Previewing the Nebraska high school girls basketball season

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Nebraska high school girls basketball season.
CLASS A
BELLEVUE EAST
Coach: Brittany Wilson, 3rd year. 2020-21: 13-11.
Returning starters: Seniors: Baylee Egan, 5-11, F; Riley Jensen, 5-11, F; Hattie Baird, 5-6, G. Juniors: Mya Skoff, 5-10, G; Mackenzie Reimer, 5-11, F.
Outlook: The Chieftains return everyone from last year’s squad that came up one win short of state; Skoff was seventh in Class A scoring last season, averaging 17.2 ppg.
BELLEVUE WEST
Coach: Dane Bacon, 4th year. 2020-21: 13-9.
Returning starters: Seniors: Taryn Wharton, 5-6, G; Dani Peterson, 5-11, F; Grace Schaefer, 6-0, F. Juniors: Faith Elmore, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Kenzie Melcher, 5-10, G; Ahnica Russell-Brown, 5-8, G.
Outlook: The Thunderbirds could make a run at state with the return of double-digit scorers Wharton (18.4 ppg) and Peterson (11.3).
COLUMBUS
Coach: Scott Schaefer, 1st year. 2020-21: 4-17.
Returning starters: Seniors: Logan Kapels, 5-8, F; Addison Kudron, 5-8, G; Tayler Braun, 5-7, G. Juniors: Elizabeth Thompson, 5-9, F.
Outlook: The Discoverers hope to show improvement for new coach Schaefer, who takes over for longtime coach Dave Licari.
ELKHORN SOUTH
Coach: Jamie Davis, 2nd year. 2020-21: 7-15.
Returning starters: Seniors: Lauren Kohl, 5-7, G.
Outlook: The Storm graduated five seniors so younger players will need to step up for second-year coach Davis.
FREMONT
Coach: Kelly Flynn, 3rd year. 2020-21: 23-4, state runner-up.
Returning starters: Seniors: Taylor McCabe, 5-9, G; Sarah Sheppard, 5-11, G/f; Macy Bryant, 5-11, F/C; Bella Keaton, 5-6, G.
Outlook: The Tigers return four starters — including all-stater McCabe — and hope to take that final step to a first state title after finishing as runner-up last year.
GRAND ISLAND
Coach: Jeff Balz, 1st year. 2020-21: 1-21.
Returning starters: None.
Outlook: A complete overhaul — including a new coach — could lead to a brighter future for the Islanders.
GRETNA
Coach: Jerome Skrdla, 27st year. 2020-21: 13-10.
Returning starters: Seniors: Grace Huntwork, 5-9, G; Sydney Zabloudil, 5-7, G; Sidney Reimer, 5-9, F; Emma Schwiegart, 6-2, F; Jenna Marshall, 5-8, G. Sophomores: Allison Marshall, 5-10, G.
Outlook: Dragons should be a team to watch with the return of several starters; longtime coach Skrdla enters this season with 583 career wins, sixth on the state’s all-time win list.
KEARNEY
Coach: Kyle Fletcher, 3rd year. 2020-21: 10-11.
Returning starters: Seniors: Kierstynn Garner. Junior: Tatum Rusher.
Outlook: The Bearcats went from 5-20 in 2019-20 to 10-11 last year; additional improvement is expected.
LINCOLN EAST
Coach: Dennis Prichard, 16th year. 2020:21: 13-10, state qualifier.
Returning starters: Seniors: Matalynn Campbell, 5-7, G.
Outlook: The Spartans graduated four from last year’s state tourney team, including high-scoring guards Olivia Kugler and Haley Peterson; Campbell averaged almost 11 points last season.
LINCOLN HIGH
Coach: Dominique Kelley-Johnson, 4th year. 2020-21: 13-8.
Returning starters: Seniors: J’unti Franklin, 5-6, G. Juniors: Kiana Wiley, 5-8, G; Briuana Robinson, 5-7, G; Nyawarga Jock, 5-6, G.
Outlook: The return of four starters and the addition of Lincoln North Star transfer Dyvine Harris at point guard should be positives for the Links.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR
Coach: Tommy Johnson, 1st year. 2020-21: 11-10.
Returning starters: None.
Outlook: The Navigators have no returning starters, minimal varsity experience and a roster filled with underclassmen; good luck to first-year coach Johnson.
LINCOLN PIUS X
Coach: Ryan Psota. 2020-21: 25-0, state champion.
Returning starters: Seniors: Charlee Hagedorn, 5-9, F. Juniors: Adison Markowski, 5-8, G.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts return two starters from last year’s state champion but the graduation of dominating all-stater Alexis Markowski (23.3 ppg, 12.1 rpg) is bad news for Pius, though good news for every other Class A team in the state.
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST
Coach: Isaiah Dell, 3rd year. 2020-21: 4-16.
Returning starters: Seniors: Tayah Ryan, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Kya Branch, 5-7, G; Nyaluak Dak, 6-2, F; Samantha Searcey, 5-6, G.
Outlook: A lot of young returners fuel optimism for the Knights.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST
Coach: Tim Barada, 1st year. 2020-21: 19-3, state qualifier.
Returning starters: Seniors: Freddie Wallace, 6-0, F. Sophomores: Kennadi Williams, 5-3, G.
Outlook: A new era for the Silver Hawks as former assistant Barada takes over for Jeff Rump; seven seniors graduated from last year so young players will be counted on to step up.
MILLARD NORTH
Coach: Chris Paulson, 2nd year. 2020-21: 14-10, state qualifier.
Returning starters: Seniors: Megan Chambers, 6-1, C; Darian Winkelbauer, 5-9, G. Juniors: Kayla Preston, 6-0, F; Mya Sohl, 5-8, F.
Outlook: The Mustangs graduated five from last year’s state tourney squad but three returning starters averaged almost 9.0 ppg; addition of transfer Ellie McCarville will help.
MILLARD SOUTH
Coach: Bryce Meyers, 8th year. 2020-21: 24-2, state semifinalist.
Returning starters: Seniors: Megan Belt, 5-7, G. Juniors: Cora Olson, 5-9, G; Khloe Lemon, 5-11, G; Lexi Finkenbiner, 5-10, G; Mya Babbitt, 5-9, g; Juliana Jones, 5-11, F.
Outlook: The Patriots return all but one off last year’s state semifinal squad; once again, a strong championship contender.
MILLARD WEST
Coach: Marc Kruger, 8th year. 2020-21: 5-17.
Returning starters: Juniors: Libby Hoffman, 5-7, G; Grace Kelley, 5-8, G.
Outlook: Wildcats should show improvement after fielding a very young squad last season.
NORFOLK
Coach: Jared Oswald, 8th year. 2020-21: 12-12.
Returning starters: Seniors: Erin Schwanebeck.
Outlook: The Panthers return just one starter from the team that lost to Lincoln Southwest in last year’s district final; young players will be counted on heavily.
NORTH PLATTE
Coach: Tyson Hammond, 4th year. 2020-21: 15-7, state qualifier.
Returning starters: Juniors: Carly Purdy, 6-0, F/C. Sophomores: Clancy Brown, 5-8, G.
Outlook: Trying to replace top scorer Gracie Haneborg (18.6 ppg) from last year’s state tourney squad won’t be easy; Purdy averaged 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 2020-21.
OMAHA BRYAN
Coach: Nicole Mitchell, 4th year. 2020-21: Did not play (Covid).
Returning starters: Juniors: Ana Maria Funes, 6-0, F/C. Sophomores: Stephany Hernandez, 5-5, G.
Outlook: The Bears are young but hungry.
OMAHA CENTRAL
Coach: Michael Kroupa, 3rd year. 2020-21: 23-4, state semifinalist.
Returning starters: Seniors: Aaniya Webb, 5-11, G; Aniah Wayne, 5-9, G; Claire Williams, 5-6, G; Ital Lopuyo, 6-6, C. Sophomores: Inia Jones, 5-6, G.
Outlook: The Eagles return much of their firepower from last year’s 23-win squad; three returning starters averaged in double figures.
OMAHA MARIAN
Coach: Tom Tvrdy, 1st year. 2020-21: 7-12.
Returning starters: Seniors: Olivia Heinert, 5-6, G. Juniors: Ashley Wilwerding, 5-9, F.
Outlook: The graduation of two four-year starters and 1,000-point scorers won’t help the rebuild, but the addition of new coach Tvrdy — architect of four consecutive state titles at Seward — will make things interesting.
OMAHA NORTH
Coach: Michaela Dailey, 6th year. 2020-21: 2-18.
Returning starters: Sophomores: Ella Holtzclaw, 5-6, G.
Outlook: Young Vikings hope to show improvement.
OMAHA NORTHWEST
Coach: Joseph Nash, 1st year. 2020-21: 5-16.
Returning starters: Seniors: Taniya Golden, 5-10, C; Brooklyn Busby, 5-8, G; JayVeonna Williams, 5-9, C; Ravyne Wallace, 5-7, G.
Outlook: The return of four starters will ease the transition for new coach Nash, who takes over for Genese Hodges; Golden averaged 13 ppg and 7.6 rpg.
OMAHA SOUTH
Coach: Neil Askew, 3rd year. 2020-21: 2-17.
Returning starters: Seniors: Skye Giddings, 5-2, G; Gisela Meza-Guzman, 5-2, G. Juniors: Savanah Appel, 5-3, G.
Outlook: Young Packers seek to improve after winning two games over the past two seasons.
OMAHA WESTSIDE
Coach: Steve Clark, 11th year. 2020-21: 13-11.
Returning starters: Seniors: Kaitlyn Hanna, 5-6, G; Adriana DiPrima, 5-7, G; Madilyn Siebler, 5-10, F; Olivia Kraft, 5-7, G. Juniors: Lucy Schonlau, 6-4, C.
Outlook: The Warriors return all five starters and have nine seniors on the roster; missing state last year for just the second time in the past seven years is added incentive.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA
Coach: Cody Trofholz, 1st year. 2020-21: 14-9.
Returning starters: Seniors: Caitlyn Ryan, 5-9, F; Brooklyn Wrice, 5-4, G.
Outlook: The return of 3-year letter winners Ryan and Wrice is a good place to start for new coach Trofholz, who takes over for Josh Siske.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH
Coach: Andy Gerlecz, 11th year. 2020-21: 11-12 .
Returning starters: Seniors: Kara Lang, G. Juniors: Savanna Solomon, G.
Outlook: The Titans made a late-season run last year and came within one win of state, but graduation hit the team hard; younger players will be counted on heavily.
CLASS B
ADAMS CENTRAL
Coach: Evan Smith, 7th year. 2020-21: 14-9.
Returning starters: Seniors: Jessica Babcock, 5-7, G; Libby Trausch, 5-7, G. Juniors: Rachel Goodon, 6-3, C.
Outlook: The return of several key players will help ease the move to Class B; Babcock and Trausch averaged 11 ppg last year and Goodon averaged 9 ppg and 9 rpg.
AURORA
Coach: Kelly Boshart, 2nd year. 2020-21: 11-12.
Returning starters: Juniors: Kasey Schuster, 5-7, G; Eva Fahrnbruch, 5-7, G.
Outlook: The Huskies, last at state in 2007, graduated six seniors and could be hard-pressed to repeat last year’s 11-win output.
BEATRICE
Coach: Jalen Weeks, 4th year. 2020-21: 13-5.
Returning starters: Seniors: Morgan Mahoney, 5-6, G; Chelsea Leners, 5-11, F. Juniors: Riley Schwisow, 5-8, G.
Outlook: The Lady Orange return three starters from last year’s squad that came up one win short of state, losing in the district final.
BENNINGTON
Coach: John O’Connor. 2020-21: 14-11: state qualifier.
Returning starters: Seniors: Abby Boyes, 5-10, F; Alison Mack, 6-1, F; Emma John, 6-0, F.
Outlook: The Badgers graduated just two from last year’s state tourney squad; Boyes is the top returning scorer, averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game.
BLAIR
Coach: Matt Aschoff, 7th year. 2020-21: 13-9.
Returning starters: Seniors: Makayla Baughman, 5-8, G/F; Maggie Valasek, 5-8, F/C; Mya Larson, 5-4, G. Sophomores: Leah Chance, 5-7, G.
Outlook: Bears, who haven’t been to state since 1998, have lost in the district final the past two years; the return of three senior starters — Baughman and Larson each averaged 13 — could help them take the next step.
CRETE
Coach: John Larsen, 4th year. 2020-21: 21-4, state qualifier.
Returning starters: Seniors: Brooke Deisley, 5-8, F. Juniors: Marli Stones, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Marin Rasgorshek, 6-2, C
Outlook: The Cardinals graduated their top three scorers from last year’s state tourney squad; Larsen moved past Ken Cook in 2020-21 as the state’s career win leader with 629.
ELKHORN
Coach: Jennifer Wragge, 16th year. 2020-21: 9-13.
Returning starters: Seniors: Lexi Knott, 5-7, G; Ella Dalton, 5-7, G.
Outlook: The Antlers will need major contributions from last year’s bench players to supplement the return of starters Knott and Dalton.
ELKHORN NORTH
Coach: Ann Prince, 2nd year. 2020-21: 22-2, state champion.
Returning starters: Seniors: Reilly Palmer, 5-9, G; Molly Bruggeman, 5-9, F. Juniors: Hannah Nadgwick, 5-11, F; Grace Thompson, 5-8, G. Sophomores: Britt Prince, 5-11, G.
Outlook: The Wolves return everyone from last year’s squad that won state in its first season of varsity play; Prince earned all-state honors as a freshman, averaging 22.3 ppg.
GERING
Coach: Steve Land, 17th year. 2020-21: 13-11.
Returning starters: Seniors: Sydnee Winkler, 5-6, G. Juniors: Nickie Todd, 6-0, C; Carleigh Pszanka, 6-0, F.
Outlook: Experience, height and rebounding will be the strong suits for the Bulldogs.
GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST
Coach: Russ Moerer, 17th year. 2020-21: 12-12.
Returning starters: Seniors: Reba Mader, G. Juniors: Maddy Cushing, G.
Outlook: The Vikings graduated most of their scoring and rebounding from last year’s squad that lost in the district final; the addition of senior Rylie Rice (19 ppg), a transfer from GICC, will make a difference.
HASTINGS
Coach: Greg Mays, 15th year. 2020-21: 12-11.
Returning starters: Seniors: McKinsey Long, 5-6, G; KK Laux, 5-4, G; Maddie Hilgendorf, 5-11, F.
Outlook: The Tigers return three starters but lack of depth could be a factor; last year’s squad lost by a point to eventual state champion Elkhorn North in a district final.
NEBRASKA CITY
Coach: Justin Parr, 5th year. 2020-21: 5-16.
Returning starters: Seniors: Katie Schreiter, 5-8, G. Juniors: Halle Thompson, 5-11, C.
Outlook: The Pioneers, who haven’t been to state in 25 years, return two starters but face another uphill road.
NORRIS
Coach: Mark Hagerman, 21st year. 2020-21: 22-3, state runner-up.
Returning starters: Seniors: Delaney White, 5-9, F; Ella Waters, 6-2, C. Juniors: Gracie Kircher, 5-11, F.
Outlook: Titans return three starters from last year’s runner-up squad; Sydney Jelinek, sidelined by knee surgery last year, is coming off a strong volleyball season.
OMAHA DUCHESNE
Coach: Michael Brooks, 1st year. 2020-21: 8-14.
Returning starters: Juniors: Nicky Huss, 6-2, F. Sophomores: June Mullen, 5-6, G; Caroline Shanahan, 5-6, G; Ellie Shanahan, 5-6, G; Payton Ward, 5-11, F.
Outlook: The Cardinals are still young but returning players got valuable varsity experience last season; Brooks takes over as coach for Brad Thomas.
OMAHA GROSS
Coach: Linda Walker, 1st year. 2020-21: 17-6, state qualifier.
Returning starters: Seniors: Jenna Skradski, 5-9, F; Jordan Skradski, 5-7, F.
Outlook: The Cougars graduated four from last year’s state tourney team, including top scorers Rachel Culhane and Theo Mba; longtime Wahoo coach Walker takes over the helm from Marty Gilson.
OMAHA MERCY
Coach: Nicole Lenczowski, 2nd year.
Returning starters: Seniors: Willavena Tokporo, 6-0, F; Clare Coniglio, 5-7, G/F. Juniors: Sydney Crampton, 5-5, G.
Outlook: The Monarchs return three starters, including Tokporo — 9.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg last season.
OMAHA SKUTT
Coach: Kip Colony, 4th year. 2020-21: 19-5, state qualifier.
Returning starters: Seniors: Victoria Van Dyke, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Peyton McCabe, 5-4, G; Addison Burt, 5-6, F.
Outlook: A late-season injury last year to 6-4 Nebraska volleyball commit Lindsay Krause led to a tough finish; SkyHawks hope to return to state with the help of McCabe, who averaged 11.2 ppg last season as a freshman.
PLATTEVIEW
Coach: Gary Wood, 3rd year. 2020-21: 11-11.
Returning starters: Sophomores: Baylee Tex, 5-5, G; Kate Roseland, 5-10, C.
Outlook: A very young Trojans squad might be hard pressed to improve on last year’s 11-win campaign.
SEWARD
Coach: Beth Bohuslavsky, 2nd year. 2020-21: 6-17.
Returning starters: Seniors: Hannah Benedict, 5-6, G. Juniors: Tarryn Hartman, 5-5, G. Sophomores: Haylie Sloup, 5-5, G.
Outlook: The Bluejays return three starters but are still very young; Bohuslavsky, the team’s point guard during the glory days — four straight championships — enters her second season as head coach.
SIDNEY
Coach: Tyler Shaw. 2020-21: 18-7, C-1 state qualifier.
Returning starters: Seniors: Brynna Ross, 5-2, G; Alecca Campbell, 5-8, F.
Outlook: The Raiders move back up to Class B after reaching state in Class C-1 last year; Karly Sylvester (11.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and two other senior starters graduated so the Raiders will be hard pressed to repeat that success.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY
Coach: Steve Selk, 3rd year. 2020-21: 10-15.
Returning starters: Seniors: Aubree Van Berkum, 5-5, G.
Outlook: The Cardinals graduated four starters and a fifth tore her ACL during soccer season; players with little varsity experience will need to step up.
WAVERLY
Coach: John Cockerill, 6th year. 2020-21: 9-14.
Returning starters: Seniors: Emilia Rourke, 5-4, G; Abigail Carter, 5-4, G. Juniors: Paige Radenslaben, 5-5, G; Anna Clarke, 5-10, F.
Outlook: The Vikings return their top five scorers but lack of height could be a factor; a tough schedule could work in the team’s favor late in the season.
YORK
Coach: Matt Kern, 16th year. 2020-21: 21-4, state semifinalist.
Returning starters: Seniors: Masa Scheierman, 6-1, F; Destiny Shepherd, 5-5, G; Mattie Pohl, 5-5, G.
Outlook: The Dukes will miss graduated Maddie Portwine (15.7 ppg) but the return of three starters will help ease the pain.
OMAHA-AREA
ARLINGTON
Coach: Luke Brenn, 5th year. 2020-21: 9-14.
Returning starters: Seniors: Kailynn Gubbels, 5-10, G; Kate Miller, 5-10, F; Hailey Brenn, 5-11, C. Juniors: Keelianne Green, 5-8, G.
Outlook: The Eagles return four starters and hope to make a run at their first state tourney berth since 2001.
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD
Coach: Dave Hubert, first year. 2020-21: 14-11.
Returning starters: None.
Outlook: The Bluejays came within a win of state in Class B last season but graduated several key players; new coach Hubert, previously head coach at Papillion-La Vista and an assistant at Gretna, takes over the reins.
BELLEVUE CORNERSTONE
Coach: Amy Kieser. 2020-21: 6-13.
Returning starters: Juniors: Brekyn Kok, 5-7, G; Sage Wehrbein, 5-7, G.
Outlook: The Class C-2 program only has four years of varsity experience but is making strides every season.
CONESTOGA
Coach: Tony Thies, 4th year. 2020-21: 6-14.
Returning starters: Seniors: Lindee Watson, 5-9, F; Matilyn Steckler, 5-5, G. Juniors: Sophia Ackerman, 6-0, F.
Outlook: Cougars expect a strong rotation of 8-10 girls and should show improvement; Watson averaged 11.5 ppg last season.
ELMWOOD-MURDOCK
Coach: Paul Dwyer, 3rd year. 2020-21: 12-12.
Returning starters: Seniors: Lexi Bacon, 5-8, G/F; Bailey Frahm, 5-10m G; Sela Rikli, 5-6, F. Juniors: Ella Zierott, 5-6, G.
Outlook: The Class D-1 Knights return four starters from last year’s state tourney squad and graduated just one off the roster; the addition of 6-5 volleyball standout Brenna Schmidt should help even more,
LOUISVILLE
Coach: Wally Johnson, 15th year. 2020-21: 17-9.
Returning starters: Seniors: Avery Heilig, 5-7, G. Juniors: Sagan Leach, 5-5, G. Sophomores: Ella Johnson, 6-0, F/C.
Outlook: The Lions came close to reaching the Class C-1 state tourney last year, losing to Grand Island Central Catholic in a district final; Heilig averaged 10.1 ppg last season.
MEAD
Coach: Lyle Havelka, 3rd year. 2020-21: 13-10.
Returning starters: Seniors: Emily Hebenstreit, G; Emily Quinn, G; Bailey Langemeier, F/C; Bri Lemke, C.
Outlook: The Raiders return four starters from last year’s 13-win squad; Hebenstreit averaged 17.2 ppg last season.
OMAHA BROWNELL-TALBOT
Coach: Brad Dunlap, 3rd year. 202-21: 13-12.
Returning starters: Seniors: Molly Clark, 5-9, C; Kate Ohnoutka, 6-0, C. Juniors: Katherine Thaden, 5-9, G.
Outlook: The graduation of four seniors will create playing time for others; Thaden averaged almost 9.0 per game.
OMAHA CHRISTIAN
Coach: Tim Koca, 2nd year. 2020-21: 11-9.
Returning starters: Seniors: Emma Blum, 5-8, F; Belle Wirges, 5-8, F; Abby Martinson, 5-8, C. Juniors: Codie Wirges, 5-6, G.
Outlook: The Class C-2 Eagles had just their third winning season ever last year and should be even better with the return of four starters; Codie Wirges averaged 12.3 ppg in 2020-21.
OMAHA CONCORDIA
Coach: Trent Minneman, 3rd year. 2020-21: 3-20.
Returning starters: Seniors: Ella Hess, 5-8, G; Lily Meyer, 6-1, F. Juniors: Jenna Reelfs, 5-9, G; Kaylie Crom, 6-1, F; Paige Gerhardt, 5-4, G.
Outlook: The Mustangs have a nice blend of experience and young talent; major improvement expected.
OMAHA RONCALLI
Coach: Don Jensen, 26th year. 2020-21: 9-15.
Returning starters: Seniors: Emily Dropinski, G; Mia Stoffel, G; Arianna Dacus, G. Sophomores: Morgan Mancuso, G; Alice Cunningham, F.
Outlook: Young players will need to step up following the graduation of senior leader Claire Wilson.
WAHOO
Coach: Sean Forbes, 1st year. 2020-21: 13-10.
Returning starters: Seniors: Taylor Luben, 5-6, G; Karley Golladay, 5-5, G. Juniors: Autumn Iversen, 5-6, G.
Outlook: The return of three starters should help the Warriors, who move on from longtime coach Linda Walker to first-year coach Forbes.
WAHOO NEUMANN
Coach: Jason Simons, 13th year. 2020-21: 14-12.
Returning starters: Seniors: Mary Chvatal; Lauren Thiele; Kali Jurgensmeier. Juniors: Kinslee Bosak.
Outlook: The Class C-1 Cavaliers return four starters from the squad that lost to state runner-up Hastings St. Cecilia in a district final; Jurgensmeier, a volleyball standout, averaged 13 points and eight rebounds in 2020-21.
YUTAN
Coach: Clay Carlton, 2nd year. 2020-21: 8-11.
Returning starters: Seniors: Christina Kerkman, 5-6, F. Juniors: Laycee Josoff, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Maura Tichota, 5-10, G/f; Haley Kube, 5-5, G; Maycee Hays, 5-5, G; Ellie Lloyd, 5-8, F.
Outlook: The Chieftains had no seniors last year and started four freshmen; the team should reap the benefits this season.