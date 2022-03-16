Previewing the Nebraska high school girls tennis season

World-Herald staff writer Gene Schinzel has compiled everything you need to know for the 2022 season of Nebraska high school girls tennis.

* * *

CLASS A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Krista Tew

Returning state entries: Christina Carozza, sr.; Claire Peoples, jr.

Other contributors: Morgan Blaha, so.

Outlook: The Chieftains graduated five seniors from last season, but Peoples will return to 1 singles. Carozza will move up from 2 doubles to 1 doubles. Tew likes the unity on this year's team.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Tommy Harris

Returning state entries: Stephanie Main, sr.; Presley Liberty, sr.; CJ Jocson, jr.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds will have a very young with 70% of the roster either freshmen or sophomores. Main played 1 doubles last season, while Jocson played 2 singles.

COLUMBUS

Coach: Kim Leibhart

​Returning state entries: Abagail Loeffelholz, sr.; Logan Kapels, sr.; Sarah Lasso, jr.

Other contributors: Taylor Loontjer, so.

Outlook: The Discoverers return their starters from singles as Lasso played 1 singles a year ago. They must replace graduated seniors from doubles.

ELKHORN SOUTH

Coach: Steve Bischof

Returning state entries: Ellie Adamson, sr.; Julia Dittrick, jr.; Lauren Hinrichs, jr.

Other contributors: Jordyn Kirschenbaum, sr.; Natalie Doyle, sr.; Alyx Scheiber, jr.; Mia Deleidi, so.; Isa Hustad, so.; Aly Sherman, fr.

Outlook: The Storm lost three seniors who helped the team go 9-1 in duals last season, but they return a mix of experience and youth. Dittrick and Hinrichs finished eighth at state in 2 doubles, while Adamson played 2 singles.​

FREMONT

Coach: Justin Bigsby

Returning state entries: Grace Blick, sr.; Mackenzie Kirby, sr.; Adisyn Mendlik, sr.; Abbie Bigsby, jr.

Other contributors: Bethany Miller, jr.

Outlook: Experienced players will lead the Tigers. Bigsby went 22-9 and finished sixth at state at 2 singles last season, while Fremont also returns three of its four doubles starters.​

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Josh Budler

Returning state entries: Macy McDonald, sr.; Katie Wemhoff, sr.; Claire Kelly, sr.; Emma Tennant, sr.; Annika Staab, so.; Finley Evans, so.

Outlook: The Islanders return all their starters from last season as they look to be much improved. McDonald went 21-13 and was seeded 10th at 1 singles last season

KEARNEY

Coach: Troy Saulsbury

Returning state entries: Olivia Flood, sr.; Meghan Dahlke, sr.; Cecilia Henning, jr.

Other contributors: Paige Moffett, sr.; Emilee Anderson, so.; Emma Heacock, fr.

Outlook: The Bearcats return a solid core from a team that placed eighth at state. Flood placed eighth at 1 singles, while Dahlke and Henning were seventh at 2 doubles.​

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Chris Stock

Returning state entries: Kristina Le, sr.; Sofia Sarroub, so.; Gibsen Chapman, so.

Other contributors: Belinda Rademacher, fr.

Outlook: Sarroub and Chapman held down the single spots for the Spartans last season when they placed fifth as a team at state. They graduated three of four doubles starters, Le played on the 1 doubles team that finished runner-up.​

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: David Dyson

Returning state entries: Kate Bergmeyer, sr.; Abby Crotteau, jr.

Other contributors: Caroline Brandt, sr.; Mila Thongdy, sr.; Emily Robinson, sr.; Allyson Grieser, sr.; Lexi Hind, jr.; Raquel Souto, jr.; Kaitlin Sidders, jr.; Kristie Trinh, jr.

Outlook: The Links graduated four of their six starters as Crotteau played 2 singles and Bergmeyer 2 doubles a year ago. ​

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare

Returning state entries: Aly Woita, sr.; Cecilia Ulrich, jr.; Domi Pace, jr.

Other contributors: Hailey Kobza, jr.; Jacey Tran, jr.

Outlook: The defending state champs return some experience as Ulrich won 2 singles and Woita was fourth at 1 doubles. DeWispelare said a key early in the season is finding the best fit for its lineup.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Chris Salem

Returning state entries: Camilla Ibrahimova, sr.; Ally Keitges, sr.; Lily Rippeteau, sr.

Other contributors: Anley Sothen, sr.; Helen Jamison, jr.; Corrine Barber, fr.; Carolyn Skold, fr.

Outlook: State runner-up team in 2021 has a lot of experience in 2022 as seven of its top 10 players are seniors. Ibrahimova placed third at 1 singles last season, while Keitges won 1 doubles. Rippeteau was fifth at 2 doubles.​

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Dennis Hershberger

Returning state entries: Ella Dean, sr.; Grace Bartolome, sr.; Natalie Thompson, jr.

Other contributors: Sophia Heinrich, sr.; Katie Wieseler, sr.; Parker Brown, jr.; Rhea Poda, so.; Poppy Brown, fr.; Meenakshi Variyan, fr.

Outlook: Southwest should be a strong dual and tournament team after placing third at state last year. Dean and Bartolome were third at 1 doubles last season, while Thompson placed seventh at 1 singles.

MILLARD SOUTH

Coach: Jason Rodenberger

Returning state entries: Amelia Dolton, sr.; Callie Freeman, sr.; Ella Haakinson, sr.; Catelyn Rodenbiker, jr.

Outlook: The core of last year's team returns as Dolton played 1 singles and Freeman and Haakinson played 1 doubles. Those players should help the Patriots advance deep into tournaments.​

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Tom Koziol

Returning state entries: Julia Wegiel, sr.; Lauren Borgwardt, sr.; Alaina Callahan, jr.; Meredith Burkland, jr.; Ellie McCormick, jr.

Other contributors: Addie Smith, sr.

Outlook: An experienced group returns for the Wildcats, who placed 10th at state. Wegiel and McCormick finished seventh at state in 1 doubles, while Callahan won 24 matches at 1 singles.

NORFOLK

Coach: Kelly Krueger

Returning state entry: Kyla Robinson, jr.

Other contributors: Carly Streich, jr.; Sailor Cipra, jr.; Malori Schrader, jr.; Chloe Signor, jr.; Jayda Christensen, jr.

Outlook: Robinson is the only letterwinner returning, so Norfolk will be very young and its lineup could be adjusted throughout the season.

NORTH PLATTE

Coach: Danielle Blake

Returning state entries: Jada Mae Wheeler, sr.; Kinley Stine, jr.; Reagan Douglas, jr.; Hallie Hamilton, jr.

Other contributors: Jette Mueller, sr.; Breanna Lundgreen, jr.

Outlook: Blake likes the direction of the program, with interest growing as 12 of its 22 players are freshmen. Wheeler played 1 doubles last season, while Stine started at 2 singles.

OMAHA BURKE

Coach: Alexia Grefe

Returning state entries: Alexis Liebsack, sr.; Shea Alfrey, sr.; Mallory Williams, jr.

Outlook: The Bulldogs return three starters from a year ago as Williams played 1 singles and Liebsack and Alfrey combined to win 15 matches at 2 doubles.​

OMAHA CENTRAL

Coach: Stan Shaw

Returning state entries: Eliana Beacom, sr.; Grace Hodges, jr.; Audrey Theophilus, jr.; Shruti Garapati, so.; Ella Levy, so.

Other contributors: Sara Mathieson, sr.

Outlook: Good experience returns for the Eagles. Garapati won 11 matches at 1 singles last season, while Beacom played 1 doubles.​

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Bryson Wiser

Returning state entries: Virginia Holtzclaw, sr.; Callie Vaske, sr.; Alana Buna, sr.; Georgia LcClair, sr.; Sofia Acosta, so.

Other contributors: Anna Rogers, sr.; Faith Stratford, sr.; Jessica Oeschger, sr.

Outlook: The Vikings will be led by a large senior class. Acosta is back after playing 1 singles last season.

OMAHA SOUTH

Coach: Buddy Hogan

Returning state entries: Ellie Heywood, sr; Ashlyn Felipe-Cruz, jr.; Briana Ortiz-Narvaez, jr.; Julia Perez, jr.

Other contributors: Alexandra Gutierrez, jr.; Ana Moreno-Guzman, jr.; Alya Silva, jr.; Fatima Ibrahim, jr.; Kaylene Dominguez-Argueta, jr.; Valeria Dominguez-Ruiz, jr.; Esmeraldo Aguilar, fr.; Sara Wilhem, fr.

Outlook: Hogan looks for improvements from his young team. Ortiz-Narvaez played 1 singles last season, while Heywood played 1 doubles.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Bart Jeseritz

Returning state entries: Claire Bonnett, sr.; Katy Terry, sr.; Jocelyn Healy, jr.

Other contributors: Olivia Villota, sr.; Caroline Kreibel, so.; Ava Schroeder, so.; Grace Greenwald, fr.

Outlook: The Warriors return Bonnett, who played 2 singles last saason, and their 1 doubles team of Terry and Healy. Newcomers will give Westside a boost as Kreibel and Schroeder are Omaha Marian transfers and Greenwald is a talented freshman.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Mariana Hurst

Returning state entries: Sofia Hurst, sr.: Natalia Vazquez, sr.; Haley Wilwerding, jr.

Other contributors: Emmie Wells, jr.; Soleil Chung, fr.

Outlook: The Monarchs return their 1 doubles team in Hurst and Wilwerding, who won 18 matches a year ago. Coach Hurst feels this will be an athletic team that will improve throughout the fall.

CLASS B

ADAMS CENTRAL

Coach: Ed Sughroue

Returning state entries: Claire Kiolbasa, sr.; Elli Marker, sr.; Brianna Stroh, sr.; Gracie Weichman, so.; Emmery Huyser, so.

Other contributors: Madaline McDaniel, sr.; Hannah Crawford, sr.; Ixcel Lom, so.; Charlee Mucklow, so.; Irelyn Samuelson, so.

Outlook: Their No. 1 singles player graduated, but lots of experience is back for the Patriots. Marker and Stroh played 1 doubles, while Weichman and Huyser placed eighth at state at 2 doubles.

ALLIANCE

Coach: Scott Mills

Returning state entries: Brooklyn Branstiter, sr.; Haylie Weare, jr.; Karlie Jensen, jr.

Other contributors: Regan Braun, so.; Kinley Pfeiffer, so.

Outlook: Weare played 2 singles and Branstiter and Jensen played 2 doubles last season. It's a young team, but Mills is excited that the roster size has doubled to 26 and new players have shown promise.​

BEATRICE

Coach: Chrisy Strubel

Returning state entries: Olivia Pfeiffer, sr.; Ashton Strubel, jr.; Sonia Benavides, jr.

Outlook: Pfeiffer played 1 singles last season, whiel Strubel and Benavides played 2 doubles. Beatrice has 28 players out this season, but outside those starters, it will be a very young team.

BENNINGTON

Coach: Jamie Wieme

Returning state entries: Ava Williams, sr.; Eva Behlen, jr.; Brinlynn Johnson, jr.; Kailee Bailey, so.; Maddie Uhlir, so.

Other contributors: Paige Wright, sr.; Chloe Stuckenschmidt, jr.

Outlook: Bennington looks to take another step forward after placing 11th at state in the program's inaugural season. The Badgers return nearly all its starters, as Bailey finished seventh at state at 1 singles and Behlen was eighth at 2 singles.

ELKHORN

Coach: Jon Holtz

Returning state entries: Julia Gates, sr.; Ella Schutte, jr.; Katie Schultz, jr.; Paulina Fomicheva, so.

Other contributors: Kira Ozyomaya, fr.

Outlook: The Antlers return good experience, but have a couple of spots. Gates went 26-8 and finished fifth at state at 1 doubles, while Fomicheva was 22-12 and placed sixth at 1 singles.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Lance Kush

Returning state entries: Paige Willcoxon, sr.; Allie Tabaka, jr.; Macy Falconer, so.; Haylee Wolf, so.; Cam Jacobsmeier, so.; Grace Jesske, so.

Other contributors: Sophia Jones, fr.

Outlook: The Wolves return everyone from a team that placed 12th at state. Tabaka played 1 singles, while Willcoxon and Jesske placed sixth at 2 doubles. North's young program should continue to improve.

GERING

Coach: Ron Swank

Returning state entries: Maia Swan, jr.; Camille Newman, jr.

Other contributors: Alexis Thompson, sr.; Hanna Walker, jr.; Olivia Mack, jr.; Jaylei Cervantes, so.; Lily Scott, so.; Aria Schneider, fr.; Kari Newman, fr.; Arebel Stock, fr.; Sarah Baltz, fr.; Ashlyn Feil, fr.; Gabriella Timblin, fr.; Elysia Altamirano, fr.​

Outlook: The biggest challenge for Gering will be replacing two senior singles players who were state medalists.​

GRAND ISLAND CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Coach: James Lowry

Returning state entries: Mia Golka, sr.; Brooklyn Kolbet, sr.; Ayonya Birthi, jr.; Carolyn Maser, so.

Other contributors: Gracie Woods, jr.

Outlook: The Crusaders return a solid lineup and have depth after placing third at state last spring. Birthi placed fifth at 2 singles, while Golka and Kolbet were eighth at 1 doubles.

HASTINGS ST. CECILIA

Coach: Jennifer Kuncl

Returning state entries: Amy Tran, jr.; Addison Demuth, so.; Emma Schultes, so.

Other contributors: Emma Cerny, so.; Sarah Walz, so.; Leah Hentzen, so.

Outlook: St. Cecilia has a young team, but Kuncl said it has potential. Demuth played 1 doubles last season.

HOLDREGE

Coach: Dakota Burns

Returning state entries: Grace Maloley, sr.; Sara Nelson, sr.; Jenna Gustafson, jr.

Other contributors: Maycen Wilson, so.

Outlook: First-year coach takes over a team with some experienced leaders. Maloley played 1 singles last season, while Nelson and Gustafson played 2 doubles.

LEXINGTON

Coach: Jake Saulsbury

Returning state entries: Gracey Smith, sr.; Marianna McDowell, sr.; Haley Hernandez, sr.; Kayleigh Cetak, so.

Outlook: Four returning starters bring experience and depth to Lex's lineup. Smith played 1 singles last season, while McDowell and Hernandez played 1 doubles. Saulsbury believes his team's doubles can be strong this season.​

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN

Coach: Lisa Van Ostrand

Returning state entries: Alyssa Gove, sr.; Molly Looper, sr.; Jenna Wiltfong, sr.; Sarah Cunningham, sr.; Reese Looper, so.

Other contributors: Majil Darst, fr.

Outlook: Lincoln Christian returns a lot of experience from last year's eighth-place team at state, and Darst should help right away. Molly Looper was third at state in 2 singles, while Wiltfong was sixth at 1 doubles.

MCCOOK

Coach: Matt Wiemers

Returning state entries: Joslyn Hammond, sr.

Other contributors: Emily Alberts, sr.; Carley Peters, sr.; Amalia Almonza, sr.; Carsyn Craig, jr.; Abbie Johnson, jr.; Jaci Meyers, jr.; Rowen Wiemers, so.

Outlook: McCook has finished in the top four each of the last four state meets. This year, it reloads after graduating five starters. Hammond was second at 2 singles last season, and with 30 players out, Wiemers likes the competition for starting spots.

OMAHA DUCHESNE

Coach: Robert Weber

Returning state entries: Gabby Sjostedt, sr.; Ina Satpathy, jr.; Paulina Gilgenast, so.

Other contributors: Elizabeth Goebel, jr.; Leila Ayoub, so.; Meg Cordes, fr.

Outlook: The Cardinals, winners of the past two state tournaments, return Satpathy and Gilgenast, who won 1 doubles at state. Satpathy will take over at 1 singles after her sister Meena won the title last year. Sjostedt placed sixth at 2 singles.

OMAHA GROSS

Coach: Tristen Riha

Returning state entries: Megan Le, sr.; Leia Groski, sr.; Grace Riha, so.

Other contributors: McKenzie Hughes, so.

Outlook: Gross returns experience as Le and Groski played 1 doubles last season and Riha 2 singles. Riha and Hughes could team up at 2 doubles this season.

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: James McDermott

Returning state entries: none

Other contributors: MacKenzie Robertson, sr.; Janella Abosi, sr.

Outlook: The Crimson Pride will have a small team and will rely on its two seniors to lead the way.

RALSTON

Coach: Tommy Siske

Returning state entries: Kamille Adler, sr.; Darece Van Auken, sr.; Ophelie Wilson, sr.; Arianna Hernandez, jr.; Lexi Paskach, so.

Other contributors: Ashley Sanchez, sr.; Leilanie Benitez, sr.; Essognim Bassome, jr.

Outlook: The Rams return an experiened lineup. Adler played 1 singles last season, while Van Auken and Hernandez played 1 doubles.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Coach: Darren Emerick

Returning state entries: Megan Bewley, sr.; Haley Thomalla, sr.; Jessica Davis, jr.; Aubrey Barrett, jr.; Alyssa Mendoza, jr.

Other contributors: Annaliese Schleeve, sr.; Kaitlyn Kizzire, sr.; Abby Harveson, jr.; Elizabeth Roberts, jr.; Abby Roberts, so.

Outlook: Emerick said the team's overall experience and skill level are the highest it's been in several years. ​Bewley played 1 singles last season, while Thomala and Davis teamed at 1 doubles.

WAVERLY

Coach: Tammy Tegler

Returning state entries: Mallory Kreikemeier, jr.; Madeline Brunssen, jr.

Other contributors: Alayna Landis, sr.; Angelina Shulyak, jr.; Reagan Landis, fr.

Outlook: Kreikemeier and Brunssen played 2 doubles last season, but the Vikings graduated the rest of their starters. Waverly's very young team looks to make strides throughout the season.

YORK

Coach: Josh Miller

Returning state entries: Hallie Newman, sr.; Ellie Peterson, so.

Other contributors: Maha Colle, jr.; Lily Nuss, jr.

Outlook: Peterson and Newman combined to win 47 matches in singles last season, but the Dukes graduated their doubles teams. Miller is looking for the team to gain consistency early in the season.​​

