic comeback, the next a classic overtime thriller. What’s in store this time when Jasen Green and David Harmon of Millard North tangle with Josiah Dotzler and William Kyle (a perfect 14-of-14 from the field at state) of Bellevue West. TV: NPM. Radio: 1420, 106.5, Omaha; 103.3, 1240, Lincoln. Stu’s pick: Both teams reloaded from last year, but West seems to be deeper and have two battlers inside with Jacob Arop and Kyle to try to hinder Green. The preseason No. 1 comes through.

CLASS C-1

No. 6 Auburn (25-3) vs. No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (26-1), 11 a.m.: Auburn keeps winning the close ones in the postseason to get on the verge of a Class C-1 record fourth consecutive title. Only five schools in other classes have achieved the feat. But the Bulldogs haven’t faced Cale Jacobsen and the Jays this season, and Jacobsen (who had 43 in the semifinals) hit them for 32 as a freshman at state. TV: NPM. Radio: 101.3, Auburn. Stu’s pick: Ashland-Greenwood has been the season’s best team and if it can cope with the Bulldogs’ poky pace, a state title should be coming up U.S. Highway 6.

CLASS D-2

No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (26-2) vs. No. 2 Lincoln Parkview (20-6), 8 p.m.: By taking care of defending champion Falls City Sacred Heart in the semifinals, avenging last year’s finals loss, Parkview is playing for its first title in any sport. St. Mary’s hammered Osceola in the semifinals. This could be a high-scoring game by tournament standards. TV: NPM. Radio: 102.9, O’Neill; 103.3, 1240, Lincoln; 102.7, Omaha. Stu’s pick: Parkview, because it did beat Sacred Heart.

GIRLS

CLASS D-1

No. 4 Shelton (27-1) vs. No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (21-6), 9 a.m.: Shelton was impressive in its 53-37 semifinal victory over Hartington Cedar Catholic, which had taken out top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock in the first round. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has posted a pair of 15-point tourney wins, including one Thursday over top-ranked Fremont Bergan. TV NPM (Nebraska Public Media). TV: NPM. Radio: 98.9, Kearney; 94.7, Norfolk; 93.5, Columbus; 102.7, Omaha. Mike’s pick: Not sure which way to go here but let's go with HLHF, making its fourth straight trip to state, to defeat tourney newcomer Shelton in the final.

CLASS B

No. 1 Elkhorn North (25-1) vs. No. 2 Omaha Skutt (26-1), 1 p.m.: Elkhorn North looked much better in Thursday's semifinal than it did in the tourney's opening round, putting away a solid Norris team 68-52. Skutt used its full-court pressure to force 24 turnovers in a 24-point semifinal victory over Adams Central. TV: NPM. Radio: 102.7, Omaha. Mike’s pick: These two teams can't get much closer as their only losses came against each other. A close call but a slight edge to the defending-champion Wolves to make it two titles in two varsity seasons.

CLASS C-2

No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (25-2) vs. No. 2 Bridgeport (26-1), 4 p.m.: St. Cecilia advanced to the state final for the fourth straight year, slipping past a determined Crofton squad 39-36 in Thursday's semifinal. Bridgeport got 45 points from the two Loomis-Goltl sisters in a 69-55 victory over Oakland-Craig. TV: NPM. Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings; 960, 100.3, Scottsbluff; 102.7, Omaha. Mike’s pick: We picked the Hawkettes to win this class before the tournament and will stay with them, though Bridgeport looms as a dangerous foe after its first state title.

