Previewing the Nebraska high school boys basketball season

Papillion-La Vista (16-7): The Monarchs return 6-6 senior Kyle Ingwerson and 6-4 senior Luke Lindenmeyer. “We have a good returning group. We will need our seniors to show leadership and play unselfish like we have in the past. We should be very competitive, but we'll need to improve as the season progresses,” coach Dan Moore said.

Papillion La Vista South (15-10): Coach Joel Hueser: “The Titans have their best player back from last year’s state qualifier team, Daniel Brocaille (6-5 senior). Replacing the supporting cast will be the challenge. Of the seven returning lettermen, varsity minutes are sparse. However, many of these players had significant roles on an 18-5 JV campaign. Key players will have to step up and embrace the challenge to earn a fourth consecutive trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. We are looking forward to coaching this team.”

CLASS B

Alliance (19-6): Coach Michael Baker: “Alliance is rebuilding this season after graduating eight seniors. We return one starter (6-0 senior Kellen Muhr), who will look to be one of the best players in the area. Jayden McCracken (6-0 senior) and Isaac Weems (6-0 senior) are ready to contribute. We also have a large junior class looking forward to varsity basketball.”