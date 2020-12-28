Previewing the quarterfinals of the Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament

Here's a quick preview of each quarterfinal game of the Metro Conference holiday basketball tournament. All games are scheduled to be played Tuesday. Rankings are according to The World-Herald's latest overall team ratings unless otherwise noted.
* * *
BOYS
No. 7 Papillion-La Vista (4-3) at No. 1 Millard North (7-0), 1 p.m.: Papio’s second crack at the Mustangs will be in less-friendly surroundings than when it made 10 3s in an 89-74 home loss. Saint Thomas is averaging 22.7 points and Hunter Sallis 21.2 for Millard North, Aidan Graham 15.9 for Papio.
No. 5 Papillion-La Vista South (6-1) at No. 4 Omaha Central, 3 p.m.: Papio South returns to the scene of a 70-69 loss to the Eagles on Dec. 18. Can it make 13 3s again? Danair Dempsey is averaging 16.8 points for the Titans, Denim Johnson 16.0 and Jay Dawson 15.6 for Central.
Omaha Westside (5-2) at No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep (7-0), 1:30 p.m.: Westside has struggled against good teams, losing by 31 to Millard North and 24 to Lincoln Southeast. Sophomore Tate Odvody leads the Warriors at 14.1 ppg. Luke Jungers, at 12.7, leads the Junior Jays.
No. 8 Millard West (5-1) at No. 2 Bellevue West (5-0), 2 p.m.: Millard West has been the surprise of the league with its start. Evan Meyersick is averaging 14.2 points for the Wildcats. UNO-bound Frankie Fidler and Wisconsin-bound Chucky Hepburn are averaging 19.4 and 17.2 for Bellevue West.
No. 9 (Class A) Omaha Marian (3-2) at No. 3 Millard South (6-0), 1 p.m.: The Crusaders snapped their two-game losing skid with a 15-point win over Bellevue West in the tourney’s first round. The Patriots have six double-digit wins, including a 64-point victory over Omaha South in the opening round.
Omaha Westside (5-2) at Omaha Burke (4-3), 1 p.m.: The Warriors knocked off fourth-seeded Papillion-La Vista South in the first round and now set their sights on the Bulldogs. Burke snapped a two-game losing streak with a five-point, first-round win over Elkhorn South.
Millard North (5-2) at No. 8 (Class A) Gretna (5-2), 1 p.m.: The Mustangs are coming off an 11-point win over an improved Bellevue East squad in the opening round. The Dragons, who have just one senior on the roster, dispatched Millard West 46-28 in the first round.
Omaha Benson (3-3) at No. 4 Omaha Central (7-0), 1 p.m.: The Bunnies stepped up in the first round to defeat Papillion-La Vista, which was coming off a one-point loss against second-ranked Fremont. The Eagles had a close call in their tourney opener, defeating 15th-seeded Omaha Northwest 63-58.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.