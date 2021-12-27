Previewing Tuesday's boys basketball games at the Metro Holiday tournament

The youth movement continues for Gretna.
After starting two freshmen last season and finishing 12-10, the Dragons have four sophomore starters to go with a senior.
With many Class A teams reloading from 2020-21, the timing isn’t the worst.
Gretna (4-3), Class A's No. 10 team, is in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament quarterfinals, playing No. 1 Bellevue West (6-1) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first of four boys games to complete the day at UNO’s Baxter Arena.
Here’s where the inconsistencies of youth show up for Gretna. It hasn’t had a winning streak — or losing streak — since the start. It has beaten Omaha South twice — including a 59-57 decision in the Metro’s first round last week — edged Omaha Bryan and routed No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep 72-49. The losses were to Omaha North, No. 5 Lincoln East and No. 9 Lincoln Pius X.
Beat Prep by 23, lose two nights later to Pius X by 20.
“We have a whole bunch of pups," Gretna coach Brad Feeken said. “They’re doing some good things. The consistency is coming. Like we talk to them, ‘You’ve got to go through this every day, how we do it in practice and games, you’ve got to grow up and go through it like everybody else.”
Guards Landon Pokorski and Alex Wilcoxson are the sophomore guards who started as freshmen. New to the lineup are forwards Michael Stukenholtz and Alex Wilkins. Grant Jansen, the lone senior starter, is a 6-foot-3 forward who was on the school’s state championship football team. To get him into basketball shape, Feekin said "he loves me running the heck out of him."
Yet to play is 6-foot-6 All-Nebraska junior lineman Mason Goldman, who suffered a torn meniscus during football. He’ll return in a couple of weeks, Feekin said.
A look at the Metro quarterfinals, which will be the first boys games in the state to be played using a shot clock.
No. 1 Bellevue West (6-1) vs. No. 10 Gretna (4-3), 3:30 p.m.
Gretna is scoring more but it won’t want to run with the Thunderbirds. The loser won’t play again until the teams’ Jan. 7 meeting. Josiah Dotzler had 17 points in West’s 77-35 opening win over rival Bellevue East.
No. 6 Omaha Central (7-1) vs. No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep (6-1), 5:15 p.m.
Central avenged its two-point loss to Papillion-La Vista South by winning 54-53 in the first round. Loyola signee Jay Dawson is averaging 17 points a game. Prep had an opening-round rematch too, edging Millard West 52-47 on Martel Evans’ 12 points and seven assists. Luke Jungers is averaging 16 a game.
No. 3 Omaha Westside (7-1) vs. No. 7 Elkhorn South (4-3), 7 p.m.
Westside is Class A’s scoring leader at 77.5 points a game. Its loss was to Millard North on opening weekend. Tate Odvody, at 15.6, has one of the Warriors’ three double-digit scoring averages. Henry Burt leads a balanced Storm attack.
Papillion-La Vista (4-3) vs. No. 2 Millard North (7-0), 8:45 p.m.
Papio’s Big Two are seniors Kyle Ingwerson (19.1 ppg.) and Luke Lindenmeyer (16.4). The Monarchs lost 74-60 at Millard North on Dec. 11. Creighton signee Jasen Green is averaging a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, and David Harmon’s scoring average is 15.4.
Kearney Catholic tourney
The correct days for the Kearney Catholic Holiday Tournament are Wednesday and Thursday. Visiting schools are York, Hastings St. Cecilia and Amherst.
In boys, Kearney Catholic is ranked third in C-1 and Amherst fourth in C-2. In girls, York is third in B, St. Cecilia sixth in C-1 and the host Stars first in C-2.