Previewing Thursday's matchups at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil has compiled everything you need to know about Thursday's matchups at the Nebraska high school boys state basketball tournament.

Games Thursday

Boys basketball state tournament

Class A

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 3 Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 4 Gretna (19-6), 6 p.m.: Gretna has wins over the teams in the other semifinal, but is playing the defending champion for the first time. Millard North will have to get some perimeter points and Gretna will have to be aware of where Creighton-bound and shot blocker Jasen Green is on the court. TV: NCN. Radio: 1420, 106.5, Omaha; 101.5, 1480, Lincoln. Stu’s pick: Millard North.

No. 1 Bellevue West (24-3) vs. No. 6 Omaha Creighton Prep (18-7), 7:45 p.m.: In West’s 74-63 win on Jan. 29, it was a two-possession game with 2:49 left. Prep also didn’t have starting guard Martel Evans (injury). Casey O’Malley had the game of his life – 26 points – in Evans’ absence. Josiah Dotzler had 22 that game for West. Pay attention to the paint, where Luke Jungers of Prep will do battle with Jacob Arop and South Dakota State-bound William Kyle. TV: NCN. Radio: 1420, 106.5, Omaha; 103.3, 1240, Lincoln. Stu’s pick: Bellevue West.

CLASS C-1

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 8 Fort Calhoun (21-4) vs. No. 6 Auburn (24-3), 9 a.m.: By now, most should know that Fort Calhoun won Tuesday in its first tournament game in 99 years, Auburn is the three-time defending champion and the Bulldogs will slow any game to a crawl. TV: NCN. Radio: 101.3, Auburn. Stu’s pick: Auburn.

No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (25-1) vs. No. 2 Kearney Catholic (25-1), 10:45 a.m.: Recordwise, it’s the strongest matchup of the day in boys. A-G lost only to Omaha Roncalli in OT, Kearney Catholic to Omaha Skutt by four. Brett Mahony leads the Stars’ charge against Cale Jacobsen and Co. TV: NCN. Radio: 98.9, Kearney. Stu’s pick: Ashland.

CLASS D-2

At Devaney Center

No. 3 O’Neill St. Mary’s (25-2) vs. No. 5 Osceola (22-5), 6 p.m.: Osceola has been to only one state final-- Class D 101 years ago. Rising sophomore Kale Gustafson had 22 points for the Bulldogs on Tuesday, Aidan Hedstrom 21 for St. Mary’s. Since both are 6-foot-4,they may be guarding each other, TV: NCN. Radio: 102.9, O’Neill; 93.5, Columbus. Stu’s pick: St. Mary’s.

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (23-5) vs. No. 2 Lincoln Parkview (19-6), 7:45 p.m.: A rematch of the 2021 final that Sacred Heart won 64-47 for a repeat state title. Parkview will have to execute on offense against a solid defense to avenge that loss. Radio: 103.1, Auburn; 101.3, 1230, Falls City; 101.5, 1480, Lincoln. Stu’s pick: Sacred Heart.

