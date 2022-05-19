 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK AND FIELD

Previewing the Classes C and D state track and field meets

  • Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school Class C and Class D state track and field meets.

* * *

General information

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. 

Where: Burke Stadium

Parking, shuttles: No parking on Burke High School grounds if it rained overnight Thursday, Park at Westroads Mall (northeast lots) and take free shuttles to the stadium.

Tickets: Daily admission $11,50 adults, $8,35 students ages 5-high school (fees included), Go to gofan,co/app/school/NSAA or use debit/credit only ticket kiosks at the stadium’s four main entrances.

Friday schedule

Field events

9 a.m.: Class D girls pole vault (Class C to follow about 11 a.m.)

9:30: Class C boys high jump and shot, Class C girls long jump, Class D boys triple jump, Class D girls discus

11:30: Class C boys high jump and triple jump, Class C girls discus, Class D girls long jump, Class D boys shot

Track events (order: D girls, C girls, D boys, C boys)

1:30 p.m.: 3,200 relay finals, 2:25: Girls 100 hurdles heats

2:45: Boys 110 hurdles heats

3:05: 100 heats

4: 400 heats

4:40: 3,200 finals

5:40: 300 hurdles heats

6:30: 200 heats

Saturday schedule

Field events

9 a.m.: Class C boys pole vault (Class D to follow about 11 a.m.)

9:30: Class C boys discus, Class C girls triple jump, Class D girls high jump and shot, Class D boys long jump

11:30: Class C boys long jump, Class C girls high jump and shot, Class D boys discus, Class D girls triple jump

Track finals (order: D girls, C girls, D boys, C boys)

1:30: 800

2:10: 400 relay

3:05: Girls 100 hurdles

3:15: Boys 110 hurdles

3:25: 100

3:50: 400

4:15: 1,600

4:50: 300 hurdles

5:10: 200

5:45: 1,600 relay

Boys

Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)

2021 team champions: Class C, David City Aquinas; Class D, Osecola

Class C: Battle Creek 66, Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Hartington Cedar Catholic 45, Ainsworth 40.5, Wahoo Neumann 33.5, Stanton 26.5, Louisville 26, Norfolk Catholic 23, Superior 20. Comments: GICC has the more recent title, 2004 compared to Battle Creek’s 1989.

Class D: North Platte St. Patrick’s 47.14, Osceola 42, Riverside 38, Mullen 36, Axtell 33, Burwell 33, Falls City Sacred Heart 26, Kenesaw 21.5, Medicine Valley 20. Comments: St. Patrick’s never has won a boys track title. Osceola is the defending champion and if Isaiah Zelasney brings home three or four wins — he had four last year — the Bulldogs will be tough to take down.

Girls

2021 team champions: Class C, Chase County; Class D, Sterling

Class C: Chase County 55, Lincoln Lutheran 50, Hartington Cedar Catholic 40, Wahoo Neumann 37, Superior 36, Hastings St. Cecilia 35, Sutherland 28, Crofton 27. Comments: Looks like a tight race between the defending champion Longhorns and Lincoln Lutheran, which needs a big meet from Adrianna Rodencal.

Class D: Overton 49.5, Osceola 45, Sterling 41, Axtell 38.2, North Platte St. Patrick’s 36, Maywood/Hayes Center 31, Fullerton 30.5, Mullen 26, Ansley/Litchfield 25, Cambridge 22.2, Humphrey St. Francis 20, Leyton 20, Wausa 20. Comments: Neither Overton nor Osceola have won a girls track title. Defending champion Sterling lurks.

Athletes to watch

CLASS C BOYS

Carson Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle: He’s after a 1,600-3,200 double. His best in the 3,200, a Class C-record 9:11.07, is faster than the 9:16.14 by Class A winner Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South. Could the junior deny Henrichs his all-class gold triple?

Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: All-Nebraska football player heading to Wyoming is favored in the 100 and 200 and could get a third title with the 400 relay.

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: The Bulldogs sophomore, already getting college football offers from NU and Iowa State, is a 7-foot high jumper who also vaults and leads Class C in the discus.

CLASS D BOYS

Isaiah Zelasney, Osceola: He swept the 100, 200 and 400 as a sophomore and has fought through injuries this season as a junior.

Tony Berger, Riverside: Leads Class D in the 110 hurdles and the triple jump.

CLASS C GIRLS

Adrianna Rodencal, Lincoln Lutheran: The senior, who won four C titles last year (including a relay win), is the defending champion in both hurdles and the 100.

Story Rasby, Sutherland: This freshman leads Class C in the 400 and 800.

Jordyn Arens, Crofton: She’s the defending champion in the 1,600 and 3,200.

Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City: Her season best in the discus is 13 feet better than the gold-medal leading 138-6 and she’s the defending C champion in the shot.

CLASS D GIRLS

Macy Richardson, Sterling: The defending champion in the triple jump and both hurdles races could keep the defending champion Jets in contention.

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

