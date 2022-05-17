Previewing the Classes A and B state track and field meets

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school Class A and Class B state track and field meets.

General information

When: Wednesday and Thursday

Where: Burke Stadium

Parking, shuttles: No parking on Omaha Burke grounds. Park at Westroads Mall (northeast lots) and take free shuttles to the stadium.

Tickets: Daily admission $11.50 adults, $8.35 students ages 5-high school (fees included). Go to gofan.co/app/school/NSAA or use debit/credit only ticket kiosks at the stadium’s four main entrances.

Wednesday schedule

Field events

9 a.m.: Class B girls pole vault (Class A to follow about 11 a.m.)

9:30: Class A boys high jump and shot, Class A girls long jump, Class B boys triple jump, Class B girls discus

11:30: Class B boys high jump and triple jump, Class A girls discus, Class B girls long jump, Class B boys shot

Track events (order: B girls, A girls, B boys, A boys)

1:30 p.m.: 3,200 relay finals

2:25: Girls 100 hurdles heats

2:45: Boys 110 hurdles heats

3:05: 100 heats

4: 400 heats

4:40: 3,200 finals

5:40: 300 hurdles heats

6:30: 200 heats

Thursday schedule

Field events

9 a.m.: Class A boys pole vault (Class B to follow about 11 a.m.)

9:30: Class A boys discus, Class A girls triple jump, Class B girls high jump and shot, Class B boys long jump

11:30: Class A boys long jump, Class A girls high jump and shot, Class B boys discus, Class B girls triple jump

Track finals (order: B girls, A girls, B boys, A boys)

1:30: 800

2:10: 400 relay

3:05: Girls 100 hurdles

3:15: Boys 110 hurdles

3:25: 100

3:50: 400

4:15: 1,600

4:50: 300 hurdles

5:10: 200

5:45: 1,600 relay

Boys

Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)

2021 team champions: Class A boys, Elkhorn South. Class B boys, Hastings.

All-class grand championship: Fremont 62, Omaha Central 56, Lincoln East 49, Omaha Creighton Prep 36, North Platte 32, Lincoln Pius X 31.5, Elkhorn South 31, Aurora 28, Sidney 23, Chadron 22. Comments: Fremont’s distance crew can score a lot of points, especially in the 800. But it may be what Micah Moore does in the sprints that keeps the Tigers in front. A gold in the pole vault from Drew Sellon would come in handy as well.

Class A: Omaha Central 75.5, Fremont 74, Lincoln East 71.5, Millard North 57.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 56.5, Lincoln Pius X 55, North Platte 48, Elkhorn South 37, Kearney 29, Gretna 26, Bellevue West 25.5, Lincoln Southwest 20.25. Comments: This well could come down to the 200 final between Central’s Jaylen Lloyd and Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman, or to the 1,600 relay with Central in lane 3, Fremont in lane 4 and East watching. East last was state champion in track in 1978.

Class B: Sidney 67.5, Waverly 57.5, Norris 46, Aurora 44, Chadron 39, Columbus Lakeview 32, Adams Central 31, St. Paul 28, Boone Central 24.5, Lexington 23, Omaha Skutt 22, Bennington 20. Comments: Sidney is trying for its first track title since 2015. Waverly would be a first-time winner.

Girls

2021 team champions: Class A girls, Fremont. Class B girls, York.

All-class grand championship: Omaha Westside 67, Lincoln Southwest 65.5, Lincoln High 36, Omaha Burke 34, Fremont 33.5, Lincoln Pius X 31, Arlington 30, Pierce 29, Millard West 26.25, Elkhorn South 24. Comments: Westside never has finished in the top two in the Gregg McBride Award chase, but with Lademi Davies and Stella Miner the Warriors could have enough quality points.

Class A: Lincoln Southwest 94.3, Omaha Westside 73.5, Fremont 66.3, Millard West 46.5, Omaha Burke 42.5, Lincoln Pius X 41, Lincoln High 36, Elkhorn South 33, Lincoln East 31, Gretna 27.8, Papillion-La Vista South 26, Millard South 23, Kearney 22, Millard North 20. Comments: Southwest has won four of the past seven titles and No. 5 seems attainable. The Silver Hawks have more depth at state than the rest.

Class B: Elkhorn North 72, Arlington 61, Pierce 50, Bennington 48.5, Norris 44, Beatrice 43, Grand Island Northwest 32, Scottsbluff 29, York 25.5, Syracuse 20. Comments: Elkhorn North came up just short in its 2021 debut. This time, the Wolves’ middle distance pack should keep Arlington, the latter relying on Kailynn Gubbels and Keelianne Green, at bay.

Athletes to watch

CLASS A BOYS

Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Central: Not in 82 years, since Howard Debus of Lincoln High in 1940, has there been a four-gold champion in individual boys events. The junior, who’s leaving Central for Westside next year, is on the all-time charts in the 100 (10.43), 200 (21.32), long jump (24-6) and triple jump (48-6).

Malachi Coleman, Lincoln East: Also a junior and also on the all-time charts in the 100 (10.46) and 200 (21.31). No wonder FBS teams are pursuing his services.

Gabe Hinrichs, Elkhorn South: Last year’s 1,600 and 3,200 gold medalist is a strong favorite in both, but he’ll have to win the 800 that eluded the future Notre Dame runner last year for the first distance triple since Brian Turner of Millard North in 1999.

Sam Cappos, Lincoln East: He’s just off the all-time chart in the shot (62-8¾) and could be double-gold by winning the discus.

CLASS B BOYS

Gage Griffith, Aurora: The two-time All-Nebraska lineman is the returning champion in the throws.

Chayton Bynes, Chadron: Leads Class B in the long and triple jumps and could threaten for the all-class gold in the triple.

Mitchell Deer, Sidney: He’s the state leader in the 400 (49.18) and will help the Red Raiders run sub-8 minutes in the 3,200 relay.

CLASS A GIRLS

Dajaz DeFrand, Lincoln High: Florida State’s future sprinter is the state’s fastest ever in the 100 (11.60) and 200 (23.84). She’s defending the gold medal in both and will run on the state-leading 400 relay.

Stella Miner, Omaha Westside: Since winning the all-class gold in cross country as a freshman at Omaha Marian, she was slowed by injury last track season, transferred late and missed defending her title. She has the season lead in the 800 (2:12.10) and 1,600 (4:53.90)

Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X: She’s running blistering sets of hurdles, reaching No. 2 all-time in the 100s (14.19) and 300s (43.10).

Jaida Rowe, Lincoln Southwest: Don’t count her out in the 100 highs, for she’s right behind Campos on the all-time charts at 14.21.

Brianna Rinn, Lincoln Southwest: The returning 800 gold medalist, bound for Utah, is on the all-time charts in the 800 and 1,600 with her best 2021 times.

Elli Dahl, Fremont: The Husker recruit is the defending gold medalist in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South: The Storm junior is the only runner this year with times on the 1,600 (4:56.95) and 3,200 (10:38.49) all-time charts.

Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside: The junior, listed in the meet program as Hadassah Davies, has the sixth-best long jump all-time at 19-7½ and is tied for fifth in the 200 (24.64 electronic timing).

CLASS B GIRLS

Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington: She’s defending her gold medals in the high jump and the 100 highs.

Taylor Bredthauer, Norris: The class leader in the long jump (18-9) also will contend in the sprints.

Elly and Jozy Piper, Pierce: The twins, transfers from Norfolk Catholic, are 1-2 in the shot and 3-4 in the discus.​

