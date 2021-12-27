Previewing Tuesday's boys basketball games at the Metro Holiday tournament

The youth movement continues for Gretna.

After starting two freshmen last season and finishing 12-10, the Dragons have four sophomore starters to go with a senior.

With many Class A teams reloading from 2020-21, the timing isn’t the worst.

Gretna (4-3), Class A's No. 10 team, is in the Metro Conference Holiday Tournament quarterfinals, playing No. 1 Bellevue West (6-1) at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first of four boys games to complete the day at UNO’s Baxter Arena.

Here’s where the inconsistencies of youth show up for Gretna. It hasn’t had a winning streak — or losing streak — since the start. It has beaten Omaha South twice — including a 59-57 decision in the Metro’s first round last week — edged Omaha Bryan and routed No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep 72-49. The losses were to Omaha North, No. 5 Lincoln East and No. 9 Lincoln Pius X.

Beat Prep by 23, lose two nights later to Pius X by 20.