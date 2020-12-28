Previewing the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament

Here's a quick preview of each quarterfinal game of the Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament. All games are scheduled to be played Tuesday. Rankings are according to The World-Herald's latest overall team ratings unless otherwise noted.

* * *

BOYS

No. 7 Papillion-La Vista (4-3) at No. 1 Millard North (7-0), 1 p.m.: Papio’s second crack at the Mustangs will be in less-friendly surroundings than when it made 10 3s in an 89-74 home loss. Saint Thomas is averaging 22.7 points and Hunter Sallis 21.2 for Millard North, Aidan Graham 15.9 for Papio.

No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South (6-1) at No. 4 Omaha Central, 3 p.m.: Papio South returns to the scene of a 70-69 loss to the Eagles on Dec. 18. Can it make 13 3s again? Danair Dempsey is averaging 16.8 points for the Titans, Denim Johnson 16.0 and Jay Dawson 15.6 for Central.

Omaha Westside (5-2) at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (7-0), 1:30 p.m.: Westside has struggled against good teams, losing by 31 to Millard North and 24 to Lincoln Southeast. Sophomore Tate Odvody leads the Warriors at 14.1 ppg. Luke Jungers, at 12.7, leads the Junior Jays.