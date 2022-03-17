 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Previewing the Nebraska high school baseball season

  Updated
  • 0

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know for the 2022 season of Nebraska high school baseball.

* * *

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Ian DeLaet, 4th year. 2021: 9-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Paul Schuyler, P/SS; Blake Urwin, P/INF; Kyle Rutherford, P; Cooper Cicirello, OF/1B; Brett Barton, P/OF. Juniors: Landon Johnson, P/INF. Sophomores: AJ Lucas, P/C/INF; Mason Chandler, P/OF.

Outlook: A key for the Chieftains, who have not been to state since 1989, will be the performance of a strong sophomore class.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Jason Shockey, 8th year. 2021: 29-6, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Daniel Lester, P/OF; Ryan Sullivan, P; Robert Wood, P.

Outlook: A changing of the guard for the Thunderbirds, who graduated 12; Bellevue West’s last title came in 1978.

ELKHORN SOUTH

Coach: Brandon Dahl, 10th year. 2021: 18-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cade Parry, INF/P; Jayson Bertsch, INF/C; Cole Goeser, INF/C; Blake Dreyer, INF/P; Brock Nielsen, OF. Juniors: Eli Small, INF/C/P; Carter Navin, P; Cole Eaton, OF; Alex Thomas, OF/INF.

Outlook: The pitching staff will be the strength of the Storm, who have nine college commits.

FREMONT

Coach: Jeff Hayden, 10th year. 2021: 17-9, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Carter Sintek, INF/P; Julius Cortes, UTIL; Landon Mueller, INF/P; Isaac Herink, INF; Quinn Gossett, C; Cal Janke, OF; Jax Sorensen, OF.

Outlook: The team that has been to state two of the past four years is built around pitching and defense.

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Kirby Wells, 2nd year. 2021: 8-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tyler Fay, SS/P; Tyler Nelson, 3B/P; Sam Hartman, OF; Jake Nesvara, INF/P. Juniors: Eli Arenos, CF; Carson Leiting, OF; Riley Plummer, INF/P.

Outlook: Newcomers will be asked to step up for the Islanders, seeking their first state title since 2008.

GRETNA

Coach: Jake Wolf, 12th year. 2021: 11-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brayden Chaney, P/OF; Hudson Hart, P; Mick Huber, OF; TJ Silliman, INF. Juniors: Caleb Schnell, INF/P.

Outlook: The Dragons look to ride the momentum of their Class A American Legion state title from last summer.

KEARNEY

Coach: Brad Archer, 4th year. 2021: 14-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Korben Rich, OF/1B; Tanner Johnson, 2B/P; Reese Bober, OF/2B; Max Myers, INF/OF; Brayden Andersen, 3B/P.

Outlook: Bearcats will need to develop pitching staff to be successful.

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Mychal Lanik, 4th year. 2021: 23-11, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cooper Erikson, INF/P; Ryan Clementi, P/UTIL; Jalen Worthley, P; Keegan Brink, INF/P; Jaelyn Welch, OF; Noah Walters, INF/P. Sophomores: AJ Evasco, INF.

Outlook: The Spartans graduated 10 from last year’s state-tourney squad; Walters was an all-state quarterback in the fall.

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: Jon Beiermann, 3rd year. 2021: 7-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Alex Gable, C/P; Ethan Warren, 1B/P.

Outlook: The Links graduated 13 from last year’s squad and will move on with two returning starters.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR

Coach: Lanny Bolles, 19th year. 2021: 12-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lynden Bruegman, OF/P; Kaden McCoy, OF/P; Caden Steiger, OF/P; Cameron Teinert, INF/P; Cooper Wesslund, INF/P. Juniors: Barrett Goff, INF/P; Davis Jones, C/1B; Kade Seip, 1B/P; Braeden Sunken, INF/P.

Outlook: The Navigators return a solid group from last year’s 12-win squad for longtime coach Bolles.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST

Coach: Kyle Parker, 3rd year. 2021: 4-27.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cody Bruss, P/OF; Connor Wilken, P/OF; Tristan Brandt, INF/OF/P; Jacob Stroh, OF; Barrett Lodge, P/OF; Jordan Sacks, UTIL/P; William Schuman, P/OF; Max Roberts, P/UTIL. Juniors: Traeton Brandt, INF/P; Nathan Brown, SS; Carson Peterson, 2B/C/UTIL. Sophomores: Chase Blanchard, C/P/UTIL.

Outlook: Rockets return several starters and are out to make amends for last year’s disappointing season.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Montana Jones, 7th year. 2021: 17-10. 2021: 17-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Will Barrett, P/SS; Luke Blatchford, P/1B. Juniors: Max Buettenback, P/OF; Will Jesske, P/3B.

Outlook: The Knights look to ride the momentum of a 17-win season; Buettenback is committed to Nebraska.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Mitch Vernon, 6th year. 2021: 19-12, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cam Newell, INF; Blake Waring, INF; Jack Shaffer, OF; Ryan Semin, P; Cole Faulkner, P.

Outlook: The always-tough Silver Hawks will be looking for young players to contribute after graduating 14.

MILLARD NORTH

Coach: Dave Cork, 21st year. 2021: 20-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brandon Lundquist, SS/P; Ben Weindel, OF/P; Dane Garner, 2B; Aaron Petty, P; Cameron Pickens, P.

Outlook: The Mustangs, seeking their first trip to state since 2017, have a nice mix of returnees and newcomers.

MILLARD SOUTH

Coach: Greg Geary, 12th year. 2021: 35-5, state champion.

Returning starters: Brayden Smith, OF/INF; Braden Cannon, P/3B; Ashton Jorges, C; Nate Moquin, P; Braden Sweet, P/DH. Juniors: Cam Kozeal, SS.

Outlook: The Patriots graduated nine from last year’s championship squad; Kozeal is a Vanderbilt recruit.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Steve Frey, 7th year. 2021: 28-13, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Avery Moore, OF; Drew Borner, 2B; Jaxson Cahoy, P; Sam Novotny, P; Mason Koch, P; Maddux Fleck, SS; Rice Whitaker, INF.

Outlook: The Wildcats graduated nine from last year’s runner-up squad but return a lot of firepower; definitely in the mix again for a state title.

NORFOLK

Coach: Brian Disch, 4th year. 2021: 10-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jace Mohr, P/INF; Jack Schwanebeck, OF/P. Juniors: Jack Borgmann, INF/P. Sophomores: Hudson Waldow, INF/OF.

Outlook: The Panthers are young so players with limited varsity experience will be called on immediately.

OMAHA BRYAN

Coach: David Ashby, 1st year. 2021: 0-24.

Returning starters: Seniors: Toby Wingender, CF/P; Owen Kaminski, C. Sophomores: Omaha Ramirez, SS/P.

Outlook: Bears will build around returning senior starters Wingender and Kaminski for new coach Ashby.

OMAHA BURKE

Coach: Scott Hodges, 11th year. 2021: 12-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Dalton Ferrin, P/OF; Caden Nice, C; Owen Kelley, P/3B; Hunter Chavis, P/OF; Jason Irwin, P/1B.

Outlook: Bulldogs seek to build off the momentum of their solid American Legion Senior and Junior teams from last summer.

OMAHA CENTRAL

Coach: Jerry Kreber, 17th year. 2021: 14-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Parker Lakin, SS; Gordy Nuno, C.

Outlook: Lots of new faces for the Eagles, who won 30 games last summer during the Legion season.

OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP

Coach: Pat Mooney, 23rd year. 2021: 19-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Parker Mooney, INF; Jack Stessman, OF; Sam Ryberg, OF; Jack Everett, P; Zach Ryan, C; Ryan Bauer, P; Thomas Leiden, P; Elliott Peterson, C; Grant Hatcher, INF; Robert O’Malley, P. Juniors: Jack Thiele, INF; Coby Hatcher, OF.

Outlook: The Junior Jays aim for a return to state after a one-year absence; definitely a team to watch this season.

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Eric Janecek, 9th year. 2021: 8-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Derek Incontro, P/1B; Cody Markham, C. Juniors: Garrett Cox, 3B; Trevor Johnson, OF. Sophomores: Jackson Flere, SS/2B; Reggie York, OF.

Outlook: The Vikings graduated a lot of offense and pitching from last season; newcomers will be counted on heavily.

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Coach: Nick Lovell, 3rd year. 2021: 8-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Dillon Franck, 3B/P. Juniors: Sean Barth, SS/P; Blake Lorenzen, OF/P; Brody Leyboldt, UTIL/P; David Messina, OF/P; Brady Schmidt, OF/P; Jack Sandiland, C.

Outlook: A strong offseason and a solid junior class fuels optimism for the Huskies.

OMAHA SOUTH

Coach: Gene Felise, 8th year. 2021: 15-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Samuel Hodoly, C; Yoandy Briceno, CF/P; James Smith, UTIL/P. Juniors: Jose Lora, 1B/P; Josue Lopez, 2B/P. Sophomores: Max Teeters, 3B/P.

Outlook: Packers are strong up the middle and will rely on young arms to be competitive.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Otis Seals, 2nd year. 2021: 19-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Dalton Bargo, C/INF/P; RJ Gunderson, INF; Jackson Yeager, INF/P; Jack Wimmer, OF; Tommy Connelly, OF; Matt Leonard, INF; Ty Madison, P. Juniors: Jackson Gutta, P.

Outlook: The Warriors haven’t been to state since 2017, a rarity for this blue-blood program; strong leadership could help reverse Warriors’ recent fortunes.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Nate McCabe, 9th year. 2021: 18-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nick Chanez, INF; Luke Saxton, INF. Juniors: Brayden Jones, INF/P. Sophomores: Isaiah O’Brien, INF/P.

Outlook: Pitching staff was decimated by graduation; young arms will be asked to step up.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Coach: Bill Lynam, 19th year. 2021: 21-10, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nick Ripple, P; Tyler Mackling, P; Harrison Hurst, P.

Outlook: Titans graduated 11 from last year’s state tourney squad; young talent might need time to develop.

CLASS B

ADAMS CENTRAL

Coach: Travis McCarter, 3rd year. 2021: 13-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Isaac Meyer, 1B/P. Juniors: Creighton Jacobitz, P; Hyatt Collins, OF; Joe Pesheck, OF; Kayleb Saurer, C; Sam Dierks, INF; Drew Goracke, P/3B. Sophomores: Nick Conant, SS; Lucas Gabriel, P/2b; Jayden Teichmeier, OF; Brendon Ground, P/1B.

Outlook: The Patriots have a lot of returning talent and hope to take the next step to the state tourney.

ARLINGTON

Coach: Tyler Stender, 3rd year. 2021: 9-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nick Smith, 3B/P. Juniors: Trevor Denker, 3B/OF; Kaden Pittman, SS/P; Jack Bang, OF/P; Braden Menke, C.

Outlook: Eagles have some returning talent, though pitching depth could be an issue.

AUBURN

Coach: Tommy Grafton, 2nd year. 2021: 1-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kael Clark, INF/P. Juniors: Kellen Moody, P/INF; Braden Gerdes, P/INF; Austin Lavigne, P/INF/OF. Sophomores: Eli Albury, P/1B; Travon Shaw, P/C/INF.

Outlook: A young team that hopes to show improvement for second-year coach Grafton.

BEATRICE

Coach: Chris Belding, 5th year. 2021: 18-7, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Austin Burroughs, P/3B; Adam Deboer, P/SS; Max Ries, OF; Caleb Jobman, 1B; Connor Hamilton, C. Juniors: Tucker Timmerman, P/RF; Jaxson Blackburn, 2B; Deegan Nelson, P/LF.

Outlook: Seven graduated from last year’s championship team; Timmerman is committed to Nebraska.

BENNINGTON

Coach: Scott Heese, 13th year. 2021: 16-11, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mitchell Andersen, P/CF; Cayden Bluhm, INF; Trevor Heese, OF; Cody Harris, P/1B; Seth Wempen, SS/P. Juniors: Owen Douglas, P/OF; Cooper Mlnarik, C; Ethan Nguyen, P/1B/OF.

Outlook: The Badgers return several from last year’s state-tourney squad; Wempen averaged eight points for Bennington’s state-tournament basketball team.

BLAIR

Coach: James Bilslend, 1st year. 2021: 12-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Connor O’Neil, C; Tyler Andersen, P/OF. Juniors: Shea Wendt, UTIL/P. Sophomores: Brady Brown, OF/P; J’shawn Unger, 3B/P.

Outlook: Bears move on from former coach John Roan to former assistant and new coach Bilslend.

CENTRAL CITY/FULLERTON/CENTURA

Coach: Brandon Detlefsen, 4th year. 2021: 20-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kale Jensen, P/INF; Grant Pickrel, P/OF. Juniors: Carter Noakes, P/INF; Kellen Fries, P/OF. Sophomores: Blake Jensen, P/1B.

Outlook: The team graduated just five from last year’s state-tourney squad; Jensen – a North Dakota State commit -- is a returning All-Nebraska first-teamer who batted .552 last season.

CRETE

Coach: Jacob Cathey, 3rd year. 2021: 4-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Braden Schmeckpeper, C/P/OF; Micah Hartwig, 3B; Madaux DeLong, P/OF. Juniors: Tadd Te Brink, SS; Mason Crumbliss, 1B/P. Sophomores: Colton Homolka, 3B/OF/P.

Outlook: Cardinals can hit and defend; progress of pitching staff will be the key to their season.

ELKHORN

Coach: Kyle McCright, 7th year. 2021: state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Blake Stanley, INF/P; Ben Ayala, P/UTIL; Chase Smith, OF/P; Blake Knott, INF/P. Juniors: Connor Hunt, OF/P.

Outlook: The Antlers graduated 12 from last season, including pitching ace Drew Christo; the return of Creighton commit Ben Ayala is a positive.

ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL

Coach: Tom Swanson, 3rd year. 2021: 13-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ben Rempe, C; Charlie Janecek, P/3B; Luke Broderick, P/OF; Nate Buresh, SS/P; Eric Kaps, P/OF; Max Vossen, 2B/P; Matt Janecek, 1B/P.

Outlook: The Knights, last at state in 2019, have a strong returning group of seniors.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Anthony Dunn, 2nd year. 2021: 11-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nathan Cunningham, SS; Trey Wells, C; Ethan Edwards, OF/P; Easton Mains, OF; Drew Broady, 1B; Luke Tillman, OF; Mitchell Baker, C/1B. Juniors: Ryan Harrahill, P/3B; Xavier Cavanaugh, 2B. Sophomores: Colin Nowaczyk, P/OF.

Outlook: The Wolves return everyone from last year’s first-ever varsity baseball squad.

FORT CALHOUN

Coach: Roy Prauner, 11th year. 2021: 8-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ty Hallberg, SS; Zach Faucher, UTIL; Tritan Fuhrman, CF. Juniors: Austin Wiechert, UTIL.

Outlook: Pioneers move on seeking their first trip to state; Weichert averaged 5.2 points for the basketball team that reached state this year for the first time since 1923.

HASTINGS

Coach: Blake Marquardt, 6th year. 2021: 20-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Luke Brooks, INF; Markus Miller, P/OF. Juniors: Cameron Brumbaugh, 2B.

Outlook: Tigers will field a young squad after graduating 12 from last year’s state tourney team.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Coach: Jason Bingham, 3rd year. 2021: 7-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Teddy Ball, C/OF; Ethan Sayer, P/UTIL. Juniors: Blake Boerger, UTIL, P; Andrew Johnson, SS/P. Sophomores: Jake Watson, C/P.

Outlook: One of the smallest schools competing in baseball, the program’s first year yielded seven wins; continued improvement is expected.

MALCOLM

Coach: Zach Wehner, 1st year. 2021: 0-0 (New program).

Returning starters: Seniors: Connor Zegak, C/SS; Jake Clark, OF; Brayden Boehle, OF. Juniors: Hayden Frank, 3B. Sophomores: Maddox Meyer, 2B/C.

Outlook: This will be the first year of varsity play for Malcolm, which was a co-op with Raymond Central in the past.

MAXWELL/NORTH PLATTE ST. PATRICK'S

Coach: Ryan Jones, 2nd year. 2021: 0-8.

Returning starters: Juniors: Andrew Brosius, CF; Zarek Branch, LF; Easton Messersmith, C/UTIL; Ty Robinson, 1B/P. Sophomores: Jaycob Young, 3B.

Outlook: Second year of co-op program is looking to show improvement; Brosius and Branch were members of the Irish basketball team that just won state for the first time since 1928.

NEBRASKA CITY 

Coach: Kyle Ferguson, 5th year. 2021: 8-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Hayden Coyle, 2B/P; Zach Tesarek, 3B/P; Kyler Arthur, DH. Juniors: Cael Kreiefel, P/C/UTIL; Bayler Poston, OF; Colton Snyder, 1B/P. Sophomores: Zac Hawley, OF; Sloan Pelican, 3B/C/P.

Outlook: The Pioneers graduated only two starters and will go after their first state tourney berth since 2010.

NORRIS 

Coach: Sean Bartholomew, 9th year. 2021: 26-9, state runner-up.

Seniors: Landon Meyer, INF/P; Kale Consbruck, OF; Eaden Holt, INF/P; Colton Wahlstrom, OF/P. Juniors: Kaizer Papenhagen, INF/P. Sophomores: Kale Fountain, INF/P.

Outlook: Titans return a lot of experience from the team that came up one run short in last year's Class B final; Fountain, a Florida State pledge, was a first-team All-Nebraska player as a freshman.

OMAHA CONCORDIA

Coach: Dan Kraft, 9th year. 2021: 11-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Karsten Mathsen, P/INF; Brock Olson, P/INF/OF; Justin Otten, P/OF; Zac Kulus, P/INF; Colton Strater, INF; Barrett Ringle, INF. Juniors: Jayden Pinkerton, OF; Camden Helton, OF.

Outlook: The Mustangs have the potential to improve on last year’s 11-win season.

OMAHA GROSS

Coach: Jim Hempel, 2nd year. 2021: 9-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Luke Bies, SS/P; Kyle Capece, P/1B; Ryan McElmeel, P/2B; Joey Meier, C/INF; Riley Pearson, SS/P; Robbie Pechar, CF. Juniors: Connor Capece, C/P; Alex Kosse, LF/P.

Outlook: The Cougars have several experienced players back and could be a state tourney contender.

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: Jake Hoover, 8th year. 2021: 12-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brecken Silvain, P/INF; Ty Poore, P/INF. Juniors: Wyatt Yetter, P/OF/INF; Grant Ryan, INF.

Outlook: The Crimson Pride have some experienced players back but newcomers also will be counted on to contribute.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Tim Lackovic, 5th year. 2021: 20-8, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Owen Bergman, P/INF; Dylan Brisbois, C/INF; Gavin Brummund, P/C; Quinn DeNourie, 3B/P; Drew Haferkamp, P/1B; Mason Kass, OF/P; Will Zimmerman, P; Zac Zimmerman, SS/P; Zach Zmudzinski, OF/P.

Outlook: The return of nine seniors from last year’s state tourney semifinalist is a positive; junior Joe Connolly has committed to Iowa.

PLATTE VALLEY

Coach: Shawn Emanuel, 7th year. 2021: 11-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Hayden Lewis, CF/P; Carter Washburn, SS/P; Levi Kennedy, OF/P; Jake Butler, OF; Maxwell Bendler, C. Juniors: Nick Carroll, P/1B. Sophomores: Tyson Lewis, SS/P.

Outlook: Twelve letterwinners return and pitching appears to be a strength – never a bad thing; Hayden Lewis committed to Nebraska.

PLATTSMOUTH

Coach: Jim Olsen, 9th year. 2021: 14-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sam Campin, P/SS; Evan Miller, 1B/OF. Juniors: Drew Iverson, P/1B; TJ Fitzpatrick, CF. Sophomores: Gabe Villamonte, p/3B.

Outlook: Blue Devils must replace five starters from last season; Iverson struck out 50 and walked only nine last season.

THURSTON-CUMING COUNTY

Coach: Clay Haymart, 11th year. 2021: 6-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Chase Hofmeister, OF; Caleb trimbvle, OF; Jacob Bruns, C/INF. Juniors: Michael Cooney, C; Braxton Volk, OF.

Outlook: Entire varsity rotation graduated so young pitchers will be counted on immediately.

TWIN RIVER

Coach: Aaron Rinkol, 1st year. 2021: 2-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Norman Grothe, C/INF/P. Juniors: Korbe Urkoski, P/INF; Ashton Johnson, C/OF/P; Caden Jenkinson, OF/P. Sophomores: Tim Jarecki, OF/P.

​Outlook: The Titans hope to show improvement for new coach Rinkol.

WAHOO/LINCOLN LUTHERAN/WAHOO NEUMANN

Coach: Kyle Weyers, 8th year. 2021: 10-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Carson Perman, OF; Storm Portsche, UTIL; Micah Slueter, INF/P; Brennan Tarzian, UTIL/P. Juniors: Kael Eddie, UTIL/P. Sophomores: Alex Ohnoutka, INF.

Outlook: The return of several varsity players fuels optimism for this co-op team.

WAYNE

Coach: Adam Hoffman, 11th year. 2021: 13-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: James Dorcey; Toby Braun. Juniors: Brooks Kneifl. Sophomores: Kaleb Moormeier; Devin Anderson.

Outlook: Team will be young so several newcomers will be asked to step up; Kneifl is a Kansas State pledge.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

