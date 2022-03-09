Previewing Thursday's matchups at the Nebraska girls state basketball tournament

World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson has compiled everything you need to know about Thursday's matchups at the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament.

Games Thursday

Girls state basketball tournament

Thursday semifinals

CLASS B

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 1 Elkhorn North (24-1) vs. No. 3 Norris (21-4), 1:30 p.m.: The Storm played solid defense Tuesday in a first-round win over Waverly but the offense sputtered, perhaps a concern moving forward. The Titans, who have lost twice to Elkhorn North, dispatched York in a 21-point first-round win. TV: NCN. Radio: 101.5, 1480, Lincoln. Mike’s pick: Elkhorn North.

No. 2 Omaha Skutt (25-1) vs. No. 4 Adams Central (23-3), 3:15: The SkyHawks, averaging 62 points over their last nine games, hung 68 on Blair in a first-round victory. The Patriots stretched their win streak to nine with a 10-point win over Beatrice on Tuesday. TV: NCN. Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings. Mike’s pick: Skutt.

CLASS C-2

At Devaney Center

No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia (24-2) vs. No. 5 Crofton (23-4), 1:30 p.m.: The Hawkettes struggled early but pulled away for a convincing first-round win over Elkhorn Valley. The Warriors had a much closer game, outlasting Ponca — which defeated Crofton in subdistricts — 41-38. Radio: 1230, 104.1, Hastings; 780, 105.9, Norfolk; 94.7, Norfolk; 93.1, Yankton. Mike’s pick: St. Cecilia.

No. 7 Oakland-Craig (19-7) vs. Bridgeport (25-1), 3:15: The seventh-seeded Knights snapped the 15-game win streak of West Point GACC with a 60-53 first-round win. The Bulldogs extended their win streak to 16 with a 20-point win over a solid Sutton squad. Radio: 107.9, West Point; 960, 100.3, Scottsbluff. Mike’s pick: Oakland-Craig.

CLASS D-1

At Devaney Center

No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic (14-15) vs. No. 4 Shelton (26-1), 9 a.m.: The eighth-seeded Trojans' tough schedule paid off as they defeated top-seeded Elmwood-Murdock 47-46 in the opening round. Once-beaten Shelton continued its winning ways with an opening victory over Niobrara/Verdigre. Radio: 97.5, Norfolk; 93.1, Yankton; 98.9, Kearney. Mike’s pick: Cedar Catholic.

No. 1 Fremont Bergan (19-6) vs. No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (20-6), 10:45: The top-ranked Knights pulled away from BDS in the first round, winning by 14. The Bulldogs also posted a convincing victory, defeating Nebraska Christian 56-41. Radio: 105.5, Fremont; 94.7, Norfolk; 93.5, Columbus. Mike’s pick: Bergan.

