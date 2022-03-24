Previewing the Nebraska high school boys golf season

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about the 2022 Nebraska high school boys golf season.

All coaches in Classes A and B and other Omaha-area schools were emailed requests for previews. Coaches names are in parentheses. Returning golfers from district or state teams are listed, with state qualifiers denoted with an asterisk.

* * *

Class A

Bellevue West (Rob Klug): *Preston Ames, sr.; Will Kieser, sr. The Thunderbirds are bringing in 10 new players this year with varying levels of golf experience. They are led by senior Preston Ames, who is looking to place for the first time at the state tournament.

Columbus (Anne Robertson): *Brock Kuhlman, sr.; Brody Mickey, sr.; Tyson Weber. We are fortunate to have two great seniors, Brock Kuhlman and Brody Mickey. Both have provided leadership to a young inexperienced team during practices and will continue that leadership in competitions.

Elkhorn South (Jeff Smith): *Andrew Whittaker, sr.; *Jack Musil, sr.; *Grayson Allen, sr.; *Tommy Dickmeyer, sr.; *Ryan Lingelbach, jr. We finished third last year without any seniors. We are looking to do well again this year.

Grand Island (Jamie Kuebler): *Marcus Holling, sr.; *Henry Kosmicki, sr.; *Jared Lehechka, sr.; *Prestin Vilai, sr. Our collective goal is to not only be in the conversation of Class A state contenders but to take advantage of the opportunity to realize that goal. We fired the lowest overall Day 2 score last year and are currently coming off a very hot summer run.

Gretna (Scott Boehler): *Nolan Johnson, sr.; *Beau Petersen, so. Work hard at practice and get better throughout the season. Be competitive in invitationals and hopefully qualify as a team for state.

Kearney (Ryan Waters): *Cole Feddersen, sr.; *Cole Schroer, sr.; *Dylan Dahlstedt, so. We return a solid core from last year’s state tournament team along with several others who are looking to compete for varsity spots. Overall we have a great chance to have a pretty solid year and return to the state tournament.

Lincoln East (Joe Schlegelmilch and Bill Spangler): *Will Topolski, sr.; *Thomas Gatlin, sr.; *Parker Bunting, jr.; *Soren Bostrom, so. Lots of experience returns, led by Topolski, who was second at the state meet. The team finished ninth in 2021. Every golfer was a first-time state qualifier and gained good experience. The depth on this team will create great competition for varsity spots every week with many golfers expected to contribute.

Lincoln High (Larry Elwood): Turner Baird, sr.; Amir Tarkian, sr.; Mikil Foss, sr.

Lincoln North Star (Scott Friesen): Bodie Duffy, sr. We return a four year letterman and team leader in Bodie Duffy. Four members from last year's team return along with several newcomers competing for varsity positions.

Lincoln Northeast (Alex Svehla): Ashton Bielaski, sr.; Thomas Novak, sr.; Eli Ash, jr.; Levi Eppens, so. The Rockets return four lettermen from a team that improved throughout last season. There will be healthy competition for the fifth spot to replace state medal winner Caden Peppmiller.

Lincoln Pius X (Stephanie Kolbas): *Matt Bartek, jr. The team is very young and looking to rebuild and improve — and qualify for state. A lot of the young talent is pushing to be in the varsity lineup.

Lincoln Southwest (Jonas Christensen): We graduated five seniors, and this year we have only two seniors on the team. It is going to be a growth year. We will have several players rotating in and out of the top five.

Millard West (Eric Little): *Adam Hahn, sr.; *Aidan Nelson, sr.; Grant Dubas, sr.; *Ryan Le, jr.; Reece Rogers, jr. The Wildcats return six players from last year's roster. All returners either were state qualifiers or are ready to make the jump to be solid varsity contributors. The rest of the team is young and shows strong potential.

Omaha Benson (Tom O’Hara): We have two boys who will be learning the game.

Omaha Central (Brent Larson): Will Parker, jr.; Ty Troxel, jr.; Lennon Kiefer, so. We return three lettermen, a good foundation to build on as we begin the new season.

Omaha Creighton Prep (Matt Rasgorshek): *Luke Strako, sr.; *Zac McCormack, jr.; *Teddy Peterson, jr. A good core is coming back from last year’s state championship team. Tough to replace the individual state champion in Jake Boor. But we have a good group of guys that will help us get back to Norfolk.

Omaha North (Joe Wiegand): Sean Push, sr.; Josh Denton, sr.; Dragert Nygaard, sr.; Te’Shaun Porter, jr.; Garret Potts, so. Potts has the potential to medal in every invitational on the schedule and has his sights set on qualifying for state. Nygaard has steadily improved and is a solid No. 2 golfer.

Omaha Westside (Brett Froendt): *Kolby Brown, sr.; *Chase Kroeger, sr.; *Jack Davis, sr. (moved from Papillion-La Vista); *Porter Topp, jr. Talented with good depth. Returning core is good and with the addition of Jackson Benge (moved from Gretna) and Davis, it will allow us to contend in most tournaments. Benge is one to watch.

Papillion-La Vista (Dylan Kendall): None. A lot of fresh faces are looking to compete for the Monarchs. We had a very productive offseason and an encouraging start to our season. We are looking to put ourselves in position to get to the state tournament as a team.

Class B

Adams Central (Rod Hartman): Decker Shestak, so.; Jamison Hoins, so. We will be very young with only two returning players with varsity experience.

Alliance (Brandt Banzhaf): Taytom Timbers, jr.; Tristen Timbers, so. We lost a great group of seniors from last year's team but we still have a strong group of upperclassmen who are not only talented golfers but great young men. We’re returning the Timbers brothers, who competed for us at state and who were a big part of the success we saw last year. If we can be consistent with getting up and down and gain confidence off the tee, we will be on the hunt for tournament titles.

Ashland-Greenwood (Jordan Wallman): Isaac Carson, so. A young team is looking to replace four lettermen.

Beatrice (Dick Stuart): *Drew Gleason, sr.; *Sam Wallman, jr.; *Trey Baehr, jr. We have three people back from our team that went to the state tournament. We need to find two more players to give us some depth because we're in a very strong district.

Bennington (Craig Nichols): Jack Clements, *Hunter Myer, Kolbey Powers. We have a returning state qualifier, seniors and players aiming for varsity. They will bring a great work ethic and passion to our young team.

Chadron (CJ Bach): Jacksyn Behrends, sr.; Shawn Schremmer, sr.; Chase Olson, jr.; Broc Berry, so.; Trey Henderickson, so. We will look forward to getting leadership from our returning golfers. They all put in work during the offseason. I look forward to it paying off for them. Last year it seemed like each of these guys would play well any given tournament. In order to be competitive, we will need to play well more consistently.

Cozad (Jayce Dueland): Paul Cole, sr.; Alex Svagr, jr.; Ben Yocom, so.; Hayden Russman, so. We are a young but experienced team. We have four returning starters.

Crete (Drew Rische): Sean Rethmeier, sr.; Brock Heusinkvelt, jr.; Jacob Harrington, jr.; Wyatt Clarke, so.; Trace Egge, so. Returning more experience than previous years with more competition amongst the team. Looking to take a step forward in regard to course management, competition and overall scoring.

Douglas County West (Ben Knobbe): Myles Leahy, Devin Lopeman, Mason Kirby, Kale Kotil. I'm really excited about the players that we have coming back. We should be competitive in every meet that we have.

Elkhorn (Troy Schutte): Tommy Strohman, so. The Antlers graduated eight seniors from the 2021 squad that qualified for state.

Elkhorn Mount Michael (Kent Christensen): *Jacob Goertz, *Landen Fogle, *Hunter Miller. We should be very competitive. Three of our five starting five are returning (from the Class B team champions, and they add freshman Trevor Gutschewski, son of pro golfer Scott Gutschewski).

Elkhorn North (Calvin Thompson and Taylor Boosalis): Harrison Weddell, Cole Dryak, Alex Hagestad. We will be young again overall, but the experience level will be much higher. It's a special group so we plan to contend and take advantage of every opportunity.

Gering (Jon Hutchison): Dalton Wiese, sr. Dalton will have to be the leader on our team. He has a great work ethic and positive attitude that will guide the younger players.

Gothenburg (Roger Koehler): Kai Jorgensen, jr. We are lacking experience playing in tournaments so we will need to build our program. Kai played well last summer and I hope he can lead us in many ways.

Grand Island Northwest (Alex Hull): Kanyon Shada, jr. We have 22 out for golf. Seven are returners, so we think we will have a lot of new faces contributing for us. We only have three seniors and only one is a returner. So we will be young as well.

Omaha Gross (Tim Powers): *Isaiah Barrientos, sr. Team needs to replace four starters from last year's state qualifying team.

Omaha Roncalli (Don Jensen): Keegan Lafferriere, so.; Matty Wilmes, sr.​

Ralston (Wes Kosch): Jack DeGeorge, sr.; Thomas Stutzman, sr.; Caden Miles, jr.; Corbin Hough, jr.; Tyler Jourdan, jr. Nice group of upperclassmen with some fair potential for the year if potential is maximized. Overall we have a good mix of some very young talent too, and developing our younger talent as we look to the future is always essential.

Scottsbluff (Brock Ehler): John Mentgen, sr.; Treyton York, jr.; Kaedon Patton, jr.; Riley Schwarzkopf, jr.; Grant Kildow, so.; Wisley Mooc, so. The coaches feel we have athletes, and that alone raises the ceiling for what we are going to be able to do this year and how much we will be able to improve. The coaches are extremely excited to get to work, and come the end of the year we expect to shock some people. It is also exciting knowing we will host the state tournament at the top course in the panhandle of Nebraska, Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Seward (Jim Placke): *Jordan Biggs, sr.; *Dane Conner, sr.; Bryce Piskorski, sr. We lost state runner up Ty Wehrs and our No. 2. We will need to build from our 3, 4 and 5 players last year for us to be competitive. One or two of them will need to shoot in the mid-80s consistently.

Sidney (Lance Juelfs, Dan Dorwart): Wyatt Heckenlively, sr.; Jack Lilly, sr.; John Beier, jr.; Cole Hnaley, so.; Asher Wadzinski, so.; Logan Johnson, so. From the first tournament to districts last year our team took 100 strokes off the team total, and with only losing one senior we look forward to improving that even more. We are working hard on the swing fundamentals but also working on the mental aspect of the game as well.

Wahoo (Jayson Iversen): Jaden Powers, jr.; Sam Biggerstaff, jr. We will be young but should be an improved team with the addition of a couple young players (freshmen Braylon Iversen and Luke Specht). Both play a good deal golf in the offseason and should make an immediate impact on the team.

Waverly (Michael Cobelens): Jace Rice, Carter Lee, Nolan Eikerman, Ethan Rosenthal. We return four of the starting five from last year and an incoming freshman, Josh Wall, is a ringer.

York (Dan Malleck): *Marley Jensen, sr.; *Ryan Seevers, jr.; *Emmanuel Jensen, so.; *Elijah Jensen, so. We have four returning starters from last year's team that won conference and district championships as well as finishing fifth in the state. Depth will once again be a strength as there are eight guys currently in the mix.

Omaha-area schools

Arlington (Scott Parson): Eddie Rosenthal, jr.; Josh Hamre, so. We have an inexperienced team outside of the two previous varsity golfers. We have seven seniors, none of whom have played competitive golf. We will struggle to have great team scores due to our limited competition experience, but we hope by the end of the season, we can bring down our team score close to 380 to 390.

Elmwood-Murdock (Curt Backemeyer): *Nate Lockman, sr.; *Jeston Junker, jr.; *Easton Miller, so. We have valuable experience with three returners from the state qualifying team. Nate Rust is healthy again after missing last season due to surgery. We did move back up to Class C this year.

Fort Calhoun (Dustin Humphrey): Landon Miller, Dylan Boldt, Vinny Bonacci, Jayden Miller. I think we need to work on being more competitive and handling pressure. It is important to be able to practice while being under pressure so that competitions become less stressful.

Omaha Brownell Talbot (Dylan Heng): Andrew Vinci, sr. Our team is four players, two with significant golf experience. We hope to have individual participation in the state tournament in May at Lake Maloney in North Platte.

Wahoo Newman (Pat Sullivan): *Lauren Thiele, sr.; *Steven Sladky, jr. We graduated three players off last year’s state championship team and so we are in a pretty full rebuild. Lauren is currently out with an elbow injury and questionable for any part of the season. Steven has been steadily improving and will lead the team in Lauren's absence. Three new players, all seniors, will need to round out our short squad, with a sophomore new to the team as well.

Golf courses in the Omaha metro area Bay Hills Golf Club Benson Park Golf Course Bent Tree Golf Club Champions Run Dodge Riverside Golf Club Eagle Hills Eagle Run Golf Course Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course Elmwood Park Golf Course Field Club of Omaha Happy Hollow Club Indian Creek Golf Course Johnny Goodman Golf Course Miracle Hill Golf & Tennis Center Omaha Country Club Pacific Springs Platteview Country Club Players Club Shadow Ridge Country Club Spring Lake Golf Course Steve Hogan Golf Course Stone Creek Golf Course Tara Hills Golf Course Tiburon Golf Club Tregaron Golf Course Warren Swigart Golf Course Westwood Heights Golf Course Willow Lakes Golf Course

