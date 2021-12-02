Previewing the Nebraska high school boys basketball season

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about Nebraska high school boys basketball season.
* * *
CLASS A
Bellevue East (6-17): “For the first time in eight years we have an ‘old’ team," coach Chad Mustard said. “Eight seniors will lead this group. Most of them will see the floor. It’s an almost entirely new group from last year with four senior transfers. No all-state caliber guys, but if they maximize their strengths we will be competitive almost every night. Depth will be a positive. It could be my best group yet. They are hard-working kids who do what it takes to win.” Senior guard Paul Schuyler is the lone returning starter.
Bellevue West (25-3): Coach Doug Woodard returns 6-3 junior Josiah Dotzler and 6-8 senior William Kyle. “Should be a much improved perimeter shooting team. Lost obviously a ton. We may be the deepest team we have had," Woodard said. “If we sell out defensively we have a chance to contend.”
Columbus (1-20): Back for coach Jordan Hitchcock are seniors Sam Kwapnioski (6-1), Tadan Bell (6-2), Ean Luebbe (6-3) and Ashton Lapointe (6-5). “Year 2 in class A. W return a core group of guys who gained a lot of valuable experience last year. I am excited to see growth from year one to year two," the coach said.
Elkhorn South (11-12): Senior Chase Anderson (6-2) and junior Cole Ballard (5-1) are returning starters. Ashton Allison (6-1) and senior point guard Derek Merwick, who’s coming back from an injury-limited junior season. “It’s a solid group of competitors who are excited for the season ahead. We must find a way to finish games this year," coach Nolan Reilly said.
Fremont (5-18): Mark Williams returns for a second stint as the Tigers’ coach. Returning are seniors Micah Moore (6-0) and Carter Sintek (6-0) and Drew Sellon (6-1). “The Tigers have athletes to put on the floor. Hoping to compete night in night out. Defense will be an emphasis," William said.
Grand Island (12-11): “We have a veteran group led by Virginia commit Isaac Traudt. We expect to have a very good defensive team with the length and athleticism we have at every position. This group of kids has really developed a great understanding of our system and we are excited to get going," coach Jeremiah Slough said. Other returning senior starters are 6-1 Kytan Fyfe, 6-4 Jacob Nesvara and 6-6 senior Dylan Sextro.
Gretna (12-10): Back for the Dragons are 6-2 senior Grant Jansen and 6-1 sophomores Landon Pokorski and Alex Wilcoxson. “We return a young roster that will look to continue as the season progresses. This group really has embraced our culture and philosophy," coach Brad Feeken said.
Kearney (13-9): Will Vanderbeek, 6-6, and 5-11 guard Kaden Miller are the Bearcats’ returning starters. “We have some guys who love the game and work hard at it and I'm excited to see where that work puts us," coach Drake Beranek said. “Talent in Nebraska has gradually been getting better and I don't see it slowing down this year. So that will make for some tough challenges but also a chance for some great memories.”
Lincoln East (10-13): Senior guards Joe Marfisi and Brayden McPhail are the top returning scorers for the Spartans. “As always, we will strive for continual improvement as the season progresses with the goal of playing our best basketball at the end," coach Jeff Campbell said. “We will need to overcome some early season injuries and illnesses. However, that will provide a great opportunity for healthy players to produce and contribute.”
Lincoln High (1-18): The Links’ three returning starters are juniors Bryson Faines (6-7), Collin Nick (6-6) and Andrew Gaines (5-10). “The underclassmen gained varsity experience last season, which should translate to an improved squad. Defense, rebounding and developing team chemistry will be important," coach Dan Noble said.
Lincoln North Star (12-10): “We have an athletic group with tremendous potential," coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “The players are offensive minded and can stretch the floor. With hard work and dedication and commitment to defense this team will be very competitive. Brendon Clemens (6-8 junior) is a Division I talent.” Also back is 6-4 sophomore Jake Hilkemann.
Lincoln Northeast (14-7): Coach Monte Ritchie: “We lost a good senior class. Will need young players to step up and fill gaps. I’m excited about the team this year.” Top returning scorers are 6-7 junior Porter Bazil and 6-1 senior Zander Beard.
Lincoln Pius X (18-4): Coach Brian Spicka said, “The Bolts are as big as we have ever been. Our size is skilled and can play inside/outside with both Hastreiters (6-7 seniors Sam and Jack), Brady Christiansen (6-6 senior) and (6-8 sophomore) Treyson Anderson. Experienced guard play from Jared Bohrer (transfer from Lincoln Southwest) and emerging guard play from Jackson Kessler (5-11 junior) and Tommy Dworak (6-2 senior) will be important. Playing great team defense rebounding and building trust on offense will be key in developing the team to take the next step.”
Lincoln Southeast (13-8): “We have a lot of varsity production to replace but we have the guys who are hungry enough for the challenge," coach Joey Werning said. “We have many new faces and young exciting talent that will make an impact early.” No starters return.
Lincoln Southwest (9-12): “We should be improved on last year's record," coach Alex Bahe said. “We will rely on veteran leadership and production from Ryan Smith (6-2 junior) and Ben Hunzeker (6-3 senior). Seniors Dillon Riedmiller (6-5), Grant Mielak (6-5 senior) and Jamison Focht (6-4 senior) return after seeing significant playing time.” Four more players 6-5 or taller are on the roster.
Millard North (27-2, state champion): Creighton-bound Jasen Green is the Mustangs’ only returning starter. “Many players who averaged 1.5 points replacing three Division One players and an NAIA starter should be interesting. We can be pretty good. I love this team's effort," coach Tim Cannon said.
Millard South (12-13): “We will look to build off our 2021 state tournament appearance under the leadership of senior point guard Gage Stenger (6-3)," coach Tim Leuschen said. “We also return junior big man Lance Rucker (6-3) and the sharpshooting sophomore Will Cooper (6-5) on the perimeter. There will be strong competition among the players looking to fill the roles of the three graduating seniors from last year's team.”
Millard West (18-7): No returning starters. Trace Thaden (6-8 senior) is top returner. “We’re young and inexperienced but had a very competitive junior varsity season last year. Had a good summer and a good fall. We have a good collection of multi-sport athletes," coach Bill Morrison said.
Norfolk (8-16): “We will be young and inexperienced, but with a lot of fight," second-year Panther coach Matt Shelsta said. “We may be small overall but we will try to even out other teams’ advantages with our effort.” Kamari Moore and Colby James form a senior backcourt.
North Platte (9-12): Back are River Johnston (6-2 junior), Kade Mohr (6-4 senior) and Ryan Kaminski (6-2 senior). Coach Matt Kaminski: “A solid experienced core group of players are returning. We’re looking to improve on last year's record.”
Omaha Benson (8-15): New coach Chauncey Lambert, a former assistant, will work around senior starters Antone McNair (6-1) and Cortez Gonzalaus (6-3). Lambert: “As a team we will be very young with two returning starters who played a lot of minutes last season. Defense and a fast pace will be what we will try to build upon.”
Omaha Bryan (4-17): Galen Gullie comes home to his high school to be coach. Lam Kuany (6-6) and George Back (6-2) are returning starters. “We are going to come ready to compete on any given night," Gullie said.
Omaha Burke (6-17): “Our depth will be a strength with a large number of players who just need more experience in a varsity game," coach Cody Fisher said. “Our kids work very hard and are continuing to improve daily, especially as they get used to the system.” Reed Emsick (6-2 junior) is only returning starter.
Omaha Central (20-5): Back are PJ Davis (6-3 senior) and Loyola-bound Jayden Dawson (6-4, senior). “We have good size and depth. It’s a very coachable group," coach Eric Behrens said.
Omaha Creighton Prep (23-3): Coach Josh Luedtke: “We'll build around the Big 3: Martel Evans (6-1 senior), Luke Jungers (6-8 senior, UNO) and Casey O'Malley (6-2 senior). All three played roles last year on a state semifinal team.”
Omaha North (9-13): “This team could have the potential to be one of the better shooting teams in North recent history," coach Thomas Liechti said. Returning starters are seniors Mason Strong and Keshaun Williams and sophomore Daleron Thomas.
Omaha Northwest (1-22): Thaddeus Perry is the Huskies’ new coach. “This is a senior-led team that has done a great job since the start of practice buying into a new system and culture at Northwest," he said. “This team will play hard every night led by junior Mehki Marks (6-2 junior) and seniors Walton Busby (6-0) and Maison Johnson (6-2).” Isaiah Forte-Johnson (6-0 senior) is the fourth starter back.
Omaha South (4-14): Seniors Dontryl Nunn-Love and Teriyon Griggs, juniors Jacob Martin and Isaiah Jackson and sophomores RJ Loftin and Devin Holmon all got extensive time last season in a transition year. “We should be much improved, a year older and hopefully a year smarter. Everyone is back plus the addition of T’andre Perkins and DeAndre Harper and Jordan Foard to provide solid depth," coach Bruce Chubick Sr. said.
Omaha Westside (17-7): “We return six players (seniors Chandler Meeks, Reggie Thomas, Payson Gillespie and 6-7 Logan Wilson, junior Tate Odvody and sophomore Caleb Benning) who started multiple games along with three other returning lettermen who all made significant contributions last year," coach Jim Simons said. “All nine returners are good athletes who have the ability to handle the ball pass and shoot from the perimeter, which gives us many potential lineup combinations filled with interchangeable parts offensively and defensively. We'll look to play with great pace and space offensively and use our depth and athleticism to pressure full-court defensively. We will need to improve upon offensive consistency, execution and discipline to improve on last year's results.”
Papillion-La Vista (16-7): The Monarchs return 6-6 senior Kyle Ingwerson and 6-4 senior Luke Lindenmeyer. “We have a good returning group. We will need our seniors to show leadership and play unselfish like we have in the past. We should be very competitive, but we'll need to improve as the season progresses,” coach Dan Moore said.
Papillion La Vista South (15-10): Coach Joel Hueser: “The Titans have their best player back from last year’s state qualifier team, Daniel Brocaille (6-5 senior). Replacing the supporting cast will be the challenge. Of the seven returning lettermen, varsity minutes are sparse. However, many of these players had significant roles on an 18-5 JV campaign. Key players will have to step up and embrace the challenge to earn a fourth consecutive trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. We are looking forward to coaching this team.”
CLASS B
Alliance (19-6): Coach Michael Baker: “Alliance is rebuilding this season after graduating eight seniors. We return one starter (6-0 senior Kellen Muhr), who will look to be one of the best players in the area. Jayden McCracken (6-0 senior) and Isaac Weems (6-0 senior) are ready to contribute. We also have a large junior class looking forward to varsity basketball.”
Aurora (16-10): Kevin Asher takes over the Huskies’ program. “We have the pieces to compete each night," he said. “We need to replace the starting backcourt. Our size is very solid and we feel a plus. We will have depth, it's just how we fit into roles. How we handle the jump from JV to varsity level will be a big factor. Both returning starters (6-7 senior Preston Raemaekers and 6-6 senior Tate Nachtigal) will be looked upon for leadership early on as our other guys fit into roles. This group has a challenging schedule, but we want to be a factor at the end of the year.”
Beatrice (19-6, state champion): “We bring back two starters (6-3 junior Tucker Timmerman) and 6-0 senior Elliot Jurgens) and a strong core of juniors who are ready to play on varsity this year. Establishing roles and building trust will be our emphasis throughout the season. Depth and competitiveness will be strengths of our team," coach Clark Ribble said.
Bennington (11-11): Back in the Badgers’ three-guard lineup are seniors Austin Holtz, Cayden Bluhm and Seth Wempen. “We’re coming off short preparation after a successful football season,” coach Luke Olson “It’s an athletic group that needs to learn how to score and defend consistently. Athletic at most positions skill level and hooting are areas of improvement early. We are developing a consistent rotation and figuring out the top 6-8 players from a competitive practice environment.”
Blair (11-12): Coach Chris Whitwer said, “We have a lot of starters and contributors back from last season’s state tournament team. A large senior class along with talented sophomores and juniors should make for a competitive gym. If leadership takes hold early on and the team shows a desire to do the dirty work, Blair could have a big season.” Returning starters are seniors Luke Ladwig (6-0), Kip Tupa (5-9) and Sawyer Lawton (6-3).
Crete (6-18): None of the Cards’ four returning starters are seniors. Coach Tony Siske is working with juniors Jabin Gardiner (6-4), Mason Crumbliss (6-4) and Tadd TeBrink (5-11) and 6-2 sophomore Aida McDowall. “We return a good nucleus will need some players who played JV last year step into varsity roles," Siske said. “Practices have been very competitive as there are multiple players competing for spots at each position. We’re dealing with a few injuries. When those players come back, depth will greatly improve. The goal will be to be playing our best basketball during postseason play.”
Elkhorn (19-8): “There will be a lot of new faces out there but the expectations don't change," coach Benji Hoegh said. “We want to compete hard, love each other, get really good at what we do and take one step forward every day. That's all I've ever asked of our teams. I want us to maximize who we are. I like where we think we can be at the end of the year.” Dane Petersen (6-6 senior) made the Class B all-tournament team.
Elkhorn Mount Michael (20-4): “We will be extremely young. We returned one player (6-9 senior Kuon Kuon) with varsity experience. We will need some young players step up make positive contributions at the varsity level," coach Derrek Spooner said.
Elkhorn North (8-14): The Wolves return all players from last year's inaugural season. “We’re looking to take the next step in our program’s second year," coach Andy King said. In the starting rotation are seniors Brandon Orgilbold (6-1), Jack Lusk (6-4) and Nathan Cunningham (6-2) and juniors Ryan Harrahill (6-4), Carson Ripley (6-0) and Paxon Piatkowski (6-5).
Grand Island Northwest (14-11): Coach Chip Bahe: “Look for Northwest to be very inexperienced for the first time in a few years, but a very hard-working group. Only one starter (6-1 senior Sam Hartman) and a few others that saw varsity action last season. This team is a proud group of athletes who have enjoyed a good fall season on the football field and in cross country. This group hopes to be very competitive but will probably search for an identity before Christmas.”
Hastings (9-12): “This year’s team returns limited experience from last season, but have numerous underclassmen ready to play big minutes for us this season," coach Drew Danielson said. Back are senior Brayden Schram (6-4) and sophomore Brayden Power (6-4).
Lexington (3-18): “We have a good core of players returning but still are relatively young when it comes to experience. Getting to the small details and limiting the self inflicted errors will be key to our success this season. I look forward to seeing who rises up as leaders and how the team will improve from November to March," coach Zach Jones said. Four back from the Minutemen rotation are juniors Jase Carpenter, Kaden West and Dru Truax and senior Isaac Scharff.
McCook (11-13): The Bison are working with six with starting experience — seniors Josh Hegwood (6-0), Cole Cappel (6-5), Brendan Gillen (6-5) and Cam Werkmeister (6-7) and juniors Evan Humphrey (6-1) and Adam Dugger (6-0). “We return a great deal of experience," coach Joe Imus said. “Our players have put in significant time and effort since our last game. We have to take care of the small things in order to have a competitive mindset. This team has a chance to surprise people.”
Nebraska City (11-12): The Pioneers have a senior quartet of Braden Thompson, Chase Brown, Myuon Thuokok and Michael Nelson from a team that upset eventual champion Beatrice in subdistricts. “We were playing pretty well at the end of the season last year. Hope to get off to a better start this year.”
Norris (19-3): It’s a reloading season, with no returning starters, for coach Jimmy Motz’s Titans. “This is a group that wants to prove itself," he said. “Many of these kids have waited in line for two to three years now. It's now their turn to put their stamp on this program moving forward. To me that's the exciting part about the makeup of this team for this year. The challenge going into the year is finding out which guys want to step up to the plate and start taking the hacks. Everyone's role will be expanded, and we need to find some players who want to elevate their role.”
Omaha Gross (1-21): Coach Tim Powers: “We have more experience this year and hope to improve on last year's record.” Junior guards Charlie Paladino and Jackson Drake return.
Omaha Roncalli (12-12): Already bringing back their core, the Crimson Pride picked up height with transfers Lucas Brown (6-5 senior from Bennington) and Brooks Shetlar (6-4 sophomore from Elkhorn South). Jake Orr (6-3 senior) averaged 16 points a game. Austin Schwarz, Quincy Evans and Nate McCoy are returning seniors and Brady McGill a sophomore who all are between 6-2 and 6-4. Coach JJ Stoffel: “Excited to have the majority of the team back from last season. Will be much improved from an experience standpoint. I cannot wait to watch these guys compete every day where we go as a team.”
Omaha Skutt (19-5): A pair of 6-2 seniors, James Ginefou and Grant Dvorak, man the backcourt. “This team has a good core group of seniors but we'll need to have some new guys step up with the right work ethic. We want to be competitive in the postseason," coach Kyle Jurgens said.
Platteview (20-5): “Led by Class B all-stater Connor Millikan, we bring four of five starters back and five of the top six scorers from a 20-5 state qualifying team," coach Tim Brotzki said. “We have very capable young players to fill in for graduated senior Tyler Riley.” Michael Wiebelhaus is a senior, Millikan, Alex Draper and Ezra Stewart juniors.
Plattsmouth (8-15): The Blue Devils’ strength is the backcourt with senior returners Jude Wehrbein, Kevin Winscot and Owen Prince. “We have a deep senior class,” coach Kevin Tilson said. “Early season success will be important going into the new year.”
Ralston (11-13): Coach Bo Buettenback said, “We lost nine seniors from last season that were basically 95 to 98% of all the statistical categories. We have three kids coming back and played a little varsity and four transfers who will play and help with depth. We play a tough schedule to start the season. Seven of our first nine games against teams who made the state tournament last year.” Only 6-4 senior Caleb O’Brien has started games.
Schuyler (10-13): “We will be a very young team after graduating our starting lineup, including most of our varsity scoring," new coach Jason Friesen. “We have good group of young guys who have been dedicated to improving themselves in the offseason and are looking forward to the chance to compete.”
Scottsbluff (13-10): The Bearcats knew they would have four returning starters – juniors Kellon Harris and Tate Talkington (both 6-1) and seniors Tyler Harre (6-5) and Trevor Schwartz (6-4) — and then Class C-1 second-team all-stater Austin Thyne transferred from Mitchell for his senior year. “We bring back almost our entire team and a couple of newcomers who should make us an experienced team," coach Scott Gullion said. “We will have the ability to put five guys on the court who can shoot the ball well. Our overall success will be dependent upon how well we can share the ball and our ability to get defensive stops.”
Seward (8-16): Four seniors — Sam Schroeder (6-4), Gavin Sukup (6-3), Jackson Trost (6-2) and Traetyn Schaefer (5-11) — and 5-10 junior Drew Covalt return. “We return a core of experience that learned a lot last season," coach Trevor Menke said.
Sidney (12-12): “We will hopefully start the season with some good vibes after a decent year. Last year, several guys who started or saw significant minutes are returning. It will be interesting seeing who we become as a team and what happens in the Western Conference. I think this group has a lot of potential. That being said, potential never won a ball game either. So we have to go make it happen for ourselves. I think our guys are looking forward to the challenge," coach Austin Lewis said. Returning starters are 6-1 senior Sawyer Dickman, 6-3 senior Wyatt Heckenlively, 6-3 junior Micah Schneider and 5-9 junior Jaeden Dillehay.
South Sioux City (1-18): New coach Nelson Wilson has two returning starters in 6-1 senior Tyler Knowles and 5-9 junior Carsten Calvillo. “Because of numbers and interchangeable parts, look for us to be a 94 foot-playing basketball team with a lot of growth from last season," Wilson said.
Waverly (16-7): The Vikings return seniors Cole Murray, Hogan Wingrove and Drew Miller and Landon Tjaden and juniors Preston Harms and AJ Heffelfinger. “We have the potential to be a tough team this year if we continue playing hard and playing together. Potential is a scary word, though, because you have to continue putting in the work if you want to reach your goals, and we have expectations for ourselves to have a very successful season," coach Ryan Reeder said.
York (6-15): “We will be inexperienced to start the season, but we feel we have a group willing to work hard to get better and play together,” coach Scott Lamberty said. “We should have more balance in our guard play and more overall length on the wings and in the post.” Austin Phinney, a 6-4 junior, is the Dukes’ only returning starter.
OMAHA-AREA
Arlington (14-9): Seniors who start are 6-2 Colby Grefe, 6-1 Nick Smith, 5-11 Logan Kaup and 6-3 Dustin Kirk. Coach Tyler Spitser: “We return a lot of experience from our 14-win team last year. We hope with experienced leadership we will improve that record and compete with anyone in C-1.”
Ashland-Greenwood (15-8): After missing last season, returning 2020 All-Nebraska third-teamer Cale Jacobsen, a 6-4 senior, is back to lead the Jays. “We return a lot of talented players and we'll have good depth,” coach Jacob Mohs said. “We have a great group of kids to work with. Sharing the ball on offense, improving defensively and staying healthy will be important.” Max Parker is a 6-6 senior, Evan Shepard a 6-2 senior and Cougar Konzem a 6-4 junior.
Boys Town (3-14): Perhaps as impacted by last year's COVID-19 season as any school, the Cowboys return four starters — TJ Covington (5-8 junior), Malachi Washington (6-6), Nate Miller (6-1) and Zack Taylor (5-10). “Very talented, but very young," coach Tom Krehbiel said. “We hope to survive an early brutal schedule and be competitive for an after-Christmas run.”
Conestoga (11-12): The Cougars bring back Ty Fox (6-1 senior) and Jack Welch (5-11 junior). “We have a good mix of returners and young guys. We hope to continue to improve throughout the season and be competitive in our conference," coach Jason Ahrens said.
Douglas County West (14-10): The Falcons are a veteran team with seniors Zach Spanke (6-2), Brody Travis (6-1) and Joe Graham (6-1) and junior Parker Gaston (6-1). “We have a solid squad with multiple skill sets. We have the ability to play small and fast but also have the size to match up with teams who are bigger than us," coach Chip Daehling said.
Elmwood-Murdock (2-16): The Knights started three sophomores last year — Nate Rust, Reid Fletcher and Henry Coleman. “We bring back a lot of experience from last year’s tough campaign. We will need to rely on a solid group of juniors to navigate a tough schedule and the lack of any seniors on the team, as well as the jump from D-1 to C-2.
Fort Calhoun (8-14): “We had a tough year last year but are hopeful with strong senior leadership and some quality newcomers. We look to be a very competitive team in C-1,” coach TJ O’Connor said. Four-year regulars Carsen (6-5) and Zane (6-4) Schwarz and sophomore Grayson Bouwman return.
Louisville (13-10): “We will have multiple seniors who have played large varsity roles since their sophomore year and the most skilled guard group that we've had here in a few years. Finding depth and having underclassmen step up will be the key this year," coach Adam Vogt said. Returning starters are senior guards Sam Ahl and Eric Heard and senior forward Harrison Klein.
Mead (16-7): Coach PJ Quinn said, “We have a chance to have a good season despite a very difficult schedule and being somewhat undersized. We will have to commit to rebounding and defense to be successful. Tyler Pickworth (5-10 senior) and 5-10 junior Luke Carritt and 6-2 senior AJ Carritt are back.
Omaha Christian (10-11): The Eagles have a junior nucleus of Rendell Gines, Evan Scheneman and Jayden Pinkerton. “We have good quickness and experience. We lack size inside. We have some potential if we play together," coach Mike Thompson said.
Omaha Concordia (23-5): The Mustangs are Class C-1’s preseason No. 1 with returners Justin Otten (6-5 senior), Karsten Mathsen (6-0 senior) Zac Kulus (6-0 senior) and Zach Alharithy (6-5 senior) Nico Orlich (6-0 senior). “It takes luck to win it all, but we are as talented as anyone and we'll have a shot at it if we gel and stay healthy. Our experience level and strength of schedule will pay dividends in March," coach Ken Kulus said.
Wahoo (18-7): “We lost two quality seniors from a year ago. With just two seniors out this year, we will still be a young team but return a lot of experience. Staying healthy is always a key. Playing unselfishly and having great team chemistry will determine how successful we are,” coach Kevin Scheef said.” Four of the top six return — juniors Owen Hancock and Garrett Grandgenett and sophomore Marcus Glock and senior Myles Simon.
Wahoo Neumann (18-6): New coach John Kreikemeier: “We have more players returning with varsity experience compared to last year and we'll look to use the experience to win more close games.” Sam Stuhr (6-3 senior) and 6-2 junior Michael Lynch are returning starters.
Weeping Water (7-16): Zack Smith and Levi Neumeister are 6-1 seniors in the lineup next to 5-8 junior Hunter Mortimer. “Last year was our best season in years," coach Josh Schliefert said. “We’re hoping to take another small step forward.”
Yutan (24-4): “We have a group of seniors returning from our C-2 runner-up finish last season. We should have some good experience and depth and love to have a balanced team," coach Jesse Gardner said. Starters include seniors Jake Richmond, Sam Petersen, Isaiah Daniell and Carter Tichota.