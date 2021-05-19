Previewing the Nebraska high school Class B girls state tennis meet

Meena Satpathy missed her chance to play No. 1 singles for Omaha Duchesne last spring.

Satpathy was in line to step into that role after winning No. 1 doubles in 2019. That was the year Kate Krueger was an undefeated champ at No. 1 singles as the Cardinals won Class B for the first time since 1985.

So instead of helping Duchesne try to repeat, Satpathy spend much of last spring hitting with her younger sister Ina to stay sharp.

Satpathy's making up for that lost time this spring as she's 27-1 and will be the favorite when the Class B state meet begins Thursday in Lincoln.

"She's extremely solid from the ground. And the beauty is she has it all from the baseline. If she needs to extend points, go 10 or more shots on a point, she can do that. But she also has the power to blow her opponents off the court," Duchesne coach Robert Weber said. "She's an all-around player. She's smart, she's determined, has the will, the effort, the attitude."

Satpathy, a senior, is one of three Duchesne entries seeded first at state — both doubles teams are, as well. That includes sophomore Ina Satpathy and freshman Paulina Gilgenast at No. 1 doubles.