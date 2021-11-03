Previewing Thursday's matches at the Nebraska state volleyball tournament

The 2021 Nebraska high school state volleyball tournament began Wednesday with first round matches in Classes A, B and C-1. Thursday features opening-round matches for Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2. Here is a preview of all of 12 of Day 2's matches, which will be played at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Rankings are according to The World-Herald.
* * *
CLASS D-2
North court
No. 7-ranked Exeter-Milligan (20-10) vs. No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2), 9 a.m.
The Timberwolves, last at state in 2018, have won five state championships since 2009. The Irish, ranked No. 1 most of the season, lost in the semifinals last year to eventual champion Diller-Odell.
No. 6 Stuart (26-5) vs. No. 5 Wynot (21-9), 11
The Broncos, making their first appearance since 2015, are two-time state runners-up. The Blue Devils, who defeated host Stuart in subdistricts, are making their fourth straight trip to state in search of their first title.
South court
No. 3 Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9 a.m.
The three-time champion Flyers are making their 25th trip to state, tied with Hastings St. Cecilia for ninth all time. The Coyotes are at the other end of the tourney appearance spectrum, having qualified just once — the first year of the event (1972).
No. 4 Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2) vs. No. 2 Diller-Odell (23-9), 11
The Wolves make it two state tourney appearances in a row after qualifying for the first time in 2020. The Griffins are two-time defending champions of sorts, having won Class D-1 in 2019 and D-2 last year.
CLASS D-1
North court
No. 5-ranked BDS (26-5) vs. No. 3 Howells-Dodge (28-3), 1 p.m.
The Eagles of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley return to state for the fifth straight year, having won titles in 2018 and 2019. The Jaguars, who competed in Class C-2 last year, are making their fifth appearance and second in a row.
No. 4 Nebraska Christian (28-3) vs. No. 6 Overton (26-5), 3
Christian, which competed in Class D-2 last year, is making its fifth trip to state and fourth in the past five years. Overton, making its third consecutive appearance, finished third last year in C-2.
South court
No. 2 Mead (27-4) vs. No. 8 Elmwood-Murdock (22-9), 1 p.m.
The Raiders, making their 17th appearance and second in a row, finished third in 2020. The Knights, making their fourth trip to state and first since 2014, have yet to survive the first round.
No. 1 Fremont Bergan (25-10) vs. No. 7 Cambridge (27-6), 3
The Knights head to state for the fifth straight year, having won the championship in 2018. The Trojans, who captured a state title in 1993, qualified for state for the 10th time and the first since 2018.
CLASS C-2
North court
No. 4-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia (23-11) vs. No. 1 Oakland-Craig (28-6), 5 p.m.
The Hawkettes earned their 25th trip to state the hard way, winning a five-set district final at West Point GACC. The Knights are making their third appearance at state and first in almost 30 years.
No. 7 Superior (23-8) vs. No. 8 Amherst (24-6), 7
The Wildcats, the 2017 state champs, are making their fifth straight trip to state. Amherst, who competed in D-1 last year, qualified for the fourth time and second year in a row.
South court
No. 2 Wisner-Pilger (27-6) vs. No. 8 Norfolk Catholic (22-10), 5 p.m.
The Gators, the 1994 champions and five-time runners-up, are making their 17th trip to state and second in the past three years. The Knights, seeking their first state title, lost to Norfolk Lutheran Northeast in last year’s five-set final.
No. 6 Clarkson/Leigh (23-7) vs. No. 3 Sutton (25-6), 7
The Patriots reached the semifinals last year before being eliminated in a five-set match. The Fillies qualified for state for the first time since 2015 with a three-set sweep of Palmyra in the district final.
