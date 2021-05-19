 Skip to main content
Previewing the Nebraska high school Class A girls state tennis meet
Beatrice and Hastings opened the Class B State tournament on Saturday in Omaha.

It took a team effort for Millard North to win last week's Metro Conference tournament when all four entries reached the championship round and it won the title by a point-and-a-half.

The Mustangs will need to use that same formula at this week's Class A state meet at Koch Tennis Center.

"I think we can get in the top two or three if we all play well," Millard North senior Mary Faulk said after her win at No. 1 singles at Metros.

There's a number of teams that feel that way entering state. Four teams — Millard North, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southwest — all have three entries seeded in the top four.

Southeast, the defending team champion from 2019, has the only returning individual champ in Caroline Miller, who won No. 1 doubles as a sophomore. Miller and Allyson Keitges are the top seed at No. 1 doubles with a 27-4 record. They have split four matches with third-seeded Lincoln Southwest and also split two matches with Omaha Marian's Cecilia Regan and Sydney Schroeder.

Marian has the top seed at 2 doubles with Ava Schroeder and Lauren Mendlick. Marian doesn't have any seniors on its roster and will have four sophomores playing at state this week.

"We're excited. We're ready for it," said one of those sophomores, Elsa Jurrens. Jurrens is the fourth seed at No. 1 singles.

Millard North's strength is at singles. Faulk is the top seed, while Riya Kannapareddy is second at No. 2 singles.

Faulk brings a 24-1 record into state. Her lone loss came earlier this month on a windy day against Lincoln Pius X's Clare Plachy, who is seeded second. Faulk and Plachy have split matches this spring.

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

