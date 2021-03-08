Previewing Tuesday's games at the Nebraska boys state basketball tournament

CLASS A

No. 3 Millard North (24-2) vs. No. 10 Millard South (11-11), 1:30 p.m.: The national No. 24 Mustangs beat Millard South 62-51 in January. Hunter Sallis is now No. 3 in Class A career scoring at 1,759 points. Saint Thomas gives Millard North a second 20-point scorer. Millard South is on a four-game winning streak with a team that scores by committee. Scoring averages: MN 81.5-59.9, MS 54.3-52.3. Stu’s pick: Millard North, unless it takes the game for granted. Radio: 94.5, 1420, Omaha.

No. 5 Lincoln Pius X (18-3) vs. No. 4 Millard West (17-5), 4 p.m.: West made it a sweep of state tournament berths for Millard schools with its 55-54 district final win at Omaha Westside. Evan Meyersick, 3-point shooter Ryan Larsen, James Conway and Dominic DeAngelo-Humm are double-digits scorers for the Wildcats. Pius X took the one Class A wild card berth after losing 56-51 in overtime to Lincoln East. NU coach Fred Hoiberg’s twins, seniors Sam (15.0 ppg.) and Charlie (10.7), are the Thunderbolts’ scoring leaders. Sam Hastreiter is a 6-6 junior with an Idaho offer. Scoring averages: LPX 66.4-48.1, MW 61.8-48.2. Stu’s pick: Pius X, on the expectation its shooting slump ends. Radio: 94.5, 1420, Omaha; 101.5, 1480, Lincoln.