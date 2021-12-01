 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Previewing the Nebraska high school girls basketball season
0 comments
topical
BASKETBALL

Previewing the Nebraska high school girls basketball season

Check out the preseason Nebraska high school girls basketball ratings, by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about Nebraska high school girls basketball season.

* * *

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Brittany Wilson, 3rd year. 2020-21: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Baylee Egan, 5-11, F; Riley Jensen, 5-11, F; Hattie Baird, 5-6, G. Juniors: Mya Skoff, 5-10, G; Mackenzie Reimer, 5-11, F.

Outlook: The Chieftains return everyone from last year’s squad that came up one win short of state; Skoff was seventh in Class A scoring last season, averaging 17.2 ppg.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Dane Bacon, 4th year. 2020-21: 13-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Taryn Wharton, 5-6, G; Dani Peterson, 5-11, F; Grace Schaefer, 6-0, F. Juniors: Faith Elmore, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Kenzie Melcher, 5-10, G; Ahnica Russell-Brown, 5-8, G.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds could make a run at state with the return of double-digit scorers Wharton (18.4 ppg) and Peterson (11.3).

COLUMBUS

Coach: Scott Schaefer, 1st year. 2020-21: 4-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Logan Kapels, 5-8, F; Addison Kudron, 5-8, G; Tayler Braun, 5-7, G. Juniors: Elizabeth Thompson, 5-9, F.

Outlook: The Discoverers hope to show improvement for new coach Schaefer, who takes over for longtime coach Dave Licari.

ELKHORN SOUTH

Coach: Jamie Davis, 2nd year. 2020-21: 7-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lauren Kohl, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Storm graduated five seniors so younger players will need to step up for second-year coach Davis.

FREMONT

Coach: Kelly Flynn, 3rd year. 2020-21: 23-4, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Taylor McCabe, 5-9, G; Sarah Sheppard, 5-11, G/f; Macy Bryant, 5-11, F/C; Bella Keaton, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The Tigers return four starters — including all-stater McCabe — and hope to take that final step to a first state title after finishing as runner-up last year.

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Jeff Balz, 1st year. 2020-21: 1-21.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: A complete overhaul — including a new coach — could lead to a brighter future for the Islanders.

GRETNA

Coach: Jerome Skrdla, 27st year. 2020-21: 13-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grace Huntwork, 5-9, G; Sydney Zabloudil, 5-7, G; Sidney Reimer, 5-9, F; Emma Schwiegart, 6-2, F; Jenna Marshall, 5-8, G. Sophomores: Allison Marshall, 5-10, G.

Outlook: Dragons should be a team to watch with the return of several starters; longtime coach Skrdla enters this season with 583 career wins, sixth on the state’s all-time win list.

KEARNEY

Coach: Kyle Fletcher, 3rd year. 2020-21: 10-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kierstynn Garner. Junior: Tatum Rusher.

Outlook: The Bearcats went from 5-20 in 2019-20 to 10-11 last year; additional improvement is expected.

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Dennis Prichard, 16th year. 2020:21: 13-10, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Matalynn Campbell, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Spartans graduated four from last year’s state tourney team, including high-scoring guards Olivia Kugler and Haley Peterson; Campbell averaged almost 11 points last season.

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: Dominique Kelley-Johnson, 4th year. 2020-21: 13-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: J’unti Franklin, 5-6, G. Juniors: Kiana Wiley, 5-8, G; Briuana Robinson, 5-7, G; Nyawarga Jock, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The return of four starters and the addition of Lincoln North Star transfer Dyvine Harris at point guard should be positives for the Links.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR

Coach: Tommy Johnson, 1st year. 2020-21: 11-10.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: The Navigators have no returning starters, minimal varsity experience and a roster filled with underclassmen; good luck to first-year coach Johnson.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Ryan Psota. 2020-21: 25-0, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Charlee Hagedorn, 5-9, F. Juniors: Adison Markowski, 5-8, G.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts return two starters from last year’s state champion but the graduation of dominating all-stater Alexis Markowski (23.3 ppg, 12.1 rpg) is bad news for Pius, though good news for every other Class A team in the state.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Isaiah Dell, 3rd year. 2020-21: 4-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tayah Ryan, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Kya Branch, 5-7, G; Nyaluak Dak, 6-2, F; Samantha Searcey, 5-6, G.

Outlook: A lot of young returners fuel optimism for the Knights.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Tim Barada, 1st year. 2020-21: 19-3, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Freddie Wallace, 6-0, F. Sophomores: Kennadi Williams, 5-3, G.

Outlook: A new era for the Silver Hawks as former assistant Barada takes over for Jeff Rump; seven seniors graduated from last year so young players will be counted on to step up.

MILLARD NORTH

Coach: Chris Paulson, 2nd year. 2020-21: 14-10, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Megan Chambers, 6-1, C; Darian Winkelbauer, 5-9, G. Juniors: Kayla Preston, 6-0, F; Mya Sohl, 5-8, F.

Outlook: The Mustangs graduated five from last year’s state tourney squad but three returning starters averaged almost 9.0 ppg; addition of transfer Ellie McCarville will help.

MILLARD SOUTH

Coach: Bryce Meyers, 8th year. 2020-21: 24-2, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Megan Belt, 5-7, G. Juniors: Cora Olson, 5-9, G; Khloe Lemon, 5-11, G; Lexi Finkenbiner, 5-10, G; Mya Babbitt, 5-9, g; Juliana Jones, 5-11, F.

Outlook: The Patriots return all but one off last year’s state semifinal squad; once again, a strong championship contender.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Marc Kruger, 8th year. 2020-21: 5-17.

Returning starters: Juniors: Libby Hoffman, 5-7, G; Grace Kelley, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Wildcats should show improvement after fielding a very young squad last season.

NORFOLK

Coach: Jared Oswald, 8th year. 2020-21: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Erin Schwanebeck.

Outlook: The Panthers return just one starter from the team that lost to Lincoln Southwest in last year’s district final; young players will be counted on heavily.

NORTH PLATTE

Coach: Tyson Hammond, 4th year. 2020-21: 15-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Carly Purdy, 6-0, F/C. Sophomores: Clancy Brown, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Trying to replace top scorer Gracie Haneborg (18.6 ppg) from last year’s state tourney squad won’t be easy; Purdy averaged 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds in 2020-21.

OMAHA BRYAN

Coach: Nicole Mitchell, 4th year. 2020-21: Did not play (Covid).

Returning starters: Juniors: Ana Maria Funes, 6-0, F/C. Sophomores: Stephany Hernandez, 5-5, G.

Outlook: The Bears are young but hungry.

OMAHA CENTRAL

Coach: Michael Kroupa, 3rd year. 2020-21: 23-4, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Aaniya Webb, 5-11, G; Aniah Wayne, 5-9, G; Claire Williams, 5-6, G; Ital Lopuyo, 6-6, C. Sophomores: Inia Jones, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The Eagles return much of their firepower from last year’s 23-win squad; three returning starters averaged in double figures.

OMAHA MARIAN

Coach: Tom Tvrdy, 1st year. 2020-21: 7-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Olivia Heinert, 5-6, G. Juniors: Ashley Wilwerding, 5-9, F.

Outlook: The graduation of two four-year starters and 1,000-point scorers won’t help the rebuild, but the addition of new coach Tvrdy — architect of four consecutive state titles at Seward — will make things interesting.

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Michaela Dailey, 6th year. 2020-21: 2-18.

Returning starters: Sophomores: Ella Holtzclaw, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Young Vikings hope to show improvement.

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Coach: Joseph Nash, 1st year. 2020-21: 5-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Taniya Golden, 5-10, C; Brooklyn Busby, 5-8, G; JayVeonna Williams, 5-9, C; Ravyne Wallace, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The return of four starters will ease the transition for new coach Nash, who takes over for Genese Hodges; Golden averaged 13 ppg and 7.6 rpg.

OMAHA SOUTH

Coach: Neil Askew, 3rd year. 2020-21: 2-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Skye Giddings, 5-2, G; Gisela Meza-Guzman, 5-2, G. Juniors: Savanah Appel, 5-3, G.

Outlook: Young Packers seek to improve after winning two games over the past two seasons.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Steve Clark, 11th year. 2020-21: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kaitlyn Hanna, 5-6, G; Adriana DiPrima, 5-7, G; Madilyn Siebler, 5-10, F; Olivia Kraft, 5-7, G. Juniors: Lucy Schonlau, 6-4, C.

Outlook: The Warriors return all five starters and have nine seniors on the roster; missing state last year for just the second time in the past seven years is added incentive.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Cody Trofholz, 1st year. 2020-21: 14-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Caitlyn Ryan, 5-9, F; Brooklyn Wrice, 5-4, G.

Outlook: The return of 3-year letter winners Ryan and Wrice is a good place to start for new coach Trofholz, who takes over for Josh Siske.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Coach: Andy Gerlecz, 11th year. 2020-21: 11-12 .

Returning starters: Seniors: Kara Lang, G. Juniors: Savanna Solomon, G.

Outlook: The Titans made a late-season run last year and came within one win of state, but graduation hit the team hard; younger players will be counted on heavily.

CLASS B

ADAMS CENTRAL

Coach: Evan Smith, 7th year. 2020-21: 14-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jessica Babcock, 5-7, G; Libby Trausch, 5-7, G. Juniors: Rachel Goodon, 6-3, C.

Outlook: The return of several key players will help ease the move to Class B; Babcock and Trausch averaged 11 ppg last year and Goodon averaged 9 ppg and 9 rpg.

AURORA

Coach: Kelly Boshart, 2nd year. 2020-21: 11-12.

Returning starters: Juniors: Kasey Schuster, 5-7, G; Eva Fahrnbruch, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Huskies, last at state in 2007, graduated six seniors and could be hard-pressed to repeat last year’s 11-win output.

BEATRICE

Coach: Jalen Weeks, 4th year. 2020-21: 13-5.

Returning starters: Seniors: Morgan Mahoney, 5-6, G; Chelsea Leners, 5-11, F. Juniors: Riley Schwisow, 5-8, G.

Outlook: The Lady Orange return three starters from last year’s squad that came up one win short of state, losing in the district final.

BENNINGTON

Coach: John O’Connor. 2020-21: 14-11: state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Abby Boyes, 5-10, F; Alison Mack, 6-1, F; Emma John, 6-0, F.

Outlook: The Badgers graduated just two from last year’s state tourney squad; Boyes is the top returning scorer, averaging 12 points and seven rebounds per game.

BLAIR

Coach: Matt Aschoff, 7th year. 2020-21: 13-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Makayla Baughman, 5-8, G/F; Maggie Valasek, 5-8, F/C; Mya Larson, 5-4, G. Sophomores: Leah Chance, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Bears, who haven’t been to state since 1998, have lost in the district final the past two years; the return of three senior starters — Baughman and Larson each averaged 13 — could help them take the next step.

CRETE

Coach: John Larsen, 4th year. 2020-21: 21-4, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brooke Deisley, 5-8, F. Juniors: Marli Stones, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Marin Rasgorshek, 6-2, C

Outlook: The Cardinals graduated their top three scorers from last year’s state tourney squad; Larsen moved past Ken Cook in 2020-21 as the state’s career win leader with 629.

ELKHORN

Coach: Jennifer Wragge, 16th year. 2020-21: 9-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lexi Knott, 5-7, G; Ella Dalton, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Antlers will need major contributions from last year’s bench players to supplement the return of starters Knott and Dalton.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Ann Prince, 2nd year. 2020-21: 22-2, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Reilly Palmer, 5-9, G; Molly Bruggeman, 5-9, F. Juniors: Hannah Nadgwick, 5-11, F; Grace Thompson, 5-8, G. Sophomores: Britt Prince, 5-11, G.

Outlook: The Wolves return everyone from last year’s squad that won state in its first season of varsity play; Prince earned all-state honors as a freshman, averaging 22.3 ppg.

GERING

Coach: Steve Land, 17th year. 2020-21: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sydnee Winkler, 5-6, G. Juniors: Nickie Todd, 6-0, C; Carleigh Pszanka, 6-0, F.

Outlook: Experience, height and rebounding will be the strong suits for the Bulldogs.

GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST

Coach: Russ Moerer, 17th year. 2020-21: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Reba Mader, G. Juniors: Maddy Cushing, G.

Outlook: The Vikings graduated most of their scoring and rebounding from last year’s squad that lost in the district final; the addition of senior Rylie Rice (19 ppg), a transfer from GICC, will make a difference.

HASTINGS

Coach: Greg Mays, 15th year. 2020-21: 12-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: McKinsey Long, 5-6, G; KK Laux, 5-4, G; Maddie Hilgendorf, 5-11, F.

Outlook: The Tigers return three starters but lack of depth could be a factor; last year’s squad lost by a point to eventual state champion Elkhorn North in a district final.

NEBRASKA CITY

Coach: Justin Parr, 5th year. 2020-21: 5-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Katie Schreiter, 5-8, G. Juniors: Halle Thompson, 5-11, C.

Outlook: The Pioneers, who haven’t been to state in 25 years, return two starters but face another uphill road.

NORRIS

Coach: Mark Hagerman, 21st year. 2020-21: 22-3, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Delaney White, 5-9, F; Ella Waters, 6-2, C. Juniors: Gracie Kircher, 5-11, F.

Outlook: Titans return three starters from last year’s runner-up squad; Sydney Jelinek, sidelined by knee surgery last year, is coming off a strong volleyball season.

OMAHA DUCHESNE

Coach: Michael Brooks, 1st year. 2020-21: 8-14.

Returning starters: Juniors: Nicky Huss, 6-2, F. Sophomores: June Mullen, 5-6, G; Caroline Shanahan, 5-6, G; Ellie Shanahan, 5-6, G; Payton Ward, 5-11, F.

Outlook: The Cardinals are still young but returning players got valuable varsity experience last season; Brooks takes over as coach for Brad Thomas.

OMAHA GROSS

Coach: Linda Walker, 1st year. 2020-21: 17-6, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jenna Skradski, 5-9, F; Jordan Skradski, 5-7, F.

Outlook: The Cougars graduated four from last year’s state tourney team, including top scorers Rachel Culhane and Theo Mba; longtime Wahoo coach Walker takes over the helm from Marty Gilson.

OMAHA MERCY

Coach: Nicole Lenczowski, 2nd year.

Returning starters: Seniors: Willavena Tokporo, 6-0, F; Clare Coniglio, 5-7, G/F. Juniors: Sydney Crampton, 5-5, G.

Outlook: The Monarchs return three starters, including Tokporo — 9.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg last season.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Kip Colony, 4th year. 2020-21: 19-5, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Victoria Van Dyke, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Peyton McCabe, 5-4, G; Addison Burt, 5-6, F.

Outlook: A late-season injury last year to 6-4 Nebraska volleyball commit Lindsay Krause led to a tough finish; SkyHawks hope to return to state with the help of McCabe, who averaged 11.2 ppg last season as a freshman.

PLATTEVIEW

Coach: Gary Wood, 3rd year. 2020-21: 11-11.

Returning starters: Sophomores: Baylee Tex, 5-5, G; Kate Roseland, 5-10, C.

Outlook: A very young Trojans squad might be hard pressed to improve on last year’s 11-win campaign.

SEWARD

Coach: Beth Bohuslavsky, 2nd year. 2020-21: 6-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Hannah Benedict, 5-6, G. Juniors: Tarryn Hartman, 5-5, G. Sophomores: Haylie Sloup, 5-5, G.

Outlook: The Bluejays return three starters but are still very young; Bohuslavsky, the team’s point guard during the glory days — four straight championships — enters her second season as head coach.

SIDNEY

Coach: Tyler Shaw. 2020-21: 18-7, C-1 state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brynna Ross, 5-2, G; Alecca Campbell, 5-8, F.

Outlook: The Raiders move back up to Class B after reaching state in Class C-1 last year; Karly Sylvester (11.4 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and two other senior starters graduated so the Raiders will be hard pressed to repeat that success.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Coach: Steve Selk, 3rd year. 2020-21: 10-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Aubree Van Berkum, 5-5, G.

Outlook: The Cardinals graduated four starters and a fifth tore her ACL during soccer season; players with little varsity experience will need to step up.

WAVERLY

Coach: John Cockerill, 6th year. 2020-21: 9-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Emilia Rourke, 5-4, G; Abigail Carter, 5-4, G. Juniors: Paige Radenslaben, 5-5, G; Anna Clarke, 5-10, F.

Outlook: The Vikings return their top five scorers but lack of height could be a factor; a tough schedule could work in the team’s favor late in the season.

YORK

Coach: Matt Kern, 16th year. 2020-21: 21-4, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Masa Scheierman, 6-1, F; Destiny Shepherd, 5-5, G; Mattie Pohl, 5-5, G.

Outlook: The Dukes will miss graduated Maddie Portwine (15.7 ppg) but the return of three starters will help ease the pain.

OMAHA-AREA

ARLINGTON

Coach: Luke Brenn, 5th year. 2020-21: 9-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kailynn Gubbels, 5-10, G; Kate Miller, 5-10, F; Hailey Brenn, 5-11, C. Juniors: Keelianne Green, 5-8, G.

Outlook: The Eagles return four starters and hope to make a run at their first state tourney berth since 2001.

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

Coach: Dave Hubert, first year. 2020-21: 14-11.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: The Bluejays came within a win of state in Class B last season but graduated several key players; new coach Hubert, previously head coach at Papillion-La Vista and an assistant at Gretna, takes over the reins.

BELLEVUE CORNERSTONE

Coach: Amy Kieser. 2020-21: 6-13.

Returning starters: Juniors: Brekyn Kok, 5-7, G; Sage Wehrbein, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Class C-2 program only has four years of varsity experience but is making strides every season.

CONESTOGA

Coach: Tony Thies, 4th year. 2020-21: 6-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lindee Watson, 5-9, F; Matilyn Steckler, 5-5, G. Juniors: Sophia Ackerman, 6-0, F.

Outlook: Cougars expect a strong rotation of 8-10 girls and should show improvement; Watson averaged 11.5 ppg last season.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK

Coach: Paul Dwyer, 3rd year. 2020-21: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lexi Bacon, 5-8, G/F; Bailey Frahm, 5-10m G; Sela Rikli, 5-6, F. Juniors: Ella Zierott, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The Class D-1 Knights return four starters from last year’s state tourney squad and graduated just one off the roster; the addition of 6-5 volleyball standout Brenna Schmidt should help even more,

LOUISVILLE

Coach: Wally Johnson, 15th year. 2020-21: 17-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Avery Heilig, 5-7, G. Juniors: Sagan Leach, 5-5, G. Sophomores: Ella Johnson, 6-0, F/C.

Outlook: The Lions came close to reaching the Class C-1 state tourney last year, losing to Grand Island Central Catholic in a district final; Heilig averaged 10.1 ppg last season.

MEAD

Coach: Lyle Havelka, 3rd year. 2020-21: 13-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Emily Hebenstreit, G; Emily Quinn, G; Bailey Langemeier, F/C; Bri Lemke, C.

Outlook: The Raiders return four starters from last year’s 13-win squad; Hebenstreit averaged 17.2 ppg last season.

OMAHA BROWNELL-TALBOT

Coach: Brad Dunlap, 3rd year. 202-21: 13-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Molly Clark, 5-9, C; Kate Ohnoutka, 6-0, C. Juniors: Katherine Thaden, 5-9, G.

Outlook: The graduation of four seniors will create playing time for others; Thaden averaged almost 9.0 per game.

OMAHA CHRISTIAN

Coach: Tim Koca, 2nd year. 2020-21: 11-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Emma Blum, 5-8, F; Belle Wirges, 5-8, F; Abby Martinson, 5-8, C. Juniors: Codie Wirges, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The Class C-2 Eagles had just their third winning season ever last year and should be even better with the return of four starters; Codie Wirges averaged 12.3 ppg in 2020-21.

OMAHA CONCORDIA

Coach: Trent Minneman, 3rd year. 2020-21: 3-20.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ella Hess, 5-8, G; Lily Meyer, 6-1, F. Juniors: Jenna Reelfs, 5-9, G; Kaylie Crom, 6-1, F; Paige Gerhardt, 5-4, G.

Outlook: The Mustangs have a nice blend of experience and young talent; major improvement expected.

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: Don Jensen, 26th year. 2020-21: 9-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Emily Dropinski, G; Mia Stoffel, G; Arianna Dacus, G. Sophomores: Morgan Mancuso, G; Alice Cunningham, F.

Outlook: Young players will need to step up following the graduation of senior leader Claire Wilson.

WAHOO

Coach: Sean Forbes, 1st year. 2020-21: 13-10.

Returning starters: Seniors: Taylor Luben, 5-6, G; Karley Golladay, 5-5, G. Juniors: Autumn Iversen, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The return of three starters should help the Warriors, who move on from longtime coach Linda Walker to first-year coach Forbes.

WAHOO NEUMANN

Coach: Jason Simons, 13th year. 2020-21: 14-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mary Chvatal; Lauren Thiele; Kali Jurgensmeier. Juniors: Kinslee Bosak.

Outlook: The Class C-1 Cavaliers return four starters from the squad that lost to state runner-up Hastings St. Cecilia in a district final; Jurgensmeier, a volleyball standout, averaged 13 points and eight rebounds in 2020-21.

YUTAN

Coach: Clay Carlton, 2nd year. 2020-21: 8-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Christina Kerkman, 5-6, F. Juniors: Laycee Josoff, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Maura Tichota, 5-10, G/f; Haley Kube, 5-5, G; Maycee Hays, 5-5, G; Ellie Lloyd, 5-8, F.

Outlook: The Chieftains had no seniors last year and started four freshmen; the team should reap the benefits this season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert