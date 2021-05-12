Previewing Thursday's matches at the Nebraska state soccer tournament

The Nebraska high school state soccer tournament continues Thursday with four quarterfinal boys matches in Class B. Here are quick previews of each one.
Rankings according to The World-Herald.
CLASS B BOYS FIRST ROUND
No. 2 Lexington (18-1) vs No. 7 South Sioux City (10-9), 10 a.m.: Tournament regulars that had very different regular seasons. Lexington lost on opening weekend to top-ranked Omaha Skutt and then ran the table the rest of the way. The Minutemen are playing in their 11th state tournament in the last 13 seasons. They’re 4-7 in openers all-time. South Sioux City lost six of its first seven to begin the year before getting back on track down the stretch. The Cardinals are back in the dance after missing out in 2019. They played for gold in each of the previous two seasons.
No. 5 Columbus Scotus (12-6) vs No. 6 Elkhorn Mount Michael (11-5), 1 p.m.: The last four times Scotus made the state tournament, the Shamrocks won it all (2009, 2014, 2015, 2016). This year’s edition of Scotus soccer took its lump early. It lost three of its first four — all to state tournament teams — but has won seven in a row. Mount Michael is on its longest win streak of the season, having won four in a row. Included in that was a 1-0 subdistrict victory over Bennington, the only Class B loss for the Badgers this season. It’s been 10 years since the Knights have played in a semifinal.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (18-1) vs No. 8 Platteview (12-6), 4 p.m.: Defending champion Skutt against a Platteview team that was a combined 3-24 its previous two seasons. It may seem like a one-sided matchup, but Platteview is coming off an upset of a top-five team in the district final. Skutt will be a different sort of challenge. The SkyHawks haven’t conceded a goal since the opening weekend. Keeper Zach Weis already owns the Class B record with 17 shutouts on the season. Run the table with clean sheets in the state tournament and he would tie the all-class mark.
No. 3 Bennington (16-3) vs No. 4 Grand Island Northwest (13-3), 7 p.m.: A battle of top-five teams in the opening round. One will play in the state semifinals for the first time. It took more than six weeks of the season before Bennington lost to a Class B opponent. The Badgers are now hoping to go one more. It’s the first state tournament appearance for Bennington, which hadn’t won more than six matches in a season previously. Northwest has gotten results in seven in a row, including four straight shutouts. The Vikings won their only match against a state tournament team this season.