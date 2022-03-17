Previewing the Nebraska high school baseball season

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know for the 2022 season of Nebraska high school baseball.

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Ian DeLaet, 4th year. 2021: 9-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Paul Schuyler, P/SS; Blake Urwin, P/INF; Kyle Rutherford, P; Cooper Cicirello, OF/1B; Brett Barton, P/OF. Juniors: Landon Johnson, P/INF. Sophomores: AJ Lucas, P/C/INF; Mason Chandler, P/OF.

Outlook: A key for the Chieftains, who have not been to state since 1989, will be the performance of a strong sophomore class.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Jason Shockey, 8th year. 2021: 29-6, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Daniel Lester, P/OF; Ryan Sullivan, P; Robert Wood, P.

Outlook: A changing of the guard for the Thunderbirds, who graduated 12; Bellevue West’s last title came in 1978.

ELKHORN SOUTH

Coach: Brandon Dahl, 10th year. 2021: 18-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cade Parry, INF/P; Jayson Bertsch, INF/C; Cole Goeser, INF/C; Blake Dreyer, INF/P; Brock Nielsen, OF. Juniors: Eli Small, INF/C/P; Carter Navin, P; Cole Eaton, OF; Alex Thomas, OF/INF.

Outlook: The pitching staff will be the strength of the Storm, who have nine college commits.

FREMONT

Coach: Jeff Hayden, 10th year. 2021: 17-9, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Carter Sintek, INF/P; Julius Cortes, UTIL; Landon Mueller, INF/P; Isaac Herink, INF; Quinn Gossett, C; Cal Janke, OF; Jax Sorensen, OF.

Outlook: The team that has been to state two of the past four years is built around pitching and defense.

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Kirby Wells, 2nd year. 2021: 8-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tyler Fay, SS/P; Tyler Nelson, 3B/P; Sam Hartman, OF; Jake Nesvara, INF/P. Juniors: Eli Arenos, CF; Carson Leiting, OF; Riley Plummer, INF/P.

Outlook: Newcomers will be asked to step up for the Islanders, seeking their first state title since 2008.

GRETNA

Coach: Jake Wolf, 12th year. 2021: 11-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brayden Chaney, P/OF; Hudson Hart, P; Mick Huber, OF; TJ Silliman, INF. Juniors: Caleb Schnell, INF/P.

Outlook: The Dragons look to ride the momentum of their Class A American Legion state title from last summer.

KEARNEY

Coach: Brad Archer, 4th year. 2021: 14-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Korben Rich, OF/1B; Tanner Johnson, 2B/P; Reese Bober, OF/2B; Max Myers, INF/OF; Brayden Andersen, 3B/P.

Outlook: Bearcats will need to develop pitching staff to be successful.

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Mychal Lanik, 4th year. 2021: 23-11, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cooper Erikson, INF/P; Ryan Clementi, P/UTIL; Jalen Worthley, P; Keegan Brink, INF/P; Jaelyn Welch, OF; Noah Walters, INF/P. Sophomores: AJ Evasco, INF.

Outlook: The Spartans graduated 10 from last year’s state-tourney squad; Walters was an all-state quarterback in the fall.

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: Jon Beiermann, 3rd year. 2021: 7-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Alex Gable, C/P; Ethan Warren, 1B/P.

Outlook: The Links graduated 13 from last year’s squad and will move on with two returning starters.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR

Coach: Lanny Bolles, 19th year. 2021: 12-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lynden Bruegman, OF/P; Kaden McCoy, OF/P; Caden Steiger, OF/P; Cameron Teinert, INF/P; Cooper Wesslund, INF/P. Juniors: Barrett Goff, INF/P; Davis Jones, C/1B; Kade Seip, 1B/P; Braeden Sunken, INF/P.

Outlook: The Navigators return a solid group from last year’s 12-win squad for longtime coach Bolles.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST

Coach: Kyle Parker, 3rd year. 2021: 4-27.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cody Bruss, P/OF; Connor Wilken, P/OF; Tristan Brandt, INF/OF/P; Jacob Stroh, OF; Barrett Lodge, P/OF; Jordan Sacks, UTIL/P; William Schuman, P/OF; Max Roberts, P/UTIL. Juniors: Traeton Brandt, INF/P; Nathan Brown, SS; Carson Peterson, 2B/C/UTIL. Sophomores: Chase Blanchard, C/P/UTIL.

Outlook: Rockets return several starters and are out to make amends for last year’s disappointing season.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Montana Jones, 7th year. 2021: 17-10. 2021: 17-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Will Barrett, P/SS; Luke Blatchford, P/1B. Juniors: Max Buettenback, P/OF; Will Jesske, P/3B.

Outlook: The Knights look to ride the momentum of a 17-win season; Buettenback is committed to Nebraska.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Mitch Vernon, 6th year. 2021: 19-12, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cam Newell, INF; Blake Waring, INF; Jack Shaffer, OF; Ryan Semin, P; Cole Faulkner, P.

Outlook: The always-tough Silver Hawks will be looking for young players to contribute after graduating 14.

MILLARD NORTH

Coach: Dave Cork, 21st year. 2021: 20-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brandon Lundquist, SS/P; Ben Weindel, OF/P; Dane Garner, 2B; Aaron Petty, P; Cameron Pickens, P.

Outlook: The Mustangs, seeking their first trip to state since 2017, have a nice mix of returnees and newcomers.

MILLARD SOUTH

Coach: Greg Geary, 12th year. 2021: 35-5, state champion.

Returning starters: Brayden Smith, OF/INF; Braden Cannon, P/3B; Ashton Jorges, C; Nate Moquin, P; Braden Sweet, P/DH. Juniors: Cam Kozeal, SS.

Outlook: The Patriots graduated nine from last year’s championship squad; Kozeal is a Vanderbilt recruit.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Steve Frey, 7th year. 2021: 28-13, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Avery Moore, OF; Drew Borner, 2B; Jaxson Cahoy, P; Sam Novotny, P; Mason Koch, P; Maddux Fleck, SS; Rice Whitaker, INF.

Outlook: The Wildcats graduated nine from last year’s runner-up squad but return a lot of firepower; definitely in the mix again for a state title.

NORFOLK

Coach: Brian Disch, 4th year. 2021: 10-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jace Mohr, P/INF; Jack Schwanebeck, OF/P. Juniors: Jack Borgmann, INF/P. Sophomores: Hudson Waldow, INF/OF.

Outlook: The Panthers are young so players with limited varsity experience will be called on immediately.

OMAHA BRYAN

Coach: David Ashby, 1st year. 2021: 0-24.

Returning starters: Seniors: Toby Wingender, CF/P; Owen Kaminski, C. Sophomores: Omaha Ramirez, SS/P.

Outlook: Bears will build around returning senior starters Wingender and Kaminski for new coach Ashby.

OMAHA BURKE

Coach: Scott Hodges, 11th year. 2021: 12-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Dalton Ferrin, P/OF; Caden Nice, C; Owen Kelley, P/3B; Hunter Chavis, P/OF; Jason Irwin, P/1B.

Outlook: Bulldogs seek to build off the momentum of their solid American Legion Senior and Junior teams from last summer.

OMAHA CENTRAL

Coach: Jerry Kreber, 17th year. 2021: 14-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Parker Lakin, SS; Gordy Nuno, C.

Outlook: Lots of new faces for the Eagles, who won 30 games last summer during the Legion season.

OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP

Coach: Pat Mooney, 23rd year. 2021: 19-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Parker Mooney, INF; Jack Stessman, OF; Sam Ryberg, OF; Jack Everett, P; Zach Ryan, C; Ryan Bauer, P; Thomas Leiden, P; Elliott Peterson, C; Grant Hatcher, INF; Robert O’Malley, P. Juniors: Jack Thiele, INF; Coby Hatcher, OF.

Outlook: The Junior Jays aim for a return to state after a one-year absence; definitely a team to watch this season.

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Eric Janecek, 9th year. 2021: 8-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Derek Incontro, P/1B; Cody Markham, C. Juniors: Garrett Cox, 3B; Trevor Johnson, OF. Sophomores: Jackson Flere, SS/2B; Reggie York, OF.

Outlook: The Vikings graduated a lot of offense and pitching from last season; newcomers will be counted on heavily.

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Coach: Nick Lovell, 3rd year. 2021: 8-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Dillon Franck, 3B/P. Juniors: Sean Barth, SS/P; Blake Lorenzen, OF/P; Brody Leyboldt, UTIL/P; David Messina, OF/P; Brady Schmidt, OF/P; Jack Sandiland, C.

Outlook: A strong offseason and a solid junior class fuels optimism for the Huskies.

OMAHA SOUTH

Coach: Gene Felise, 8th year. 2021: 15-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Samuel Hodoly, C; Yoandy Briceno, CF/P; James Smith, UTIL/P. Juniors: Jose Lora, 1B/P; Josue Lopez, 2B/P. Sophomores: Max Teeters, 3B/P.

Outlook: Packers are strong up the middle and will rely on young arms to be competitive.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Otis Seals, 2nd year. 2021: 19-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Dalton Bargo, C/INF/P; RJ Gunderson, INF; Jackson Yeager, INF/P; Jack Wimmer, OF; Tommy Connelly, OF; Matt Leonard, INF; Ty Madison, P. Juniors: Jackson Gutta, P.

Outlook: The Warriors haven’t been to state since 2017, a rarity for this blue-blood program; strong leadership could help reverse Warriors’ recent fortunes.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Nate McCabe, 9th year. 2021: 18-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nick Chanez, INF; Luke Saxton, INF. Juniors: Brayden Jones, INF/P. Sophomores: Isaiah O’Brien, INF/P.

Outlook: Pitching staff was decimated by graduation; young arms will be asked to step up.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Coach: Bill Lynam, 19th year. 2021: 21-10, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nick Ripple, P; Tyler Mackling, P; Harrison Hurst, P.

Outlook: Titans graduated 11 from last year’s state tourney squad; young talent might need time to develop.

CLASS B

ADAMS CENTRAL

Coach: Travis McCarter, 3rd year. 2021: 13-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Isaac Meyer, 1B/P. Juniors: Creighton Jacobitz, P; Hyatt Collins, OF; Joe Pesheck, OF; Kayleb Saurer, C; Sam Dierks, INF; Drew Goracke, P/3B. Sophomores: Nick Conant, SS; Lucas Gabriel, P/2b; Jayden Teichmeier, OF; Brendon Ground, P/1B.

Outlook: The Patriots have a lot of returning talent and hope to take the next step to the state tourney.

ARLINGTON

Coach: Tyler Stender, 3rd year. 2021: 9-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nick Smith, 3B/P. Juniors: Trevor Denker, 3B/OF; Kaden Pittman, SS/P; Jack Bang, OF/P; Braden Menke, C.

Outlook: Eagles have some returning talent, though pitching depth could be an issue.

AUBURN

Coach: Tommy Grafton, 2nd year. 2021: 1-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kael Clark, INF/P. Juniors: Kellen Moody, P/INF; Braden Gerdes, P/INF; Austin Lavigne, P/INF/OF. Sophomores: Eli Albury, P/1B; Travon Shaw, P/C/INF.

Outlook: A young team that hopes to show improvement for second-year coach Grafton.

BEATRICE

Coach: Chris Belding, 5th year. 2021: 18-7, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Austin Burroughs, P/3B; Adam Deboer, P/SS; Max Ries, OF; Caleb Jobman, 1B; Connor Hamilton, C. Juniors: Tucker Timmerman, P/RF; Jaxson Blackburn, 2B; Deegan Nelson, P/LF.

Outlook: Seven graduated from last year’s championship team; Timmerman is committed to Nebraska.

BENNINGTON

Coach: Scott Heese, 13th year. 2021: 16-11, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mitchell Andersen, P/CF; Cayden Bluhm, INF; Trevor Heese, OF; Cody Harris, P/1B; Seth Wempen, SS/P. Juniors: Owen Douglas, P/OF; Cooper Mlnarik, C; Ethan Nguyen, P/1B/OF.

Outlook: The Badgers return several from last year’s state-tourney squad; Wempen averaged eight points for Bennington’s state-tournament basketball team.

BLAIR

Coach: James Bilslend, 1st year. 2021: 12-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Connor O’Neil, C; Tyler Andersen, P/OF. Juniors: Shea Wendt, UTIL/P. Sophomores: Brady Brown, OF/P; J’shawn Unger, 3B/P.

Outlook: Bears move on from former coach John Roan to former assistant and new coach Bilslend.

CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA

Coach: Brandon Detlefsen, 4th year. 2021: 20-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kale Jensen, P/INF; Grant Pickrel, P/OF. Juniors: Carter Noakes, P/INF; Kellen Fries, P/OF. Sophomores: Blake Jensen, P/1B.

Outlook: The team graduated just five from last year’s state-tourney squad; Jensen – a North Dakota State commit -- is a returning All-Nebraska first-teamer who batted .552 last season.

CRETE

Coach: Jacob Cathey, 3rd year. 2021: 4-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Braden Schmeckpeper, C/P/OF; Micah Hartwig, 3B; Madaux DeLong, P/OF. Juniors: Tadd Te Brink, SS; Mason Crumbliss, 1B/P. Sophomores: Colton Homolka, 3B/OF/P.

Outlook: Cardinals can hit and defend; progress of pitching staff will be the key to their season.

ELKHORN

Coach: Kyle McCright, 7th year. 2021: state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Blake Stanley, INF/P; Ben Ayala, P/UTIL; Chase Smith, OF/P; Blake Knott, INF/P. Juniors: Connor Hunt, OF/P.

Outlook: The Antlers graduated 12 from last season, including pitching ace Drew Christo; the return of Creighton commit Ben Ayala is a positive.

ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL

Coach: Tom Swanson, 3rd year. 2021: 13-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ben Rempe, C; Charlie Janecek, P/3B; Luke Broderick, P/OF; Nate Buresh, SS/P; Eric Kaps, P/OF; Max Vossen, 2B/P; Matt Janecek, 1B/P.

Outlook: The Knights, last at state in 2019, have a strong returning group of seniors.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Anthony Dunn, 2nd year. 2021: 11-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nathan Cunningham, SS; Trey Wells, C; Ethan Edwards, OF/P; Easton Mains, OF; Drew Broady, 1B; Luke Tillman, OF; Mitchell Baker, C/1B. Juniors: Ryan Harrahill, P/3B; Xavier Cavanaugh, 2B. Sophomores: Colin Nowaczyk, P/OF.

Outlook: The Wolves return everyone from last year’s first-ever varsity baseball squad.

FORT CALHOUN

Coach: Roy Prauner, 11th year. 2021: 8-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ty Hallberg, SS; Zach Faucher, UTIL; Tritan Fuhrman, CF. Juniors: Austin Wiechert, UTIL.

Outlook: Pioneers move on seeking their first trip to state; Weichert averaged 5.2 points for the basketball team that reached state this year for the first time since 1923.

HASTINGS

Coach: Blake Marquardt, 6th year. 2021: 20-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Luke Brooks, INF; Markus Miller, P/OF. Juniors: Cameron Brumbaugh, 2B.

Outlook: Tigers will field a young squad after graduating 12 from last year’s state tourney team.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Coach: Jason Bingham, 3rd year. 2021: 7-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Teddy Ball, C/OF; Ethan Sayer, P/UTIL. Juniors: Blake Boerger, UTIL, P; Andrew Johnson, SS/P. Sophomores: Jake Watson, C/P.

Outlook: One of the smallest schools competing in baseball, the program’s first year yielded seven wins; continued improvement is expected.

MALCOLM

Coach: Zach Wehner, 1st year. 2021: 0-0 (New program).

Returning starters: Seniors: Connor Zegak, C/SS; Jake Clark, OF; Brayden Boehle, OF. Juniors: Hayden Frank, 3B. Sophomores: Maddox Meyer, 2B/C.

Outlook: This will be the first year of varsity play for Malcolm, which was a co-op with Raymond Central in the past.

MAXWELL/NORTH PLATTE ST. PATRICK'S

Coach: Ryan Jones, 2nd year. 2021: 0-8.

Returning starters: Juniors: Andrew Brosius, CF; Zarek Branch, LF; Easton Messersmith, C/UTIL; Ty Robinson, 1B/P. Sophomores: Jaycob Young, 3B.

Outlook: Second year of co-op program is looking to show improvement; Brosius and Branch were members of the Irish basketball team that just won state for the first time since 1928.

NEBRASKA CITY

Coach: Kyle Ferguson, 5th year. 2021: 8-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Hayden Coyle, 2B/P; Zach Tesarek, 3B/P; Kyler Arthur, DH. Juniors: Cael Kreiefel, P/C/UTIL; Bayler Poston, OF; Colton Snyder, 1B/P. Sophomores: Zac Hawley, OF; Sloan Pelican, 3B/C/P.

Outlook: The Pioneers graduated only two starters and will go after their first state tourney berth since 2010.

NORRIS

Coach: Sean Bartholomew, 9th year. 2021: 26-9, state runner-up.

Seniors: Landon Meyer, INF/P; Kale Consbruck, OF; Eaden Holt, INF/P; Colton Wahlstrom, OF/P. Juniors: Kaizer Papenhagen, INF/P. Sophomores: Kale Fountain, INF/P.

Outlook: Titans return a lot of experience from the team that came up one run short in last year's Class B final; Fountain, a Florida State pledge, was a first-team All-Nebraska player as a freshman.

OMAHA CONCORDIA

Coach: Dan Kraft, 9th year. 2021: 11-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Karsten Mathsen, P/INF; Brock Olson, P/INF/OF; Justin Otten, P/OF; Zac Kulus, P/INF; Colton Strater, INF; Barrett Ringle, INF. Juniors: Jayden Pinkerton, OF; Camden Helton, OF.

Outlook: The Mustangs have the potential to improve on last year’s 11-win season.

OMAHA GROSS

Coach: Jim Hempel, 2nd year. 2021: 9-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Luke Bies, SS/P; Kyle Capece, P/1B; Ryan McElmeel, P/2B; Joey Meier, C/INF; Riley Pearson, SS/P; Robbie Pechar, CF. Juniors: Connor Capece, C/P; Alex Kosse, LF/P.

Outlook: The Cougars have several experienced players back and could be a state tourney contender.

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: Jake Hoover, 8th year. 2021: 12-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brecken Silvain, P/INF; Ty Poore, P/INF. Juniors: Wyatt Yetter, P/OF/INF; Grant Ryan, INF.

Outlook: The Crimson Pride have some experienced players back but newcomers also will be counted on to contribute.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Tim Lackovic, 5th year. 2021: 20-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Owen Bergman, P/INF; Dylan Brisbois, C/INF; Gavin Brummund, P/C; Quinn DeNourie, 3B/P; Drew Haferkamp, P/1B; Mason Kass, OF/P; Will Zimmerman, P; Zac Zimmerman, SS/P; Zach Zmudzinski, OF/P.

Outlook: The return of nine seniors from last year’s state tourney semifinalist is a positive; junior Joe Connolly has committed to Iowa.

PLATTE VALLEY

Coach: Shawn Emanuel, 7th year. 2021: 11-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Hayden Lewis, CF/P; Carter Washburn, SS/P; Levi Kennedy, OF/P; Jake Butler, OF; Maxwell Bendler, C. Juniors: Nick Carroll, P/1B. Sophomores: Tyson Lewis, SS/P.

Outlook: Twelve letterwinners return and pitching appears to be a strength – never a bad thing; Hayden Lewis committed to Nebraska.

PLATTSMOUTH

Coach: Jim Olsen, 9th year. 2021: 14-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sam Campin, P/SS; Evan Miller, 1B/OF. Juniors: Drew Iverson, P/1B; TJ Fitzpatrick, CF. Sophomores: Gabe Villamonte, p/3B.

Outlook: Blue Devils must replace five starters from last season; Iverson struck out 50 and walked only nine last season.

THURSTON-CUMING COUNTY

Coach: Clay Haymart, 11th year. 2021: 6-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Chase Hofmeister, OF; Caleb trimbvle, OF; Jacob Bruns, C/INF. Juniors: Michael Cooney, C; Braxton Volk, OF.

Outlook: Entire varsity rotation graduated so young pitchers will be counted on immediately.

TWIN RIVER

Coach: Aaron Rinkol, 1st year. 2021: 2-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Norman Grothe, C/INF/P. Juniors: Korbe Urkoski, P/INF; Ashton Johnson, C/OF/P; Caden Jenkinson, OF/P. Sophomores: Tim Jarecki, OF/P.

​Outlook: The Titans hope to show improvement for new coach Rinkol.

WAHOO/LINCOLN LUTHERAN/WAHOO NEUMANN

Coach: Kyle Weyers, 8th year. 2021: 10-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Carson Perman, OF; Storm Portsche, UTIL; Micah Slueter, INF/P; Brennan Tarzian, UTIL/P. Juniors: Kael Eddie, UTIL/P. Sophomores: Alex Ohnoutka, INF.

Outlook: The return of several varsity players fuels optimism for this co-op team.

WAYNE

Coach: Adam Hoffman, 11th year. 2021: 13-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: James Dorcey; Toby Braun. Juniors: Brooks Kneifl. Sophomores: Kaleb Moormeier; Devin Anderson.

Outlook: Team will be young so several newcomers will be asked to step up; Kneifl is a Kansas State pledge.

