Omaha Westside and Omaha Marian have no secrets when it comes to their lineups.

The Metro Conference rivals have competed against each other five times already in preparation for this weekend's girls state swim meet.

“There’s a level of depth and nobody is a mystery anymore,” Westside coach Andy Rider said. “They all swim together or against each other in club, from all the teams. They want to show their best against the best.

“You want competition across the whole state. You want it to be fast, that’s how you better a sport.”

This year’s team title is expected to be a battle between the Warriors and Crusaders. The swimming prelims are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Devaney Center with the boys and girls finals set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

The three-day meet kicks off Thursday with the diving championships. The girls begin at 9:30 a.m. with the boys set to start at 2 p.m.

The Crusaders might have a slight edge if the meet comes down to the final event, the 400-yard freestyle relay. Marian debuted at No. 5 on The World-Herald’s all-time chart after winning the Metro race in 3:29.26. Westside wasn’t far behind in 3:30.37.

“Relays are worth double points so any of those could give us a lot of momentum,” Marian coach B.J. Christiansen said. “If we had our best in every relay we would win each one. But we need to try to spread them out in all three.

“Those influence not just the points, but individual performances as well. If you take a hit, it can be hard to bounce back.”

Both teams have built plenty of confidence throughout the season. The first swims against each other came on the opening weekend of the season at the Dec. 3 Omaha Burke Invitational.

Next was the Larry Hill Ram Relays the following week before a triangular that included defending state champ Lincoln Southwest Jan. 20. Eight days later was Westside’s invitational before the most recent meeting Feb. 11 and 12 at Metros.

The Crusaders fell two points (294-292) shy of defeating Southwest for the 2022 team title. Marian had one senior and six total swimmers on that team. This year, its up to 10 girls — and more experience.

“I think they learned a lot from how last year went,” Christiansen said. “The way they’ve been training, making sure everyone felt like a part of the team makes a world of a difference. They put in the work in the offseason and personally decided to make the team aspect more of a priority.”

Marian is led by Iowa commit Josie Hood, one of four female swimmers to post a time on an all-time Top 10 during the regular season. She is No. 6 in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races, making her the No. 1 seed in both.

One of the featured races is expected to be between Hood and Lincoln Southeast junior Natalya Woods in the 200 free, the event in which Woods is the two-time defending champ.

“Josie and Natalya have gone back and forth the last couple of years,” Christiansen said. “Josie’s lifetime best is right at or just a bit ahead of hers.”

Westside has momentum, winning their own invitational and Metros. Rider said those victory are good confidence boosters for a young team that features two seniors.

“We’re just going to have to swim our best on Friday, kind of like the Metro meet,” Rider said. “You can’t swim on Saturday if you don’t have a good swim on Friday. ... The girls know it, they’ve seen what they can do, especially based off the last meet.

"That gives them a certain amount of confidence that they can compete with the best. They also still know they’re going to have to work hard to put themselves in position to score.”

The Warriors last won the team championship in 2012. This also is Rider’s first state meet as Westside’s coach.

Rider succeeded longtime Warrior coach and former National High School Federation swimming coach of the year Doug Krecklow. In his 45-year career, Krecklow led the Warriors to 20 state championships (11 boys, nine girls).

“I know what Doug’s done, what (Pat) DiBiase did his one year at Westside, and what Cal Bentz did before that,” “It’s in the back of my mind a little bit. At the end of the day, it’s them out there swimming and I want them to compete and them to be successful.”

There are banners covering the south and west walls of the Westside pool commemorating each 20 championship. It’s nothing Rider talks to his team about, but he knows the girls would like to add one of their own.

“It’s a goal they’ve had all year to try and win a state championship,” Rider said. “They also want to be up on that record board. A lot of great names have come through Westside. They’re writing their own names in the history of Westside.”