Previewing tonight's boys basketball district finals

D1-1 — Kenesaw (16-6) at No. 2 Burwell (23-0), 7 p.m.: State football runner-up Burwell is trying to go to state in a second sport.

D1-3 — Creighton (15-9) vs. No. 3 North Platte St. Patrick’s (20-5), 6:30 p.m. at Wood River: A upset fueled by the state’s leading scorer, sophomore John Mitchell III, would send Creighton to state for the fourth time and first since 1987.

D1-4 — Mead (16-6) vs. No. 5 Howells-Dodge, 7 p.m. at Howells: The Jaguars are 2-0 against Mead this season.

D1-6 — No. 7 Nebraska City Lourdes (15-8) vs. No. 6 Ansley-Litchfield (19-4), 7 p.m. at Aurora: Lourdes is playing for its fifth trip to state in six years.

D1-7 — Central Valley (16-6) at No. 8 Osmond (20-4), 6:30 p.m.: Osmond, which lost to Creighton in subdistricts, has a second chance to qualify for the fourth year in a row.

D1-8 — No. 4 Southern Valley (18-4) vs. No. 9 BDS (19-5), 6:30 p.m. at Minden: BDS, last at state in 2017, is playing last year’s runner-up.

Already in: No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Walthill.

Class D-2