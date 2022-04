Previewing the 2022 Nebraska high school track and field season

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the 2022 Nebraska high school track and field season.

* * *

BOYS

School (coach): Returning state qualifiers

CLASS A

Bellevue West (Brent Litz): Arden Jenkins, shot; Asher Jenkins, LJ Richardson, Marco Smith, sprints.

Columbus (Scott Bethune): Byron Arevalo, sprints; Caleb Mulder, 400; Santos Gonzalez, discus; Carsen Marking, vault.

Elkhorn South (Tim Ebers): Gabe Hinrichs, Grant Dixon, Luke Johnson, distance; Evan Willits, sprints; Eliot Thomsen, hurdles; Josh Fee, discus. Hinrichs signed with Notre Dame.

Fremont (Dave Sellon): Tyson Baker, Micah Moore, 400; Nolan Miller, 800; Braden Taylor, middle distance; Paulo Torres, Aaron Ladd, relays; Brady Walter, Ashton Sagehorn, hurdles; Carter Waters, distance; Drew Sellon, vault-400. Miller has signed with NU, Waters with Alabama, Taylor with Tulsa and Baker with UNK.

Grand Island (Montie Fyfe): Juan Garcia, Gabe Wilson, distance; Kytan Fyfe, Anthony Ramirez, 400; Jonathan Henriquez, hurdles. Wilson has signed with Chadron State.

Gretna (Scott Swanson): Colby Erdkamp, Evan Liewer, distance; Noah Smith, hurdles; Dominic Sedalcek, sprints; Clay Kelly, jumps; Cale Edmonds, Peyton Taylor, relays; Chase Gonsior, vault. Erdkamp has signed with NU, Liewer with North Dakota State.

Lincoln East (John Gingery): Drew Arduser, Joe Volkmer, distances; Billie Stephenson, LJ-sprints; Gabe Miles, 400; Morgan Micek, TJ; Blake McClain, Dash Bauman, hurdles; Nathan Makinson, sprints; Isaac Graff, middle distance; Malachi Coleman, sprints-TJ; Sam Cappos, throws.

Lincoln High (Brad Rettig): Sage Gibson, Logan Trost, TJ; Jordan Kwiatkowski, relay; Javon Leuty, HH; Beni Ngoyi, jumps-sprints.

Lincoln Pius X (Bill Rice): James Dalton, relays; Joe Dustin, Thomas Greisen, distances; Reece Grosserode, jumps; Tyler Kerkman, shot; JP Mattern, hurdles; Joe Staub, HH.

Lincoln Southeast (Dave Nebel): Grahm Petersen, vault; Eliaz Pittman, 200; Henry Woods, Joe Zabawa, relays.

Lincoln Southwest (Kevin Schrad): Logan Stroup, 200; Max Myers, 3,200; Ben Hunzeker, jumps; Matt Rink, shot.

Millard South (Mike Edmundson): Eli Alaga, Christian Nash, sprints; Dalton Heller, 3,200; Zach Flegel, shot.

Millard West (Colin Johnston): Seth Fey, Cole Haith, Sam Kirchner, Piercze Marshall, Jack Witte, Porter Bickley, distances; Noah Shrader, HH; Grant Barrett, Nathan Pederson, sprints.

North Platte (Mike McGuire): Vince Genatone, Tate Janas, sprints; Kolten Tilford, LJ; Nic Davis, throws; Jack Oettinger, vault; Evan Caudy, Rian Teets, Quade Lowe, distances.

Omaha Central (Andante Lloyd): Andrew Brown, hurdles-sprints; J’dyn Bullion, throws; Jaylen Lloyd, jumps-sprints; Noah McPherson, hurdles; Ahmed Muse, 400-800; Quinell Smith, Isaiah Stennis, Jeremiah Truitt, sprints.

Omaha Creighton Prep (Dan Tietjen): Paul Lampert, vault; Joe Kieny, discus; Nick Kieny, Rory Connors, Jack Gillogly, Luke Heck, hurdles; AJ Jones, AJ Nissen, sprints; Cade Neubauer, Ethan Noon, 800; Christian Lanphier, 400; Noah Bangs, HJ.

Omaha North (Brett Sailors): Shermar Gould, sprints.

Papillion-La Vista (Joe Pilakowski): Andrew Schmitz, shot; Cooper Curtis, jumps. Freshman sprinter Keynan Cotton is the younger brother of past state champions Kenzo and KJ Cotton.

Papillion-La Vista South (Sean McLaughlin): Caiden Fredrick, Matthew Scarpello, throws; Kirk Bramwell, John Fiedler, Quin Karas, Casey Kruger, Dakota Miser, distance.

CLASS B

Alliance (Nate Lanik): Isaiah Martinez, weights.

Arlington (Steven Gubbels): none.

Aurora (Gordon Wilson): Caden Carlson, vault; Carlson Collazo, Koby Nachtigal, sprints; Gage Griffith, throws; Carsen Staehr, jumps-sprints.

Blair (Bryan Soukup): Dawson Fricke, distances; Zac Keeling, Nolan Slominski, middle distance; Seagan Packett-Trisdale, discus.

Boone Central (Susan Roberts): Jackson Roberts, hurdles-sprints; Parker Borer, sprints; James Fogelman, TJ; Cody Maricle, vault-TJ-sprints.

Cozad (Jacob Brummer): Jaden Vollenweider, discus.

Douglas County West (Dan Maline): Parker Gaston, distance; Kayden Jensen, TJ.

Elkhorn (Spencer Stednitz): Hank Kroger, Aiden Mountain, sprints; Dane Petersen, TJ; Aiden Betz, throws; Jaxson Ninete, discus; Zach Leinen, vault; Ethan Walters, 1,600.

Elkhorn Mount Michael (John Gathje): Mark Schroll, Max McCoy, distances; Jude Storch, middle distance.

Elkhorn North (Bob Wolf): Jacob Horner, hurdles-HJ; Ryker Pithan, 800.

Fort Calhoun (Mandy Taylor): Wyatt Appel,HJ-800; Lance Olberding, 3,200.

Gering (Rick Marez): Eli Marez, Lucas Moravec, 800; Tanner Gartner, 400.

Grand Island Northwest (Brandon Harrington): Caleb Vokes, Jacob Mosely, vault; Parker Lofing, Tyler Salter, Bishop Placke, Jacob Burger, 800; Gibson Kennedy, sprints.

Hastings (David Johnson): Nolan Studley, jumps; Johnny Whyrick, throws.

Lincoln Christian (Joe Manley): Hudson Opp, Jackson Feauto, Dahlton Fisher, Carter Hohlen, 800.

Milford (Marty Hingst): none.

Minden (Shawn Wheelock): Gage Fries, hurdles; Carter Harsin, distances; Konner Verbeck, Alex Boudreau, middle distance.

Norris (Beau Heiss): Riley Boonstra, Tanner Cooper, distance; Cooper Hausmann, sprints-HJ; McClain Meyer, Trevor Ozenbaugh, sprints; Zach Pittman, middle distance.

O’Neill (Cole Hilker): Kyler Dean,vault; Keatron Wattier, hurdles; Sean Coventry, HJ; Brady Thompson, Landon Classen, Ty Rainforth, middle distance.

Omaha Skutt (Steve Carroll): Alex Kennedy, Winter Smith, Wyatt Archer, sprints; Alex Rice, Thomas Richter-Egger, Michael Baumert, distances; Grant Dvorak, James Gninefou, TJ; Jack Wade, 800.

Plattsmouth (Chris Wiseman): Brock Headley, sprints.

Scottsbluff (Shelby Aaberg): Aaron Price, vault; Ransen Wilkins, sprints; Hans Bastron, distance; Tyrone Shanks, jumps.

Sidney (Matt McKay): Sawyer Diekman, HJ; Mitch Deer, 400; Daniel Bashtovoi, Cameron Brauer, distances; Jacob Dowse, HJ-400; Treyson Johnstone, 800; Cameron Leeling, LJ.

South Sioux City (Sean Fitzsimmons): Mesuidi Ejerso, distance; KeySean Taylor, shot.

Syracuse (Rick Nordhues): Sam Bennett, hurdles; Jase Voorhees, discus.

Wahoo (Chad Fox): Waylon Sherman, sprints; Zach Fox, hurdles; Malachi Bordovsky, hurdles-sprints; Curtis Swahn, LJ-sprints; Sam Edmonds, sprints; Jordan Broome, Sebastian Lausterer, middle distance; Michael Robinson, vault; Carson Lavaley, discus.

Waverly (Brian Benson): Hogan Wingrove, TJ-hurdles, Cole Murray, Alex Leuenberger, AJ Heffelfinger, 400; Caiden Rose, sprints; Trevor Brown, shot; Billy Connont, 800; Preston Harms, hurdles.

Wayne (Dale Hochstein): Alex Phelps, Sedjro Agoumba, middle distance; Jesus Zavala, distances.

OMAHA AREA

Bellevue Cornerstone (Jon Hood): Justin Sherman, Ashton Hughes, distances.

Conestoga (Chad Schmeckpeper): none.

Elmwood-Murdock (Monte Frerichs): Cade Hosier, sprints-jumps; Riley Wilson, hurdles.

Mead (Terry Hickman): Tyler Pickworth, TJ.

Wahoo Neumann (Tim Rezac): Kamiddle distanceyn Swartz, hurdles-sprints; Luke Meis, middle distance.

GIRLS

CLASS A

Columbus (Julie Kreikemeier): Josie Garrett, hurdles; Joselyn Olsdon, sprints-LJ; Hannah Dahlke, hurdles-400; Addison Johnson, middle distance.

Fremont (TJ Roffers): Elli Dahl, Maris Dahl, distance; Lucy Dillon, Taylor McCabe, 800; Hadeley Dowty, discus; Tania Gleason, sprints; Ellah Hofer, shot; Mackenzie Kinning, Mia Knigge, shot; Hailey Newill, vault; Mia Wagner, Ella Cooper, Emmalee Sheppard, relays; Sydney Glause, sprint relay. Elli Dahl has signed with NU and Gleason with UNO.

Grand Island (Kip Ramsey): Cassidy Hinken, Keira Jones, jumps)

Gretna (Ashley Hall): Addison Webster, hurdles; Isabella Bricker, distance; Kristen Walters, relays; Tayler Evans, vault; Alyse Wiseman, jumps; Brooke Rose, 400.

Kearney (Nate Polacek): Ashlyn Bespalec, vault; Emma Bonsall, Sam Stava, distance; Avery Franzen, shot; Katie Gomez, Haley Mihm, hurdles; Lauren Kohtz, Alyvia Olson, Megan Sutton, relays; Izzy Rich, jumps; Haidyn Skeen, discus.

Lincoln East (John Gingery): Morgan Adams, shot; Izzy Apel, Berlyn Schutz, Peyton Svehla, distances. Regan Barnard, sprints; Kaylee Denker, discus; Rachel Smith, hurdles-sprints; Megan Waters, TJ; Jordyn Wissing, middle distance.

Lincoln High (Brad Rettig): Kennedy Bartee, distances; Dajaz DeFrand, Zainab Funniah, Neryah Hekl, Jamiah Paterson, sprints; Nyawarga Jock, Linda Laam, HH; Novalee Schmidt, vault; Isyss Wright, hurdles.

Lincoln Pius X (Bill Rice): Kate Campos, hurdles; Molly Chapman, Vivian Dalton, Brooklyn Doering, relays; Makenna Lesiak, jumps; Natalie Prichard, 800; Kat Tvrdy, 3,200; Ellie Wolsleger, vault.

Lincoln Southeast (Dave Nebel): Mo Baxter, Iris Bumgarner, sprints; Hannah Flemming, hurdles; Elli Lechtenberger, TJ. NU football commit Gunnar Gottula will lead the throws team.

Lincoln Southwest (Kevin Schrad): Taylor Korecky, 100; Jaida Rowe, Karli Symonsbergan Autumn Hill, hurdles; Taylor Wood, 200; Lauren Hohl, 400; Bri Rinn, 800-1,600; Lauren Blehm, Lily Schwartz, Abbie Coen, distances; Taylor Fritz, Hailey Schroer, Evynn Sheldon, discus; Tatum Terwilliger, HJ; Courtney Holsteen, shot; Brinly Christensen, Anna Reiling, TJ.

Millard South (Shaun Tevis): Lilee Kaasch, Amari Laing, jumps-sprints; Ally Isaacson, TJ-400; Georgia Carroll, shot; Izabell Escobar, Julia McLain, relays. Kaasch committed March 14 to New Mexico.

Millard West (Seth Turman): Sadie Millard, LJ-sprints; Isabelle Harnett, distance; Layla Hopkins, HJ-sprints. Millard signed with Wichita State.

Papillion-La Vista South (Jerrid Johansen): Maria Kimpston, vault-HJ; Deavion Deleon, Kaitlyn Swartz, distances; Olivia Rosenthal, Karli Swanson, middle distance; Bethany Schumacher, 400; Zaidah Lightener, sprints-jumps.

CLASS B

Alliance (Nate Lanik): Jaelynne Clark, 400; Riley Lawrence, Kenna Montes, middle distance.

Arlington (Steven Gubbels): Taylor Arp, discus; Cadence Robinson, shot; Chase Anderson, Kiersten Taylor, 400; Keelianne Green, sprints-jumps; Kaliynn Gubbels, HJ-hurdles-400.

Ashland-Greenwood (Brian Thimm, Andrea King): Jadah Laughlin, hurdles; Lauren Gerdes, HJ; Jaylyn Horton, Presley Harms, sprints; Darby Walsh, distances; Jaiden Tweton, 800.

Aurora (Gordon Wilson): Madelyn Brown, Kaylee Crosby, sprints; Eva Fahrnbruch, hurdles.

Blair (Bryan Soukup): Kaitlynn Amandus, Hailey Amandus, Makayla Baughman, Reece Ewoldt, middle distance; Reese Beemer, LJ-sprints; Sami Cemer, vault-hurdles; Erika Roehrs, hurdles-sprints; Schuyler Roewert, 400; Chloe Schrick, distance.

Boone Central (Susan Roberts): Shalee Grape, vault; Ashlynn Krohn, Mara Ranslem, sprints; Ava Buhlmann, hurdles.

Cozad (Trey Botts): Mallory Applegate, 800; Makaia Baker, sprints; Kary Burkholder, 400-hurdles.

Crete (Alyssa Baber): Karlee Henning, 100.

Douglas County West (John Brockhaus): Olivia Malousek, 3,200; Isabelle Sharman, shot.

Fairbury (Matt Edson): Mikya Lierman, vault; Jami Mans, hurdles-vault; Emily Huss, hurdles.

Fort Calhoun (Mandy Taylor): Bria Bench, HJ.

Gering (Rick Marez): Madison Seiler, distance.

Grand Island Northwest (Brandon Harrington): Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch, Samantha Roby, Kamryn Mings, sprints; Rebecca Mader, middle distance; Taylor Retzlaff, Aizlynn Krafka, Chloe Mader, hurdles.

McCook (Brent May): Shawna Wilkinson, Abby Boner, Ainsley Taylor, sprints; Hannah Crow, vault; Emma Dutton, hurdles-sprints; Sienna Dutton, Izzy Renner, Sammy Rodewald, Leah Spencer, distances; Brittni Kinne, shot; Sierra Kotschwar, throws.

Milford (Marty Hingst): Sarah Spahr, HJ; Camille Stauffer, discus.

Minden (Shawn Wheelock): none.

Norris (Beau Heiss): Taylor Bredthauer, sprints-LJ; Maisie Brown, Sage Burbach, throws; Laci Havlat, 3,200; Ellie Thomas, 800-1,600.

Omaha Mercy (Kegan Ehlers): none.

Omaha Skutt (Steve Carroll): Anika Richards, Anna Labenz, distances; Josie Pogge, middle distance; Riece Kahler, hurdles; Ivy Leuck, Lynn McGill, sprints; Rylee Mogensen, LJ.

Schuyler (Alicia Kearnes): none.

Scottsbluff (Mike Burda): Mariyah Avila, jumps; Payton Burda, middle distance-hurdles; Paige Horne, hurdles.

Sidney (Matt McKay): Chloe Ahrens, hurdles-400; Gabrielle Fortner, TJ-sprints; Karsyn Leeling, jumps; Rheagan Stanley, vault; Talissa Tanquary, middle distance.

Syracuse (Rick Nordhues): Lily Vollertson, shot; Kennedy Stanley, vault-hurdles-sprints; Kamiddle distanceyn Stanley, sprints-LJ; Eva Brammier, Kadyn Sisco, Abby Ortiz, middle distance; Hannah Knox, sprints.

Wahoo (Chad Fox): Mya Emerson, HJ.

Waverly (Brian Benson): Katyn Kappler, shot; Mary Schlyak, Joslyn Rice, sprints; Emilia Rourke, Millie Waldo, Shianne Benker, middle distance; Anna Clarke, hurdles; Jaelyn Dicke, shot.

Wayne (Dale Hochstein): Kiara Krusemark, Laura Hasemann, Faith Powicki, Kierah Haase, 800.

OMAHA AREA

Bellevue Cornerstone (Jon Hood): Brekyn Kok, Grace Moses, distances.

Elmwood-Murdock (Monte Frerichs): Bailey Frahm, Ella Zierott, Tatem Backemeyer, distances; Brianna Ross, middle distance; Sela Rikli, middle distance-hurdles; Delaney Frahm, middle distance-hurdles.

Mead (Lesha Quinn): none.

Yutan (Natalie Zabrocki): Hailey Kube, vault.

Meet schedule

March 29: Auburn Invitational, Yutan Relays

March 31: LPS Open at Lincoln High, Leroy Hoehner Invitational at McCook, Norris Invitational, Thayer Central Invitational

April 1: Bob Whitehouse Invitational at Omaha Burke, Columbus Invitational, Buffalo Bill Invitational at North Platte, E. Lee Todd Invitational at Grant, Knights of Columbus Invitational at Grand Island Central Catholic, Platteview Invitational

April 2: Omaha Westside Invitational, Ram Relays at Ralston, Bayard CD Invitational, Ed Moore Invitational at Ogallala, Sutherland Booster Club Invitational

April 4: Thunderbird Invitational at Tecumseh

April 5: Chieftain Invitational at Bellevue East, Battle Creek Invitational; Tri-State at Chappell, Wood River Invitational

April 6: Malcolm Invitational

April 7: Grand Island Invitational, Adams Central Invitational; DC West Invitational at Valley, Mitchell Invitational, Nebraska City Invitational at Falls City

April 8: Millard South Invitational, Kearney Invitational; Omaha Benson Invitational, Broken Bow Invitational, Waverly Invitational

April 9: Gretna Invitational, Don Stine Invitational at Cambridge

April 12: Boone Central Invitational at Albion, Yutan Invitational

April 14: Kruger/May Invitational at Elkhorn, Titan Classic at Papillion-LV South, Jo Dusatko Invitational (Omaha Central) at Burke Stadium, Alliance Invitational, Burwell Invitational, Central City Invitational, Del Wicks Invitational at Deshler, Dutch Zorn Invitational at Gothenburg, Marsh Beck Invitational at Minden, O’Neill Invitational, Sutherland Invitational, Wahoo Invitational, Western Trails Conference at Morrill

April 15: Fremont Invitational

April 19: Nebraska Track and Field Classic at Papillion-La Vista Stadium, Centennial Invitational at Utica, Chase County Invitational at Imperial, Gothenburg/Brady Invitational at Gothenburg, Tri County Invitational

April 21: Dennis Smith Invitational at Papillion-La Vista Stadium, Harold Scott Invitational at Lincoln High, Louisville Invitational, Grand Island Northwest Invitational, Paxton Invitational, Ron Priebe Gibbon Invitational, West Holt Invitational

April 22: Don Bader Invitational at Lexington, Chadron Twilight, George Calvert Invitational at Mitchell, Scottsbluff Twilight

April 23: Mudecas at DeWitt, Yowell Invitational at York

April 25: Central Nebraska Track Championships at Grand Island Northwest, Thunderbird Invitational at Bellevue West, Cougar Invitational at Conestoga

April 26: Best in the West Classic at Scottsbluff, Columbus Lakeview Invitational, Falls City Invitational, Fort Calhoun Invitational

April 27: LPS Championships at Lincoln High

April 28: George Anderson (Omaha North) Invitational at Benson Stadium, Norfolk Classic, Crete Invitational at Doane University, Koebernick Invitational at South Sioux City, Norfolk Invitational; Mike Lehl Invitational at Blair, Republican Plains Conference at Bertrand

April 29: Fort Kearny Conference at Elwood, Panhandle Conference at Morrill, South Platte Valley Association at Grant, Western Conference at Sidney

April 30: Centennial Conference at Columbus, ECNC at Palmyra, Mid-Nebraska Conference at Arnold, Capitol Conference at Yutan, Niobrara Valley Conference at Atkinson, Southwest Conference at Gothenburg

May 3: Metro Conference at Burke Stadium, Heartland Conference at Norfolk, Eastern Midland Conference at Bennington, Greater Nebraska Conference at North Platte, Best of the Midwest at Sutherland, Freeman Invitational at Adams

May 5: River Cities Conference at Omaha Skutt, Dale Harsin Twilight at Alma, Battle Creek Invitational, Central Conference at Holdrege, Cozad Invitational, Ord Invitational

May 6: Arlington Invitational, Bayard B-C-D, Dave Blevins Memorial at Arnold, Johnson County Invitational at Tecumseh, Orville Rettig at Nebraska City, Valentine Invitational

May 10: Class A districts at Millard South, Gretna, Kearney and Lincoln High; Class B districts at Platteview, Wahoo, Waverly, Columbus, Broken Bow and Ogallala

May 12: Class C districts at Malcolm, David City, Oakland, Hartington, Atkinson, Cairo, Superior, Southern Valley (Oxford) and Mitchell; Class D districts at Pawnee City, Osceola, Humphrey, Plainview, Burwell, Sandy Creek (Fairfield), Cambridge, Broken Bow and Leyton (Dalton)

May 18-19: Class A-B state at Burke Stadium

May 19-20: Class C-D state meet at Burke Stadium

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.