Previewing Thursday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues Thursday with four quarterfinal boys matches in Class B. Here are quick previews of each one.

Rankings according to The World-Herald.

CLASS B BOYS FIRST ROUND

No. 2 Lexington (18-1) vs No. 7 South Sioux City (10-9), 10 a.m.: Tournament regulars that had very different regular seasons. Lexington lost on opening weekend to top-ranked Omaha Skutt and then ran the table the rest of the way. The Minutemen are playing in their 11th state tournament in the last 13 seasons. They’re 4-7 in openers all-time. South Sioux City lost six of its first seven to begin the year before getting back on track down the stretch. The Cardinals are back in the dance after missing out in 2019. They played for gold in each of the previous two seasons.